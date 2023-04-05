Central tennis tops North, wins third straight

April 5, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central’s Josh Pardue puts a rally away with a slam in the No. 1 singles match.

North Surry No. 1 seed Jordan Inman hits a running forehand against Surry Central.

North Surry No. 1 seed Jordan Inman hits a running forehand against Surry Central.

Surry Central's Eduardo Romero-Rondin hits a forehand at the baseline in the No. 5 singles match.

Surry Central’s Eduardo Romero-Rondin hits a forehand at the baseline in the No. 5 singles match.

North Surry's Clayton Todd serves in the No. 6 singles match.

North Surry’s Clayton Todd serves in the No. 6 singles match.

Surry Central No. 3 seed Maddox Martin hits a attack down the singles sideline.

Surry Central No. 3 seed Maddox Martin hits a attack down the singles sideline.

North Surry's Ryan Woodruff serves in the No. 2 singles match.

North Surry’s Ryan Woodruff serves in the No. 2 singles match.

Surry Central's Chris Hall serves in the No. 6 singles match.

Surry Central’s Chris Hall serves in the No. 6 singles match.

North Surry's Jaxson Danley returns a serve in the No. 5 singles match.

North Surry’s Jaxson Danley returns a serve in the No. 5 singles match.

DOBSON — Surry Central stayed in the hunt for a Foothills 2A Conference Championship repeat with a trio of wins against league opponents.

The Golden Eagles earned their ninth win of the season by defeating North Surry 9-0 on April 4. Central hasn’t dropped an individual match since falling to East Surry 6-3 on April 5.

Surry Central sits at 9-2 overall and 7-1 in the FH2A Conference, trailing only East Surry in the conference standings. If Central and East continue their winning ways, the April 19 rematch between the teams in Pilot Mountain could decide the conference championship.

North Surry sits at seventh in the conference at 0-8.

The Greyhounds are tied with West Wilkes for the youngest team in the conference; North and West both start one senior, three sophomores and two freshmen.

Foothills 2A Conference Standings as of April 4 (conference record listed first, followed by overall record)

1. East Surry 8-0, 11-2

2. Surry Central 7-1, 9-2

3. Forbush 3-2, 7-3

4. North Wilkes 4-3, 7-3

5. West Wilkes 2-5, 2-6

6. Wilkes Central 2-8, 2-8

7. North Surry 0-8, 0-9

Surry Central at West Wilkes – March 29

Singles

1. Josh Pardue (SC) def. Angel Martinez 6-1, 6-0

2. Michael Tucker (SC) def. Elija Ramirez 6-1, 6-0

3. Maddox Martin (SC) def. Omar Limon 6-0, 6-1

4. Isaac Eller (SC) def. Josue Hernandez 6-0, 6-0

5. Eduardo Romero-Rondin (SC) def. Nathan Call 6-0, 6-2

6. Chris Hall (SC) def. Jaciell Palacios 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

1. Pardue/Tucker (SC) def. Martinez/Hernandez 8-0

2. Romero-Rondin/Hall (SC) def. Limon/Ramirez 8-1

3. Eller/Houston Whitaker (SC) def. Call/Palacios 8-0

Surry Central vs. Wilkes Central – April 3

Singles

1. Josh Pardue (SC) def. Andrew Nieland 6-0, 6-2

2. Michael Tucker (SC) def. Quinn Pyke 6-1, 6-2

3. Maddox Martin (SC) def. Layne Broyhill 6-0, 6-0

4. Isaac Eller (SC) def. Mitul Patel 6-0, 6-0

5. Eduardo Romero-Rondin (SC) def. Junior Hernandez 6-0, 6-1

6. Chris Hall (SC) def. Brandon Martinez 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

1. Pardue/Tucker (SC) def. Nieland/Broyhill 8-1

2. Martin/Eller (SC) def. Pyke/Patel 8-1

3. Romero-Rondin/Hall (SC) def. Hernandez/Martinez 8-0

Surry Central vs. North Surry – April 4

Singles

1. Josh Pardue (SC) def. Jordan Inman 6-0, 6-0

2. Michael Tucker (SC) def. Ryan Woodruff 6-0, 6-1

3. Maddox Martin (SC) def. Ty Richardson 6-0, 6-0

4. Isaac Eller (SC) def. Chase Arnder 6-0, 6-0

5. Eduardo Romero-Rondin (SC) def. Jaxson Danley 6-0, 6-0

6. Chris Hall (SC) def. Clayton Todd 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

1. Pardue/Eller (SC) def. Inman/Richardson 8-0

2. Tucker/Martin (SC) def. Woodruff/Danley 8-0

3. Romero-Rondin/Hall (SC) def. Arnder/Todd 8-0

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports