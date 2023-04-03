Central, North deliver instant classic

North Surry’s Jaxie Draughn (9) rounds second base after hitting a grand slam against Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Cameron Cruise (2) hits an RBI single during the fifth inning against North Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
A double from North Surry’s Sadie Montgomery scores the Greyhounds’ fourth run against Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central third baseman Kylee Schendel forces a ground out against North Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
Greyhound second basemen Sarah Mauldin catches a Golden Eagle pop fly.
Cory Smith | The News
Golden Eagle Mallie Southern (17) sends a line drive to right field to pick up a sixth-inning single.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Jordan Snow looks to dash home in the fifth inning.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — Rain was falling for most of Friday’s softball game between Surry Central and North Surry, but it was the players themselves that brought the thunder.
The teams combined for 27 runs on 23 hits, including four home runs, in a back-and-forth battle. Central and North combined for 23 of those runs in the final three innings as the game was locked in a 2-2 tie through the first four innings.
Surry Central came away with the 14-13 win after a walk-off 3-run home run from Kaylin Moody.
A grand slam from North Surry freshman Jaxie Draughn gave North Surry a 13-11 lead in the top of the seventh. Erica Coe singled to start the bottom of the inning, then Cameron Cruise was walked to join her teammate on base with just one out on the board.
Moody came up to bat having previously hit a home run in the sixth inning. It didn’t take many pitches for the Golden Eagle to find one she liked, which she then sent over the fence in left field to end the near 3-hour game – simultaneously bringing a huge smile to her mother’s face as she marked the home run in the scorebook.
Just as a home run cemented Surry Central’s victory, a home run also gave the Eagles (4-5, 2-3 Foothills 2A Conference) their first run of the night. Singles from North Surry’s Sarah Sutphin, Draughn and Jordan Snow put the Hounds up 1-0 in the first inning, but a solo home run from Kylee Schendel tied the game up at one apiece in the bottom of the second.
North’s Sarah Mauldin then singled in the top of the third inning and was scored on a double from Snow, but Central responded in the bottom of the inning when Cruise crossed the plate after a walk with bases loaded.
Neither team scored in the fourth inning, which was the only inning of the game that didn’t feature at least one run. Central pitcher Ragan Hall threw a pair of strikeouts and Cruise caught a fly ball in the top of the inning. North’s Snow and Audrey Hiatt caught fly balls in the bottom of the inning, and a short grounder fielded by pitcher Lexie Allen was thrown to Snow at first base.
Business picked up in the top of the fifth as North Surry (2-7, 1-4 FH2A) scored three runs with two outs on the board. The Greyhounds’ first two batters grounded out, with both hits being fielded by Moody and tossed to Mallie Southern at first.
Hiatt got things going with a single, then Draughn was walked. Snow hit an RBI single down the left field line, which was then followed by an RBI double hit to center field by Sadie Montgomery. Cruise took over pitching duties and walked Gracie Bullins out of the gate, which loaded the bases and set Abi Willard up for an RBI single.
Central turned a 5-2 deficit into a 9-5 lead in just the bottom of the fifth.
Leadoff AvaReece Branch was walked to start the inning before stealing second base. Cruise scored Branch with a single, then went to second on the throw home. Moody hit a pop fly to right field that was dropped, allowing Cruise to round third and Moody to second. Moody beat the throw to second, during which Cruise took off for the plate, then Cruise beat the throw home and Moody went to third.
Draughn took over on the mound after Moody scored on a wild pitch, tying the score at 5-5, and Layla Wall was walked. A few passed balls and hit batters allowed Central to add three more runs, then Central scored its ninth run after Allen re-entered as pitcher. North ended the inning after turning a double play.
The Hounds quickly loaded the bases after Cassidy Simmons was walked, followed by singles from Sutphin and Mauldin. A fielding error on a Hiatt hit scored run No. 6, then a wild pitch allowed the team’s seventh run to cross the plate.
Mauldin scored on a wild pitch that was called ball four for Snow, making it 9-8, then bases were loaded after Montgomery was hit by a pitch. Bullins grounded out at first, but it gave Hiatt enough time to score the game-tying ninth run.
Moody’s first home run of the evening put Central back ahead 10-9 in the bottom of the sixth. North picked up its first out on a groundout, then Schendel was hit by a pitch and Southern singled. Cheyenne Rippey singled to score Schendel and make it 11-9.
Hall resumed pitching for Central in the top of the seventh. Jaylen Green was North’s first batter and was walked, then Sutphin singled and Mauldin got on base after a fielder’s choice. Bases were loaded when Hiatt was walked, then Draughn crushed a grand slam over the fence in center field that nearly hit the football press box.
North got back in the driver’s seat with a 13-11 advantage, but that lead wouldn’t last long due to Moody’s walk-off in the bottom of the inning.
Central and North Surry both continue conference play on April 4. Central will travel to East Surry (5-6), and North Surry will North Wilkes (4-6).
Scoring
NS – 1, 0, 1, 0, 3, 4, 4 = 13
SC – 0, 1, 1, 0, 7, 2, 3 = 14
