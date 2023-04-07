Bears end Vikings’ 14-game win streak with walk-off

North Surry’s Will Brickell and Ty Gwyn ended a four-year drought for North Surry wrestling at the 2023 NCHSAA 2A State Championship Tournament.

Prior to this season, only one Greyhound wrestler had finished on the podium at the state tournament since 2016. That honor went to Quinn Walker in 2019 after finishing fifth in the 160-pound weight class.

Brickell and Gwyn both finished the Feb. 18-20 tournament in the top six of their respective weight classes, and each was competing in the state tournament for the first time.

Gwyn, wrestling 285, finished fifth in the heavyweight class after falling just short of qualifying in 2022.

“Last year I remember saying that I knew these next couple years were going to be special for him,” said North Surry coach Josh McCrary. “I’ve never met anyone as strong as him. There was never a match that we sent him out and said, ‘okay, just don’t get pinned.’ We expected him to win every time he competed.”

Gwyn, a junior, opened the state tournament with a win over Madison’s Mason Clubb. Gwyn topped the West’s No. 2 seed after taking a 7-0 advantage then pinning his opponent late in the first period.

A dominant quarterfinal win, in which Gwyn (36-7) won in 43 seconds, sent the junior to the semifinals.

Gwyn scored first in the semifinal match against Bunn’s Dyllin Ellis, but gave up a takedown and near fall before being pinned late in the first period.

“Ty went for a whizzer in that match, but hurt his shoulder and ended up losing,” McCrary said. “He tried again the next day and ended up hurting it worse.”

Gwyn reinjured his shoulder against West Lincoln’s Camden Sain in the consolation semifinals, allowing Sain to take the pin when the wrestlers were tied 4-4. Gwyn was set to compete for fifth against East Gaston’s Nick McClellan, but McClellan forfeited the match due to injury.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that Ty will be standing at the top of the podium next year if he wrestles the way he’s capable of and stays injury free,” McCrary said.

Greyhound senior Will Brickell capped off his high school career by taking fifth in the 120 bracket.

“He’s been one of our top leaders this season,” McCrary said. “All the seniors have been really great this year, but you could tell he put in a lot of work to improve himself while also helping others.

“As the season went on, he got more comfortable getting outside of his box, getting takedowns instead of waiting, and that’s why I think he did so well this year.”

Brickell (35-12) opened the tournament in a similar fashion to Gwyn. The senior went up 7-0 in his opening match, then picked up the pin late in the first period.

The strength of the Foothills 2A Conference was on full display in the 120 bracket. Brickell ran into West Wilkes’ Carter Minton, the 2A West Regional Champion, in the quarterfinals. Minton won the match via 6-2 decision, then went on to finish third in the bracket with a 49-2 record this season.

Brickell fought back by winning his first consolation match in 27 seconds, then took his next match in 44 seconds. Brickell took a second-period lead over Seaforth’s Layne Armstrong, but Armstrong came away with the consolation semifinal win via 11-8 decision.

Brickell ran into another familiar foe in the fifth-place match: Surry Central’s Xavier Salazar. In another tight match, Brickell led 2-0 early, then Salazar countered with five points of his own before winning the match via decision.

“It really speaks to the level of competition in the conference when you have three guys finish on the podium in the same weight class,” McCreary said.

Brickell nearly amassed 100 career wins despite only wrestling his freshman, junior and senior years.

Three other Greyhounds qualified for states to bring North Surry’s total to five, which was the school’s most since 2015.

Senior Adam Slate competed in the state tournament for the first time after qualifying at 195.

“He was wrestling his best at the end of the year, which is what you strive for,” McCreary said. “This last month things started to click. At the conference tournament he lost to [Daniel] Villasenor from East Surry by two maybe, then won the rest. They wrestled again at regionals and Adam won in triple OT to qualify.”

Slate’s hot streak continued at states as he upset the No. 1 seed from the 2A East, Southwest Onslow’s Tanner Whitehead, in the opening round. Whitehead came into the tournament with a 26-1 record. Whitehead led 2-0 before Slate scored a reversal and tied the score at 2-2 to end the first period.

Slate (20-15) pinned Whitehead 20 seconds into the second period.

“I know Adam may not have gone as far in the tournament as he would’ve liked, but beating the 1-seed like that is a really big accomplishment,” McCrary said.

Only two wrestlers in the 195 bracket finished the season with at least 50 wins: Newton-Conover’s Owen Clark (53-2), the 2A West Regional Champion, and 2A West Regional Runner-up Alex Maximov of Hendersonville (50-11). Clark won gold in the bracket, and Maximov finished third.

Slate ran into Maximov in the quarterfinals and faced a 11-2 deficit with less than a minute in the third period.

“It was stopped for blood time, and we told him that it was his senior year and he had nothing to lose so he might as well go for it all,” McCrary said.

Slate came out of blood time and rattled off six points in the span of 18 seconds, scoring an escape, takedown and near fall. The lead was cut to 11-8, but Maximov responded with an escape and takedown of his own to make the final score 14-8.

Slate’s season came to an end in the consolation round when he fell to Heide Trask’s Asher Eason.

Fellow Greyhound senior William France (34-11) competed in the 132 bracket for his state championship appearance.

“He had a great season for us and won more than 30 matches,” McCrary said. “From the beginning of the year on you could tell he was focused on the goal of making states. He’s another one that put in a lot of time in the offseason doing club wrestling.”

France ran into a fellow FH2A Conference member in the opening round. France trailed North Wilkes’ Chase Eller 2-1 after the first period, but Eller went off in the next two periods to win via technical fall.

“Once again, it speaks to the level of competition in the conference,” McCrary said. “You had both of these guys that won a match at states in 195, and the kid from West Wilkes did too.”

France picked up his victory in the first consolation round, defeating Randleman’s Kaelob Pearce with a first-period fall. France then faced Wheatmore’s Trey Swaney in the next round and gave up a fall in the second period.

Swaney went on to finish fourth in the bracket.

North Surry’s only returning state qualifier was junior Garrett Shore. Shore (32-6) returned to the state tournament in the 182 bracket after finishing second at regionals.

“He was definitely a lot more comfortable this time around,” McCrary said. “He actually missed some time around Christmas and had some trouble with maintaining weight. For him to fight through all that, qualify for states and only lose six matches this season really speaks to his talent.”

Shore dropped his opening match to Nathan Tucker of Burns. Tucker led 9-6 in the third period when he scored a takedown to set up the pin.

Shore responded by defeating Jack Ewell of Ayden Grifton in the consolation round. They Greyhound led 2-0 at the end of one period, gave up an escape in the second but set up a pin with a takedown.

Shore dropped his second consolation match to North Johnston’s Jordin Moore.

“Garrett is one of the leaders on our team, and he – like Ty – will be able to use this experience to not only build on this season for himself but also help our younger guys,” McCrary said. “We’ve already talked with Garrett and said he’ll have his pick of any weight class he wants next year.”

McCrary extended thanks to his seniors for their contributions and leadership this season, and said he’s excited to see what the future holds for Greyhound wrestling.

”We’ll be a little younger than this year, but we have some good leaders and a lot of hungry, talented guys.”