East Surry vs. Mount Airy suspended in fifth inning

April 14, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy's Landon Cox, left, and East Surry's Folger Boaz pitch for their respective teams during Thursday's nonconference matchup.

East Surry's Stevie Keener hits a hard ground ball to third base during the fourth inning.

Mount Airy's Rylan Venable, left, fields a ground ball and throws to teammate Kamden Hawks at first base.

East Surry's Colton Andrews, left, forces an out by tagging Mount Airy's Brison George as George dives back to second base.

Mount Airy's Cash Hemric, left, crosses home plate on a wild pitch to score for the Granite Bears.

East Surry's Folger Boaz (7) touches home plate after a first-inning home run and celebrates with Brett Clayton and Will Jones (10).

Mount Airy's Ian Gallimore chases down a fly ball in foul territory.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Thursday’s baseball game between East Surry and Mount Airy was suspended due to an “electrical malfunction” at East Surry High School.

The malfunction caused issues with the lights at the school’s tennis courts as well as Barry Hall Field during the April 13 game. The Cardinals and Granite Bears completed four innings of play, but the game was stopped in the bottom of the fifth inning when umpires and school officials deemed it too dark to continue.

The teams plan to complete the game at a later date to be announced.

East Surry held a 4-1 lead when the game was halted.

The Cardinals (13-4) scored twice in the first inning, with Folger Boaz hitting a 2-run home run that also brought home Will Jones. East then added one run in both the fourth and fifth innings; Jaxon Bottoms scored on a wild pitch in the third, then Bottoms was walked with bases loaded in the fifth to bring in Matthew Keener – Boaz’s courtesy runner.

The game was suspended after Bottoms was walked in the fifth inning.

Mount Airy (8-9) scored its run in the top of the third inning. Cash Hemric started the inning by being walked, then Hemric advanced to second base on a pick-off error and to third on a sacrifice bunt from Ashton Gwyn. Hemric scored on a wild pitch thrown with Rylan Venable at the plate.

Ten of the 15 outs forced by East Surry in the game were strikeouts thrown by Boaz. The Cardinal lefty pitched all five innings played on Thursday, walking four batters and allowing one run on one hit to pair with his 10 strikeouts.

Landon Cox was the only Granite Bear to pitch in the April 14 game. Cox struck out three batters, walked five, and allowed four runs on four hits in 4.2 innings pitched.

In addition to Boaz’s home run, three Cardinals recorded singles on Thursday: Jones, Clayton and Bottoms.

Cox recorded Mount Airy’s lone hit of the evening with a single in the fourth.

The game will be resume with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Stevie Keener is up to bat for East Surry with bases loaded: Clayton stands on third base, Brown on second and Bottoms on first.

Scoring

MA – 0, 0, 1, 0, 0 = 1

ES – 2, 0, 0, 1, 1-s = 4

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports