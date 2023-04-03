Mount Airy wins battle vs. East Surry 3-1

Mount Airy’s Carley Hill (20) embraces teammate Kylie James (21) after James scored on a free kick in the second half.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Ember Midkiff clears up to the Cardinal offense.
Cory Smith | The News
Cardinal keeper Katie Collins punts after making one of her eight saves against Mount Airy.
Cory Smith | The News
Kate Deaton (18) makes a run up the right sideline while being pursued by East Surry’s Logan Hedrick.
Cory Smith | The News
Chloe Jennings (7) passes to an East Surry teammate during Thursday’s match against Mount Airy.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Carley Hill (20) pushes into East Surry’s half of the field after making a steal.
Cory Smith | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN —Mount Airy kept its unbeaten season alive with a 3-1 win over East Surry on March 30.
The Bears jumped out to a 1-0 start after Karyme Bueno scored less than two minutes into Thursday’s nonconference match. Mount Airy’s offense kept pressure on East Surry for most of the half, but couldn’t extend its lead until after the break.
Kate Deaton added a goal for Mount Airy early in the second half, but this time East was able to respond with a converted penalty kick from Ember Midkiff. The Granite Bears then solidified their victory when Kylie James floated a free kick into the Cardinals’ goal.
Mount Airy completed a season sweep of East Surry with the win, having previously defeated East 3-2 on March 7.
“The game against East Surry is always intense,” said Mount Airy coach Ava Taylor. “Playing a rival is full of emotion and stresses the importance of keeping your head in the right place. We were all very excited and anxious to play against them. It gave us a chance to play up and increase our skill through a game, and we had to play our very best throughout the entire game to win.”
Taylor applauded her team for keeping their foot on the gas for all 80 minutes and not getting frustrated. The Bears (7-0-1) racked up 15 shots to East Surry’s two. Mount Airy scored first just two minutes into the first half, then didn’t score again before the break despite putting up nine more shots in the half.
James and Alex Rose were two big parts of the Bears holding East to just two shots, as the pair – and Mount Airy’s defense as a whole – aimed to shut down runs before they could advance into the Bears’ defensive third.
Keeping energy high on defense helped set the Granite Bears’ offense up for its many runs.
“Stamina was a huge component,” Taylor said. “Both teams played their best and never quit, which is one of the most important aspects of soccer. East Surry’s goalie had a great game and definitely tested our shooting. In the end, it came down to not giving up and continuing to shoot despite the goalie’s incredible talent.
“I am proud of both teams and their hard work.”
Stamina was also a point of emphasis for East Surry coach William Hart. The Cardinals came into the game with seven players sidelined with injuries, and another starter left Thursday’s game with an injury and did not return.
“I’m really proud of the girls for stepping up,” Hart said. “With all the injuries we’ve unfortunately had, a lot of girls played positions they’re not used to or played a lot more minutes than they have been. I know they got tired, but they never quit.
“The big thing now is focusing on getting healthy and piecing things together.”
Mount Airy kept attacking in the first half after Ramirez’s initial strike. The Bears racked up 10 first-half shots while holding the Cards to one.
East’s Sally Blakeney played to Addison Goins in the 25th minute as the Cards looked to even the score at 1-1. Goins was able to cut back and cross to Emory Anderson, whose shot deflected off Mount Airy for a corner. The corner kick made it to the opposite post to Goins, but the sophomore wasn’t able to get a shot off and went down with an injury.
With many of its offensive starters unavailable, Hart said his defense showed great resilience in holding Mount Airy to three goals given the amount of offense the visitors had.
“That’s a testament to goalie Katie Collins and our defensive leaders,” Hart said. “Our veterans helped direct our younger or inexperienced players tonight, and that was good to see.”
East Surry’s lone goal was scored in the second half. Jonna Eberstein pressed East (5-3) into Mount Airy’s defensive third before crossing in the 60th minute, then Mount Airy cleared the cross out of bounds to give East a throw in. The throw in was put into Mount Airy’s 18-yard box, and the ball bounced around before a handling call was made against the Bears.
Cardinal Ember Midkiff took the penalty kick and sent a shot to the bottom right corner for the goal.
Midkiff’s goal cut the lead to 2-1, but it wasn’t long before Mount Airy found the back of the net again. James lined up for a free kick in the 65th minute and knocked it down to give Mount Airy a two-goal advantage, which the team held for the remainder of regulation.
