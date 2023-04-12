Cards win close battles vs. Wildcats, Vikings

April 12, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Robert Money Jr. and Cory Smith

East Surry’s Riley Pennington (9) celebrates after crossing home plate to score the game-winning run against North Wilkes.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

A walk-off double from Elise Marion lifted East Surry to a 6-5 win over North Wilkes.

East Surry second baseman Celia Robertson tosses to first base in a game in East’s April 11 game against North Wilkes.

East Surry survived a pair of close games to extend their recent winning streak.

After dropping a 9-inning thriller to West Stokes early in the season, East Surry traveled to King on April 10 and won 6-4 – this time in a 10-inning battle. The Cardinals returned home the next night to host the North Wilkes Vikings and won 6-5 after a walk-off.

East Surry never trailed in either game.

April 10 at West Stokes

KING — A pair of runs in the top of the 10th inning lifted East Surry to its first win over West Stokes since 2019.

The Cardinals’ two 10th-inning runs broke the 4-4 tie that existed since the fourth inning. West Stokes put runners on second and third in the bottom of the inning, but both were stranded allowing East to secure the 6-4 win.

The Cardinals started the top of the 10th with leadoff hitter Riley Pennington walking. Lilly Brinkley, running for Pennington, safely reached second on a fielder’s choice hit by Grace Leftwich, then Elise Marion was walked to load the bases.

Tegan Minor walked to score the go-ahead run, then a single by Celia Robertson knocked in the insurance run.

After East Surry took a four run lead in the first three innings, the Wildcats plated four runs in the bottom of the fourth with the help of three Cardinal errors.

Baylee Tilley and Abbi Fulk had two hits each for the Wildcats, and Ashlynn Cox and Bowles notched one hit apiece. Elise Marion collected three hits against the Wildcats, but it was Robertson’s bases loaded double in the top of the first that gave her three of her game-leading four RBIs.

Pennington was the winning pitcher for East Surry. The senior surrendered four runs on six hits while striking out 19 in her ten innings pitched.

Sydney Holder took the loss on the mound for the Wildcats. Holder allowed eight hits and six runs over ten innings while also striking out 14.

West Stokes dropped to 6-8 overall, while East Surry improved to 7-6.

Scoring

ES – 3, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2 = 6

WS – 0, 0, 0, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 = 4

April 11 vs. North Wilkes

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry secured its first three-game winning streak of the season by topping North Wilkes on April 11.

The Cardinals built up a 5-0 lead by scoring in four of the first six innings. North Wilkes fought back with five runs in the top of the seventh, but a walk-off from Elise Marion brought the game-winning run in for East in the bottom of the inning.

East Surry started the bottom of the seventh with Claire Hardy and Riley Pennington getting on base with just one out on the board. Grace Leftwich reached first on a fielder’s choice that saw Hardy called out, but then a double from Marion ended the game.

Marion pitched all seven innings for the Cardinals. The sophomore struck out 11 batters and walked three while allowing five runs on two hits.

East Surry finished the night with eight hits, including three from Marion and one each from the following players: Pennington, Hardy, Leftwich, Addy Sechrist and Tegan Minor.

Marion also led the team in RBIs with two, followed by Leftwich, Minor and Celia Robertson with one each.

The Cardinals improved to 8-6 overall and 5-2 in the Foothills 2A Conference. The victory over North Wilkes put East Surry past its conference win total from the 2022 season, and East now sits a game out of second place in the league.

Scoring

NW – 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 5 = 5

ES – 1, 0, 0, 1, 2, 1, 1 = 6