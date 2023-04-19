Late push lifts Hounds over Eagles

North Surry pitcher Cam Taylor throws during the fourth inning against Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central first baseman Landon Johnson (7) catches a throw from teammate Justin Reeves (35) before North Surry’s Jake Beamer can reach the bag.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Mason Jewell (3) connects for one of his two hits against North Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry catcher Brodie Robertson, right, protects the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning by tagging out Surry Central’s Jax Whitaker (24).
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central pitcher Justin Reeves throws during the third inning against North Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
Kolby Watson records North Surry’s first hit of Tuesday’s game with a ground ball up the middle.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — North Surry defeated Surry Central 11-4 behind an eight-run output in the seventh inning.
The visiting Greyhounds went hitless through four innings while the Golden Eagles held on to a 1-0 advantage. North used an RBI single from Kolby Watson to score its first run in the top of the fifth, then added two more runs in the inning on Central errors.
After posting just three runs on one hit through the first six innings, North Surry piled on eight more runs in the top of the seventh thanks to five hits, three walks, two bases via error and a fielder’s choice.
Central wasn’t out of the game just yet despite trailing 11-1 entering the bottom of the seventh. Five Eagles were walked in the inning, one reached first on a fielder’s choice and two hit singles. Central managed to score three runs in the inning and nearly scored more, but two players were called out at the plate and two more were left on base after the final out.
North Surry improved to 8-9 overall and 3-6 in the Foothills 2A Conference with the April 18 win. Surry Central dropped to 8-12 overall and 4-5 in league play.
North and Central combined for just four runs through six innings before exploding for 11 in the seventh.
Central got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after an RBI double from Landon Johnson. Leadoff Mason Jewell reached first on a fielding error, then was joined by teammate Max Lambert after the latter was walked. Landon hit a hard grounder just inside of third base to bring Jewell home.
The Golden Eagles recorded four hits in the first six innings, with another two Eagles reaching first on errors, while the Hounds only had one hit in the same span. Greyhound pitcher Cam Taylor helped make up the difference by throwing 10 strikeouts and only giving up one walk and one hit by pitch through 5.2 innings.
Central pitcher Justin Reeves threw the first 6.0 innings and struck out seven batters, but also walked eight. Only two of these walks were thrown in the first four innings while North was held scoreless.
North Surry’s Macean Alvear and Bradley Goins were walked to start the top of the fifth. Corbin Dollyhigh flied out, then Jake Beamer laid down a sacrifice bunt to put runners on second and third with two outs.
Watson send a ground ball to center field for North Surry’s first hit and RBI of the night. Watson stole second as Goins stood on third, then Goins took off for the plate after a wild pitch. Goins reached home plate safely, and an error on the throw attempting to get Goins out bought Watson enough time to score as well.
North Surry picked things up again in the top of the seventh. Beamer started the inning with a single before Watson was walked, prompting a pitching change by Central. Aiden Shropshire took over on the mound and gave up an RBI single to his first batter – Brodie Robertson.
Bases were loaded after Myles Draughn was walked, then a line drive to center hit by Jackson Smith brought home two more runs and increased the visitors’ lead to 6-1. Bases were quickly loaded when Taylor bunted and safely reached first.
Shropshire picked up his first strikeout, but then gave up an RBI single to Goins to bring forth another pitching change; Lucas Johnson shifted to the mound from his usual post on third base.
Cade Atkins put the ball into play to bring Smith home as Goins was thrown out at second. Beamer then hit a hard ground ball that was fielded and then thrown wide of the third baseman’s glove, allowing two more runs to score.
Watson was walked for the fourth time in the game as the lineup once again reset, then Robertson hit an RBI single to score North’s 11th run.
Down but not out, Central’s first two batters of the inning’s bottom half – Jax Whitaker and Eric Branch – were walked by Atkins. Jewell then hit a bomb to the left field fence to send Jax past third base and headed for home. North’s Alvear hit his cutoff man, Watson, at shortstop, and Watson then turned and fired to Robertson at the plate to make the tag.
North Surry could only keep Central from adding runs for so long, though, as Clay Whitaker followed Jewell’s hit with a line drive to left field. Clay and Jewell were the only Eagles to record two hits in the game, and the only Greyhound to do so was Robertson.
A passed ball thrown with loaded bases scored Sam Wood, who was running for Branch, then Max Lambert was walked to re-load the bases. North shifted Watson to the mound following the walk.
Watson’s first batter, Lucas Johnson, hit a line drive right at the pitcher’s leg. Watson managed to hop back up and toss to Robertson for the force play at the plate, but would retire from the mound after walking his next batter.
Alvear was the fourth Greyhound to pitch in the game. The junior put a full count on Rylan Hunter before throwing ball four, which brought Lambert home for Central’s fourth run.
Alvear threw ball three against Shropshire to put another full count on the board, but the Greyhound didn’t have to pitch again. Robertson caught ball three and fired a laser to Beamer at second base, which Beamer caught and subsequently tagged Landon Johnson with to end the game.
North and Central will do battle again on April 21 in Toast. This rematch will come after each team competes in nonconference action, with Surry Central hosting South Stokes and North Surry hosting Mount Airy.
Scoring
NS – 0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 8 = 11
SC – 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3 = 4
