A ‘Grand’ victory for the Granite Bears

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s Constance Melton looks to the outfield as she rounds third to compete a grand slam against Alleghany.

Chloe Potts slides safely into home plate to score for the Granite Bears.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

Chloe Potts slides safely into home plate to score for the Granite Bears.

Mount Airy second baseman Amber Trivette snags a line drive hit by Alleghany.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

Mount Airy second baseman Amber Trivette snags a line drive hit by Alleghany.

Mount Airy pitcher Jack Day earned the win on the mound as the Bears defeated Alleghany 10-7 on April 4.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

Mount Airy pitcher Jack Day earned the win on the mound as the Bears defeated Alleghany 10-7 on April 4.

Mount Airy's Audrey Brown (22) safely slides into third base against Alleghany.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

Mount Airy’s Audrey Brown (22) safely slides into third base against Alleghany.

Mount Airy third baseman McKenna Watson fields a ground ball and throws to teammate Isabella Beck on first base.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

Mount Airy third baseman McKenna Watson fields a ground ball and throws to teammate Isabella Beck on first base.

Mount Airy went wire-to-wire against Alleghany to win its fourth game of the 2023 season.

The Granite Bears climbed to a 4-0 advantage in the first inning after a grand slam from Constance Melton. The visiting Trojans battled back and tied things up at 5-5 in the top of the fourth inning, but another four-run performance in the bottom half of the fourth put distance between the teams.

Alleghany continued to fight and made it a two-run game in the sixth, then Mount Airy added another run to cement the 10-7 victory.

The Bears have won two of their past three games and are 4-3 against 1A opponents this season. With four wins this season, Mount Airy matches its season total from 2022 and ties the team’s most in a season since 2016.

Jack Day earned the win on the mound for Mount Airy. Day threw strikeouts, walked two batters and allowed seven runs on 11 hits.

Alleghany’s Chloe Hall threw all six innings for the Trojans. Hall struck out three batters, walked three and gave up 10 runs on nine hits.

Mount Airy’s first-inning grand slam came with two outs on the scoreboard. A ground out opened the bottom of the first inning, then Chloe Potts made it to first base on an Alleghany fielding error. Isabella Beck and Izzy Ratermann followed with singles to load the bases, then McKenna Watson got on base with a fielder’s choice after Alleghany made the force out at the plate.

Melton faced an 0-2 count and fouled a few times before crushing a hit to right field. Beck, Ratermann and Watson all scored before Melton beat the throw to the plate and made it 4-0.

Alleghany cut into the lead in its next at-bat. A double and single put two runners on base, then the pair stole to reach scoring position before another single scored both. Another Trojan made it to second base in the inning before Day ended the visitors’ chance to add runs.

Mount Airy went three up, three down in the bottom of the second before Potts led off the third inning with a single. A ground out from Beck moved Potts to second, then the Bears’ lone senior stole third and home before the Trojans could record the third out.

The high-scoring fourth inning began with Alleghany’s first batter flying out. The Trojans’ next three batters hit singles, the third of which brought in the team’s third run, then two of the next three batters also hit singles to bring in two more runs.

Melton was walked to begin the bottom of the inning with the score notched at 5-5. Amber Trivette singled to bring Melton’s courtesy runner, Madison Steelman, home and give the Bears the lead once again. Audrey Brown followed with a single to put Trivette on second, but Trivette was caught stealing third.

Greer Tidd was walked at the top of the lineup, then singles from Potts and Beck scored an additional three runs for Mount Airy.

Alleghany added two runs in the top of the sixth, but Potts made a play at the plate to prevent the Trojans from scoring what would be their eighth run. A ground out then ended the inning with Mount Airy up 9-7.

Brown scored the game’s final run after leading off with a single in the bottom of the sixth. The freshman moved to third after a sacrifice bunt and a stolen base, then scored on a sacrifice fly from Potts.

The Trojans put a runner on base in the top of the seventh, but a strikeout from Day put the game away.

Scoring

AL – 0, 2, 0, 3, 0, 2, 0 = 7

MA – 4, 0, 1, 4, 0, 1, X = 10

