Davis signs with Geneva College

Jordan Davis is joined by with family, coaches and members of the East Surry administration at his college signing.
Jordan Davis signs his National Letter of Intent to play college basketball alongside his East Surry coaches Bradley Davis Sr., left, and Chad Motsinger, right.
East Surry’s Jordan Davis pulls up for a short jumper in a January 2023 game against Reagan.
Jordan Davis is surrounded by members of the East Surry basketball program at his college signing.
In 2010, a 5-year-old named Jordan Davis was featured on WXII as a “pint-sized basketball phenom.”
After showing footage of Davis scoring in double figures at the Stokes YMCA, WXII’s Kenny Beck said: “This is 2010, so 2022-2023 maybe we’ll see what little Jordan Davis is up to.”
Fast-forward to the present day: Jordan Davis is a senior at East Surry High School and basketball still a big part of his life. The Cardinal is a career 1,000-point scorer, a multi-time All-Conference selection, a record holder and now a college commit.
Davis recently signed his NCAA National Letter of Intent and will continue his basketball career at Geneva College in Pennsylvania.
“It feels great to have the opportunity to play college basketball,” Davis said. “I know that not many people get to do it, so I feel very blessed and I’m excited.”
Jordan said his feature on WXII really kicked things off for him and that he really fell in love with basketball after that. He competed wherever he had the opportunity, whether that be for the middle and high school teams or in travel ball.
“I played with N.C. Spartans and they got me recruited,” Davis said. “Just putting the work in every day has got me where I want to go. Then last year I started getting recruited pretty heavily by D-IIIs and some D-IIs, and I was like, ‘dang, people are actually seeing me right now,’ and it felt really good.”
East Surry coach Chad Motsinger said it’s only appropriate that someone so dedicated to the game of basketball would go to a school with the brands of “The Birthplace of College Basketball.”
“There’s never been a doubt in my mind that he could compete at the college level,” Motsinger said. “Jordan is always the first one to get to the gym and the last one to leave, and that should tell you enough about him with his dedication to his team and to his craft. He strives for excellence in everything he does and is a dream to coach. I can’t speak highly enough of him.
“I think Geneva is a great fit. I met with the coach and he’s a super guy, and I think their philosophy and our philosophy align well.”
Davis was pulled up to East Surry’s varsity squad for parts of his freshman season in 2019-20. That senior heavy team won 18 games and captured the school’s first conference tournament championship in more than a decade.
“I had great mentors in Jefferson Boaz and a lot of that group my freshman year, and they taught me a lot,” Davis said. “I know I played JV most of that year, but being around them was really helpful. Then sophomore year I had to step into a leadership role.”
On Davis taking on that new responsibility, Motsinger said: “He’s definitely done that and done it well. He’s like having an extension of a coach on the floor.
“If you look at this year specifically, we had a lot of juniors that didn’t have much varsity experience and a lot of young guys on JV. He was always great to help people in practice, especially before we got our football players back. He’s very encouraging to those young guys.”
Jordan went on to join the ranks of some of the players he looked up to as a freshman. Davis led East Surry in scoring as a sophomore, junior and senior; he went from 12.3 points per game as a sophomore in the shortened 2020-21 season to 17.2 PPG as a junior then 19.0 PPG as a senior.
He also led East Surry in assists and steals his junior and senior seasons.
Davis tied the school record for 3-pointers made in a single game with seven as a junior, actually recording the feat three times that season. Two of his former teammates, Boaz and Dillon Mosley, were among the players tied for that record.
Davis went on to break the record as a senior by making 10-of-12 attempts in a 2023 game against Forbush.
As a senior, Jordan also broke East Surry’s career 3-point record with 167, became the first Cardinal to surpass 1,000 career points since Boaz hit the mark in 2019, and was East Surry’s first All-District selection since Boaz in 2019-20. Davis averaged 19.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.9 steals in 2022-23 while shooting 45% from the field, 38% on 3-pointers and 87% from the free throw line.
“What makes Tricky so special is that, while he is one heck of a basketball player, he’s an even better person and role model,” Motsinger said. “It’s hard to find that kind of genuineness and modesty in a player of his caliber. He’s just a great person in general, and I’m so happy I got the opportunity to coach him. He’s going to go to Geneva and do great things.”
Jordan closed his college signing by thanking some of the people that helped him reach this point in his career:
“My dad for getting me started with basketball. My mom and dad for travelling the roads with me for 10 years and getting me all over the country to play. My coaches; it’s kind of cliché to say this but without them I don’t get anywhere. My mentors like Kyle Shinault in my faith. If I’m struggling he’s helped me so much too in that aspect, especially as I’ve got older with more pressure.”
