Pardue signs with Pfeiffer

Pardue
Josh Pardue is surrounded by his family and coaches before signing to play college basketball at Pfeiffer University.
Josh Pardue is joined by friends and teammates at his college signing.
Surry Central’s Josh Pardue (00) switches to his left hand to lay a shot off the glass against West Stokes.
Surry Central senior Josh Pardue signed his NCAA National Letter of Intent and will continue his basketball career at Pfeiffer University.
“I’m truly excited to have this opportunity because I get to pursue basketball even further than high school,” Pardue said. “Going into high school and starting high school basketball, it was really my goal to go as far as I could go and play college basketball. When I got to do my tour of Pfeiffer and got to talk to the coaches, I really felt like it was a great place for me to pursue that dream.”
Pardue is a two-time All-Conference selection in the Foothills 2A Conference and was a key part of the team’s historic season in 2022-23. Across his four years as a varsity player, Central went from two wins in 2019-20, six wins during the shortened 2020-21 season, 13 wins in 2021-22 and 19 wins in 2022-23.
“You couldn’t ask for a better kid as far as somebody that puts in the extra work,” said Marty Behrens, who took over the varsity basketball team ahead of the 2022-23 season. “He spent the entire offseason going over to Mount Airy and doing workouts over at the gym and still showed up to everything we did here, and was still going during the season. “Kids with his work ethic and of his character don’t come around often.
“I told our seniors after the last game that I didn’t have a lot of regrets about this year, but the one regret I had was not having these seniors for more than one year – and Josh was a big part of that.”
Pardue was quickly introduced to the world of varsity basketball when he became a Golden Eagle in 2019. He played in all 37 of the team’s games through his first two years; 25 as a freshman and 12 in the shortened Covid season as a sophomore.
Josh was thrust into a featured role as a junior and led the team in rebounding and blocks. He helped the team to a near-.500 record and the program’s first playoff appearance since 2014.
“It was truly amazing to have the group of guys that we had that really meshed together,” Pardue said. “It was really something for us to be able to accomplish what we did because that’s something that our basketball program hasn’t really experienced in a while.”
Pardue took a big leap to his senior year and averaged career highs in points (10.9), assists (2.5), steals (1.3) and blocks (2.2); his averages in blocks more than doubled from his junior season, while his averages in steals and assists more than tripled.
“One thing I’ll always be grateful for with all four of our seniors, Josh in particular, is the they bought in,” Behrens said. “It would’ve been really easy for him to buck with the new coach with them having done things a certain way for a certain amount time, but he was totally open to everything I had to offer him.
“I’ll be eternally grateful for everything he’s done for me and for this program as a whole.”
Josh’s 2.2 blocks per game ranked No. 1 in the Foothills 2A Conference and No. 4 in the 2A West. All three of the players ahead of him in the 2A West rankings are listed at 6’7” or taller.
“He’s one of those guys that doesn’t necessarily fill the stat sheet with the things most people look at with scoring, but he was just so instrumental for us on the back end of our defense,” Behrens said. “He’s just got this knack for blocking shots and getting to the right spot. There were times where we would break down defensively and you’d think ‘oh here comes a layup’ and he flies in from out of nowhere.
“He jumps really well, but for a kid his size to be able to block shots consistently without fouling was pretty special.”
Pardue’s growth as an overall player wasn’t limited to the stat sheet.
“Josh became one of our leaders, and it was more a quiet leadership; he’s not one that’s going to yell and scream, although he did get more into showing emotion toward the end of the year,” Behrens said. “I hadn’t been around him all four years so I didn’t know that wasn’t a part of him, but he started to come out of that shell a little bit and the other guys were really excited about it.”
Pardue’s athletic success extended beyond the basketball court and onto another court. Josh has been the No. 1 seed on the boys tennis team since his freshman year, though the Eagles only played four matches that year before the season was cancelled.
Josh won the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Singles Championship as a sophomore, then won the Foothills 2A Conference Doubles Championship before qualifying for the state championship tournament as a junior. Pardue also helped Surry Central win the FH2A Team Championship his junior year and was named Conference Player of the Year.
When asked what led to his decision to play college basketball over tennis, Pardue said: “I think it just came down to me having a greater passion for basketball. Which, I have a great passion for tennis too, but the scale just tipped toward basketball more.”
When making another big decision – where to play college basketball – Pardue said he knew Pfeiffer was where he wanted to go after his campus tour in August. He cited the campus, the overall feel of the school and the area, as well as them having his desired major as the big factors in his decision.
As his time in high school comes to a close, Josh wanted to thank those around him for helping him along the way.
“Truly I would like to thank my parents because they always pushed me knowing that I could get to this point,” Pardue said. “I’d also like to thank my coaches and my teammates because they were really my support, even all the way from middle school. Being around the same guys was great, and they’re always pushing me.”
