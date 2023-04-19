Surry, Wilkes Central battle in FH2A competition

Ashley Rayo punts after making a save for Surry Central.
Miranda Calderon (11) clears from the Golden Eagles’ back line.
Surry Central’s Ashley Santamaria (4) battles against a Wilkes Central player for possession of a 50-50 ball.
Wendy Cantor settles a Golden Eagles throw in on Wilkes Central’s half.
Dafne Salgado-Perez (25) crosses from the right sideline as Surry Central presses into Wilkes Central territory.
DOBSON — Wilkes Central has been the standard bearer for girls soccer teams in the area the past few years, and Surry Central wanted to see how it measured up when the teams faced off on April 17.
The Eagles of Wilkes County haven’t lost a conference match since 2018, which was also the last instance of Wilkes Central dropping regular season match to a fellow 2A team.
The defending 2A West Regional Runners-up joined the Foothills 2A Conference in 2021-22 and won the league’s championship after outscoring conference opponents 112-3. Only one of Wilkes’ 12 conference matches this past season didn’t end via a nine-goal mercy rule.
Though Wilkes Central lost a good bit of its core from the 2022 season, the team has still positioned itself atop the league standings and ranks among the top 10 teams in the 2A West.
When faced with the incoming challenge of Wilkes Central, Surry Central coach Adan Garcia didn’t panic or change his lineup to try and prevent a blowout. Instead, the coach of the Golden Eagles was excited to see how his team responded to the challenge.
Surry Central kept things close in the first half, holding the Juggernaut to just two shots through the first 20 minutes of action and scoreless for 25. The halftime shot count favored Wilkes Central 5-2, and the visitors led 2-0 after scoring again with three minutes remaining in the half.
Wilkes Central went on to win the match 6-1.
“Even though we lost with that scoreline, it doesn’t accurately reflect upon my team and their performance unless you were they watching,” Garcia said. “I’m very proud of how my girls kept fighting, until the very end, especially when Wilkes Central got on a roll there in the second half. It was a good, physical game against an opponent whose resume speaks for itself.
“We’re a good team that’s improving every day, but what differentiates good teams from great teams is knowing how to get your opponent out of their game. They exploited our weaknesses tonight, took advantage and put the ball in the net.”
Wilkes Central improved to 8-0 in FH2A play with the win, while Surry Central dropped to 3-2-2. Surry Central
Garcia stressed that his team didn’t come to the field Monday with the mindset of just surviving the match. Instead, the Surry Eagles wanted to win and played their game accordingly.
“We didn’t want to just sit back and try and absorb everything Wilkes Central did because our girls our fighters,” Garcia said. “We have formations that are more defensive, and we could have easily switched to that and try to hold them to as few goals as possible while not trying to score, but that’s not what we wanted to do. Our goal is to face quality opponents, test ourselves and get better in the process.
“We held them to two first-half goals and did so with a 3-4-3 an actively trying to score. I’m very proud of my team for that. That’s something that was unimaginable for us a year ago.”
Surry Central even made a late push in the first half and kept possession on Wilkes’ half of the field for the final three minutes. Estefany Avila placed a shot just wide of the goal, then Surry Central stayed pressed up and even earned a corner kick before the halftime whistle.
Surry Central increased its shot total in the second half to finish with five on the game, including a goal from Lillian Orozco, but Wilkes Central was also fired up in the second half. Wilkes Central scored three minutes into the second half, added two more goals before the 60th minute and finished the game off with its sixth strike of the evening.
Wilkes Central took 12 shots in the second half, of which nine were placed on frame; four of the shots found the back of the net, and the five remaining shots on target were saved by Surry Central keeper Ashley Raya.
A foul on the Wilkes Eagles set Surry Central up with a free kick 40 yards out in the 74th minute. Orozco placed a shot on target, and a decoy run from Ashley Santamaria distracted the defense enough for the shot to bypass the keeper.
“My team made that happen. It wasn’t just luck, but a reflection of the hard work my girls put in throughout the game,” Garcia said. “We didn’t get a ton of chances, but we kept fighting and didn’t get down on ourselves. Lillian made a great free kick and Ashley did her job perfectly.”
Surry Central is just the third FH2A team to score on Wilkes Central this season. Wilkes has outscored FH2A opponents 64-3 in 2023.
“I’m proud of the girls and how they gave it their all, which is all we ask of them,” Garcia said. “That said, we’re not taking this as any kind of moral victory. It’s more of a stepping stone to where we want to be, and that’s to compete with any team we step on the field with.
We have a very talented group, we are just still putting things together. We were capable of scoring more goals, we just had an off day as a team but had to rely on individual performances to bail us out sometimes.”
