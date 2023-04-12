Central scores 6 to defeat North

North Surry’s Cynthia Chaire (21) flicks a punt from Greyhound goalkeeper Erin Moore up to the team’s offense.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Wendy Cantor intercepts a clearance from North Surry and looks to set up a shot.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Stephanie Cortes (5) places a pass past Surry Central’s Dafne Salgado-Perez (25) while being pursued by Miranda Calderon.
Cory Smith | The News
Analeah Sanchez (12) pushes Surry Central into North Surry’s defensive third.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Kimberly Elias throws down the home sideline.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Karlie Robertson (5) clears the ball out of danger before North Surry’s Leslie Martinez (12)
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Sadie Badgett settles a pass and pushes into the midfield.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Dafne Salgado-Perez attacks up North Surry’s sideline in the second half.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — Surry Central picked up its third conference win of the season by scoring six goals in a home match against North Surry.
North Surry stunned Central out of the gate with a quick goal in the April 10 match, but Central followed by scoring the next five goals unanswered. This included three goals in the first 16 minutes of the second half.
The visiting Greyhounds took over possession following the Golden Eagle’s fifth goal, adding another goal themselves and holding the Eagles without a shot for the next 11 minutes of game time. Central kept its goal clean for the remainder of the game while adding a final goal in the 73rd minute.
“The game plan for today was to make the ball do most of the work, especially with the outside of our pitch being mostly dirt,” said Central coach Adan Garcia. “I decided to try a different formation to incorporate playing with more of the middle, and unfortunately it backfired and cost us a goal from a very good run down the left side by Cynthia (Chaire).
“Luckily our team is very composed at this point – at least 10 times better than last year – and they were able to regroup, bring that goal back within 10 minutes and never looked back.”
Joricza Ramirez and Mariana Arroyo each scored a pair of goals for the Golden Eagles, who improved to 6-4-3 overall and 3-1-1 in conference play with the win. Miranda Calderon scored the Eagles’ other goal in the first half, and Ashley Santamaria scored in the second half.
Chaire scored both of North Surry’s goals.
“Cynthia is always fighting for the ball no matter where we are on the field,” said North Surry coach Rachel Escobar. “The ball fell in our offensive third, she just picked it up and took the shot when she had the opportunity. As fast as she is she’s always dangerous with the ball and is a really tough attacker to mark.
“We were looking to capitalize on that early goal, but their defense responded pretty quickly and tried to shut her down.”
North Surry fell to 1-9-1 overall and 0-5 in the FH2A Conference with the loss, though Escobar doesn’t think the team’s record properly represents their season. Three of the team’s past five losses have been by two goals or fewer, and only two of North’s opponents this season have records below .500.
“I feel like we are close to a breakthrough,” Escobar said. “The girls have battled really hard against adversity with the abnormal amount of injuries we’ve dealt with. We’ve had some consistent starters that typically play 80 minutes that are battling injuries, but in terms of our mentality the girls have been battling hard all season – and that’s the entire roster.
“To their credit, there hasn’t been any indication of giving up on a game all season. I really feel like we’re right there.”
Escobar said her team’s fighting spirit was on full display at Central.
“One of my favorite things about this group of players is that they keep playing and pushing until the final whistle,” Escobar said. “Our second goal came pretty late even with the score being what it was. They never fail to show up and give it all they have, and that mentality will help them not just in sports but in life.”
For Surry Central, Garcia said the team’s biggest improvement from the beginning of the season has been their trust in one another. This has allowed the Eagles to play more as a unit instead of just a collection of individual players.
“The entire team is now starting to trust each other compared to the beginning where nobody knew what to do with the different formation,” Garcia said. “Yes, a lot of them are returning players from last year, but a lot of them are also playing completely different positions and that’s taken time to get used to.”
In addition to playing with a completely new formation this season, Central had some drastic positions shifts from the 2022 season to now. Among those changes: Wendy Cantor moved from striker to center mid, former striker Karlie Robertson moved to left-center back and swapped spots with Ashley Santamaria, and Arroyo moved to Central and joined the team.
“It took time to incorporate everyone into the new formation and get everyone used to each other again,” Garcia said. “Now it’s a lot better. They know each other well and build off each other’s strengths and weaknesses, so I’m very happy with the progress they’re making.”
As Surry Central moves forward into the latter half of the season, Garcia wants to see the Eagles play more consistent – particularly on offense.
“I’m glad they were able to capitalize on most of our chances, but we still have to work on our finishing,” Garcia said. “Regardless of the scoreline, we could’ve been more consistent with putting our shots on target. If we put shots on goal and they’re saved that’s one thing, but creating chances and putting shots off frame is helping our opponents.
“We create so many chances, but it’s been a matter of if we’re having a good game to finish or not. That has the potential to hurt us down the line if we don’t improve.”
Escobar said North Surry also has a clear plan for their path moving forward.
“It’s going to be a combination of having playing time together and health,” Escobar said. “Because of absences due to injury we haven’t had a consistent group of girls since the beginning of the season. We’ve not had that consistency with playing and training that we want as a team, and that’s no one’s fault. We’ve had players come back for brief stretches to see where they’re at health wise, and also had a lot of girls that haven’t played a lot of high school soccer step up.
“If we can get that time together and get healthy players, that will help with the strong finish we know we’re capable of.”
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports