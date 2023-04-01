North Surry drops FH2A game vs. Forbush

North Surry’s Cam Taylor struck out six batters and allowed three hits in 5.2 innings pitched against Forbush.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Greyhound Corbin Dollyhigh awaits a Forbush pitch during the second inning of Wednesday’s conference matchup.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
North Surry head coach Daryll Johnson looks on from the Greyhounds’ dugout during a March 29 conference game against Forbush.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Forbush defeated North Surry on March 29 to improve to 3-2 in the Foothills 2A Conference.
The teams combined for just four hits in Wednesday’s 5-0 game, three of which came from the visiting Falcons.
Forbush made the most of its scoring opportunities and piled on five runs across the final four innings, including three in the fifth inning, while limiting North’s scoring chances with 17 strikeouts. The Greyhounds put runners in scoring position in three different innings and even loaded the bases with one out in the fourth, but weren’t able to send runners back to the plate.
The victory gave the Falcons their fourth win in five games. The Greyhounds (5-5, 0-3 FH2A) dropped their third straight game to fall to 5-5, though the team was also 5-5 at this point in 2022 before finishing the regular season with a 14-8 record.
Forbush’s Gavin Maines earned the win on the mound by throwing 14 strikeouts and allowing one hit in 5.1 innings pitched. Maines also walked six batters.
Holden Moxley threw the final 1.2 innings for the Falcons, striking out three batters and walking two.
North Surry’s Cam Taylor pitched 5.2 innings. Taylor struck out six batters, walked three, hit two with pitches, and allowed four runs – two earned and two unearned – on three hits.
Bradley Goins pitched 1.0 inning across the fifth and sixth, walking two batters and allowing one run, and Kolby Watson threw one pitch to close the seventh inning that resulted in a flyout.
The first three innings flew by as neither side recorded a hit. North Surry had two batters walked, but seven struck out and one grounded out. North also had a player called out stealing second.
Forbush had two players hit by pitches and one walked during this span, but never advanced past second.
Taylor opened the fourth inning with his four strikeout of the evening, then the Falcons’ Jacob Boyles opened things up with a grounder to right field. Riley Campbell moved Boyles to second with a sacrifice bunt, then a wild pitch allowed Boyles to reach third.
A passed ball thrown at Aaron Hutchens was ball four, sending Hutchens to first, and also allowed Boyles to dash home and score the game’s first run.
Watson retaliated for North in the bottom of the inning with a triple that hit the center field fence. Brodie Robertson and Myles Draughn were then walked to load the bases with just one out on the board, but North’s next two batters struck out.
The top of the fifth began with Maines getting on base due to an error. Colton Moxley bunted, then beat the throw to first while Maines went to third. The Greyhounds argued that Colton rounded first and was tagged out as he retreated, but the umpires disagreed and runners remained on the corners.
Nick Weisner faced an 0-2 count when he hit a chip shot over third base to score both his teammates, then advanced to second even when caught in a pickle. Thomas Conrad grounded out to move Weisner to third.
Taylor struck out Boyles for what would’ve been out No. 3, but a dropped third strike gave the Falcon a chance to get on base. Weisner went home on the throw to first, which Boyles beat, allowing Forbush’s fourth run to stand.
North Surry’s James McCreary was walked in the bottom of the fifth before stealing second, but was left on base. Watson was then walked in the bottom of the sixth and made it all the way to third after a pickoff error and a steal, but was also left on base.
Forbush added its fifth and final run in the top of the seventh inning. Maines was walked, then a grounder hit by Colton Moxley was overthrown trying to get Maines out at second. Both runners advanced to scoring position when Weisner grounded out, then Boyles scored Maines with a sacrifice fly.
Greyhounds Macean Alvear and McCreary were both walked in the bottom of the seventh, but North Surry couldn’t bring the runners in.
Scoring
FB – 0, 0, 0, 1, 3, 0, 1 = 5
NS – 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 = 0
FH2A Baseball Standings as of 3/30/23 (conference record listed first, then overall record)
1. Surry Central 4-0, 7-6
T-2. West Wilkes 4-1, 8-4
T-2. East Surry 4-1, 10-3
4. Forbush 3-2, 8-4
T-5. North Surry 0-3, 5-5
T-5. North Wilkes 0-3, 6-6
7. Wilkes Central 0-5, 1-10
