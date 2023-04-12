Defending champ East Surry wins FH2A Match

Surry Central’s Nathan Narehood watches his drive from the tee box during a Foothills 2A Conference golf match.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Brody York tees off on the eight hole at Mount Airy Country Club.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Anderson Badgett surveys the green during an April 10 golf match.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Adam Hege watches his putt glide toward the cup.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Logan Wall looks to sink a putt on the seventh green.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Paydon Snow tees off on the seventh hole at Mount Airy Country Club.
Cory Smith | The News
The road to a repeat looks promising for the East Surry golf team, but according to coach Darrin Haywood that’s the last thing on the team’s mind.
The defending 2A State Champions picked up their fourth Foothills 2A Conference victory of the season with a win at Mount Airy Country Club on April 10. The Cardinals have now won all four conference matches by at least 10 strokes.
“I’m happy with how things are going right now, and we’re really only concerned with one match at a time,” Haywood said. “Our goal is to be the No. 1 seed coming out of conference and to continually get better. I tell the guys to focus on beating the course and not the other team.”
East Surry lost two starters from the 2022 State Championship team: Bradley Davis Jr. and Chase Harris. The pair were East Surry’s No. 1 and No. 2 scorers at the 2022 championship, respectively, and Davis finished State Runner-up in the division.
Helping fill the gap of Davis Jr. and Harris have been East’s two returning starters, Anderson Badgett and Connor Key, as well as returning players Jace Goldbach and Jordan Davis. Pennson Badgett is the newcomer to the team and quickly earned his spot in the lineup.
“Bradley and Chase left a big hole to fill,” Haywood said. “But we’ve had Pennson come up from the middle school and he’s really played great all year, and then Jace has stepped up to the No. 4 spot and is playing the best golf he ever has at East Surry.
“Our two returning starters from last year, Anderson and Connor, have continued to put up very consistent scores and are putting in great performances every time out. Then we hae Jordan at No. 5; he’s playing really well and is right there to step up if someone slips. I’m really happy to see all those guys succeeding.”
East’s earned its victory at MACC with a team score of 153, once again finishing 10 strokes ahead of the second-place finisher. Forbush took the No. 2 spot at 163 strokes, followed by North Surry at 190, West Wilkes at 197, North Wilkes at 199, Surry Central at 201 and Wilkes Central at 235.
Forbush’s Ethan Hutchens was the medalist for Monday’s match with a 9-hole score of 37 strokes. Only five other golfers finished with scores of fewer than 42 strokes, with four of those – three from East Surry and one from Forbush – tying for second place with 38 strokes.
East Surry golfers earned the top score in each of the first three matches of the season: Connor Key and Pennson Badgett tied for the top spot in the league’s opening match, Key was the medalist in the second match, and Pennson Badgett and Jace Goldbach tied for the top spot in match No. 3.
As currently scheduled, there are two league matches remaining in the regular season for the FH2A Conference, those being April 17 at Oakwoods Country Club on April 17 and Yadkinville Country Club on April 24.
The FH2A Conference Championship Match will take place May 1 at Mountain Aire Golf Course in West Jefferson.
–
–
April 10 at Mount Airy Country Club results
TOP INDIVIDUAL SCORERS
1. Ethan Hutchens (FB) 37
T-2. Anderson Badgett (ES) 38
T-2. Pennson Badgett (ES) 38
T-2. Jace Goldbach (ES) 38
T-2. Eli Sloan (FB) 38
6. Connor Key (ES) 39
7. Noah Mathis (FB) 42
8. Jansen Huff (NS) 43
9. Carter Huffman (NW) 43
T-10. Adam Hege (SC) 44
T-10. Brody York (NS) 44
TEAM RESULTS
*The top four individual performances contributed to team score
1. East Surry Cardinals 153
Connor Key 39*
Anderson Badgett 38*
Pennson Badgett 38*
Jace Goldbach 38*
Jordan Davis 45
Matthew Edwards 50
2. Forbush Falcons 163
Ethan Hutchens 37*
Eli Sloan 38*
Hunter Hall 48
Noah Mathis 42*
Connor Long 46*
Owen Murphy 48
3. North Surry Greyhounds 190
Brody York 44*
Logan Wall 49*
Jansen Huff 43*
Alex Rios 54*
Joseph Ravit 56
Ridge Reeves 63
Austin Ravit 54
4. West Wilkes Blackhawks 197
Andrew Barlow 53*
Taner Estes 49*
Cameron Greer 48*
Caleb Roten 47*
Jacob Bray 63
Travis Walsh 63
5. North Wilkes Vikings 199
Carter Huffman 43*
Chandler Johnson 54*
Trey Johnson 53*
Briley Wyatt 63
Jacob Brown 53
Levi Brown 63
Chase J 50* (last name n/a)
6. Surry Central Golden Eagles 201
Adam Hege 44*
Nathan Narehood 51*
Paydon Snow 52*
Isaac McCormick 54*
Colby Cruise 56
Drew Bard 60
7. Wilkes Central Eagles 235
Wills Eller 63
Andrew Hincher 49*
Chanson Roark 61*
Jake Perry 63
Aaron Edwards 63
Matthew Collins 63
S. Johnson 62* (first name n/a)
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports