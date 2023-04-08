Davis signs with Geneva College

Alex Cox and John Martin extended Mount Airy’s streak of state placers by finishing third and fourth, respectively, at the NCHSAA 1A Wrestling State Tournament.

Mount Airy’s decade of dominance began in the 2013-14 season. In addition to winning 10 consecutive conference tournament championships and nine of the past ten regular season conference championships, the Granite Bears have now placed a wrestler in the top four at states in each of the past 10 seasons.

This ties the Surry County record set by North Surry, who had at least one state placer each year from 2006-15. Mount Airy and Surry Central were previously tied at nine consecutive, with Central placing each year from 2010-18. Elkin had a streak of eight from 2014-21.

East Surry’s longest streak of state placers is six years, 2010-15, but the Cardinals have placed in 8-of-9 years twice, first in 2000-08 and again 2010-19. East also placed in 14-of-16 years from 2000-2015.

Mount Airy and East Surry are also tied for Surry County’s most state placers since 1989. Both had 39 entering this season, then the Bears and Cards each added two at the 2023 championship.

“It’s been awesome to see the success of all the wrestling programs in our area,” said Mount Airy coach Cody Atkins. “This year a lot of the wrestlers around here came together and worked out before states. Yeah, we compete during the year and even sometimes at regionals and states, but I feel like we’re always pulling for each other so we can show the rest of the state just how good we are up here.”

Surry County had 19 wrestlers qualify for states and 11 placed, with Cox and Martin representing the Granite Bears on the podium.

Cox (27-9) capped off his senior year by finishing third in the 138-pound bracket. He’s a three-time state qualifier and a two-time placer, also finishing third at 126 in 2021.

The 1A tournament lasted two days, Feb. 17-18, and it was a tale of two days for Cox. The senior dropped his opening match to Rosewood’s Giovani Rivera via fall in the second period, but their story didn’t end there.

Cox came back the second day and immediately won via 5-2 decision against Avery County’s Stanley Griffith. Cox led 2-1 entering the third period, then scored an escape and takedown to go up 5-1. Griffith’s only point in the final period came from an escape with three seconds on the clock.

Cox faced Swain County’s Owen Craig in the consolation semifinals and went down 6-0 out of the gate. Cox gained three points back in the second period, but trailed 8-3 with two minutes remaining.

Cox battled back and scored six points from two near falls in the third period to take a 9-8 advantage. Craig responded with a reversal to regain the lead with under a minute on the clock, but Cox had the last laugh by adding two more points with 25 seconds remaining.

The Granite Bear advanced to the third-place match after outscoring Craig 8-2 in the third period.

The bronze match saw Cox run into Rosewood’s Rivera again, with Rivera falling to the eventual 138 champion – Uwharrie Charter’s Aldo Hernandez – in the semifinals. This time, it was all Cox.

“It’s funny how one day can make that big of a difference.”

Neither wrestler scored in the first period, then Cox scored the first five points of the second period. Rivera picked up an escape late in the second, then Cox outscored his opponent 5-1 in the third to win bronze with a 10-2 major decision.

”I was happy for him,” Atkins said. “With it being the last match of his senior year, to go out with a win and fight back to get third after losing the first match takes a lot of heart. He was excited and emotional, and you could tell it meant a lot to him.

“He’s planning on wrestling in college, so he knows that this isn’t the end for him.”

Cox plans to wrestle at Patrick Henry Community College next year, joining 2022 Mount Airy graduate Connor Medvar and 2022 North Stokes graduate Hunter Fulp.

“Those guys are really close, so I think it’s going to be a great experience for all of them.”

Martin (26-3), a sophomore, competed in the 145 bracket in his first state tournament experience.

John opened the tournament with a win over Tarboro’s Stephen Ribustello. Both of Martin’s points came on a 2-point reversal in the third period, then he pinned Ribustello at the end of the period.

Martin followed up with a semifinal match against Robbinsville’s Willie Riddle. The pair went scoreless in the first period, then Riddle went up 2-0 with a reversal before Martin responded with an escape in the second period. Neither wrestlers scored in the third as Riddle advanced to the championship.

“I feel like that was a winnable match, and John actually beat that guy at regionals, he just kind of got in his own head,” Atkins said. “That kid did make adjustments, but John didn’t open up. He was very cautions and wrestling to not lose instead of wrestling to win.

“Being at states was a bit of a shocker, being on the floor with all those people, so nerves may have got to him. Hopefully getting that out of the way this year will help him.”

Martin returned to the mat on Saturday and pinned Mountain Island Charter’s Roman Perna in the second period. He led 8-0 before picking up the pin.

The third-place match saw Martin go up against the defending state champion, South Stanly’s Ranfere Garcia. John took a 2-0 lead in the first period, but gave up a takedown and was pinned.

“He just got caught,” Atkins said. “I told him after that obviously the goal is to make the finals and win, and he was one point away from the championship, but having this experience is going to help him so much for the next two years. He’s a sophomore walking out with a medal and that’s a big deal.

“He’s got the ability and has all the tools, he’s just going to have to continue to work. He’s going to come back next year and has potential to do even better.”

Martin and the Granite Bears’ third state qualifier, Traven Thompson, both came into the season late after Mount Airy’s state championship victory in football.

“They both didn’t get until later in December, but I’m not upset at all,” Atkins said. “I’m very happy for the football team winning a state championship. It’s good for Mount Airy, it’s good for our wrestlers and it’s good for everyone.”

Martin and Thompson didn’t wrestle their first matches until after Christmas since the West Wilkes tournament Mount Airy planned to attend before the holiday was cancelled due to weather. Each would’ve had the chance to wrestle up to five times at West.

Even with the late start, Martin and Thompson both qualified for states.

Thompson (17-10), a senior, competed in the state tournament for the first time.

Competing in the 170 bracket, Thompson dropped his opening match to the eventual silver medalist – Uwharrie Charter’s Grayson Roberts – who won 50 matches this season.

Traven bounced back by beating Swain County’s Lucas Sutton in the consolation bracket. A tight match throughout ended with Thompson getting his hand raised after a 9-7 decision.

“The Swain kid actually beat Traven at regionals, so to see him beat someone that finished higher than him to get his first-ever win at states was cool,” Atkins said. “It was a good match and Traven earned a hard-fought victory.

Thompson was one match away from the podium, but fell to Cherryville’s Kam Bolin in the consolation semifinals. Thompson trailed 6-4 in the third period before Bolin scored the final three points.

Bolin also defeated Thompson twice at regionals.

“That kid just had his number I guess,” Atkins said.