Mount Airy takes down Central 7-1

Surry Central’s Michael Tucker hits a forehand during a marathon No. 2 singles match.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Kieran Slate serves in the No. 2 doubles match against Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Eduardo Romero-Rondin serves during the No. 3 doubles match against Mount Airy.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Carson Hill hits a running backhand during the No. 2 singles match.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central coach Mason Midkiff, middle, talks with the No. 2 doubles team of Isaac Eller, left, and Maddox Martin.
Cory Smith | The News
Two Surry County tennis teams chasing conference titles to a break from league play to do battle on April 5.
Mount Airy hosted Surry Central on Wednesday for the teams’ first meeting since 2019, meaning none of the players on either team have competed against the other in high school.
Mount Airy and Surry Central are both coming off conference championship seasons in which they went unbeaten in league play; the Bears won the 2022 Northwest 1A Title, and the Golden Eagles captured the Foothills 2A Conference Championship. Both schools currently sit at second place in their respective conferences with just one loss to the team atop the standings.
Mount Airy came away with the nonconference win by a score of 7-1. The Granite Bears, now 11-1 overall on the season, won 5-of-6 singles match and both doubles matches. The No. 1 doubles match was not held due to the No. 2 singles match spanning more than two hours. The winner of the overall match was also decided already.
The match against Surry Central is Mount Airy’s final nonconference game of the regular season. Surry Central, now 9-3 overall, still has nonconference road games scheduled against East Wilkes and Elkin.
Three of Mount Airy’s singles victories came with at least one set of 6-0: No. 1, No. 5 and No. 6. With the exception of the No. 2 singles match, no Surry Central player won more than four games in singles across both sets.
A pair of 2022 state qualifiers, Mount Airy’s Georgie Kriek and Central’s Josh Pardue, met on court No. 1. Kriek won the match 6-1, 6-0 to improve to 11-1 on the season in singles, with his only loss coming in a three-set battle against Elkin’s Owen Jennings.
Pardue is now 10-2 in singles on the season, but both of his losses have been against opponents outside the 2A division. In addition to Kriek, Pardue dropped his singles match against 4A Davie’s Burke Rosenbaum earlier this season.
Kannon Strickland and Kieran Slate join Kriek as the only Mount Airy players with just one singles loss this season, with both also falling to Elkin opponents. Strickland defeated Central’s Maddox Martin 6-1, 6-1 in No. 3 singles, and Slate defeated Central’s Isaac Eller 6-1, 6-2 in No. 4 singles.
Connor Sechrist and Chase Moore rounded out the Bears’ five singles wins. Sechrist beat Eduardo Romero-Rondin 6-1, 6-0 on court five, and Moore topped Chris Hall 6-4, 6-0 on court six.
Both doubles matches went the way of Mount Airy with 8-0 final scores. Kriek and Slate defeated Martin and Eller in No. 2 doubles, while Sechrist and Jared Pinto defeated Romero-Rondin and Hall in No. 3 doubles.
Five singles matches and two doubles matches concluded before the ended of the No. 2 singles marathon. Mount Airy’s Carson Hill and Surry Central’s Michael Tucker played their first set to a set tiebreaker, which Hill won 7-6 (7-5), then Tucker battled back to win the second set 6-4.
Tucker jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the decisive third-set tiebreaker to 10. Hill won both points on his next serve to take his first lead at 3-2, but this would be the Bear’s only advantage in the tiebreaker.
Tucker went up 5-3 before Hill scored again, once again on his serve, then Tucker pulled ahead 7-4. Hill won back-to-back points while serving to close the gap to 7-6, but Tucker scored the next four points to secure the 10-6 win.
Hill and Strickland were slated to take on Pardue and Tucker in No. 1 doubles, but the teams agreed to end the match at 7-1 since all the other individual bouts were complete and because Mount Airy already secured the overall victory.
Mount Airy has a full schedule of NW1A matches next week. The Bears will host East Wilkes (9-4) on April 10, travel to Starmount (0-10) on April 11 then host Alleghany (4-2) on April 13.
Surry Central also has three matches in the upcoming week, beginning with a key conference battle against Forbush (7-3) on April 10. Central will then take on two more NW1A teams on the road, traveling to East Wilkes on April 12 and Elkin (10-0) on April 14.
Match Results
Singles
1. Georgie Kriek (MA) def. Josh Pardue 6-1, 6-0
2. Michael Tucker (SC) def. Carson Hill 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 1-0 (10-6)
3. Kannon Strickland (MA) def. Maddox Martin 6-1, 6-1
4. Kieran Slate (MA) def. Isaac Eller 6-1, 6-2
5. Connor Sechrist (MA) def. Eduardo Romero-Rondin 6-1, 6-0
6. Chase Moore (MA) def. Chris Hall 6-4, 6-0
Doubles
1. Not played
2. Kriek/Slate (MA) def. Martin/Eller 8-0
3. Sechrist/Jared Pinto (MA) def. Romero-Rondin/Hall 8-0
