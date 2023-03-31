Golden Eagles putting it all together

March 31, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central’s Lucas Johnson releases a pitch in a nonconference game at South Stokes.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>Surry Central’s Clay Whitaker swings at a South Stokes pitch in a March 27 game.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

Surry Central’s Clay Whitaker swings at a South Stokes pitch in a March 27 game.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>Golden Eagle Eric Branch picks up a hit against South Stokes.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

Golden Eagle Eric Branch picks up a hit against South Stokes.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

With its mix of youth and experience, Surry Central is putting the pieces together for a successful baseball season.

Central came into the 2023 season having graduated five starters. This included three All-Conference players and one All-State player, Dakota Mills, who set the Surry Central single-season school record for batting average and stolen bases in 2022.

The Golden Eagles also have a new coach in Hank Whitaker, though Whitaker – like this year’s team – is also a mix of youth and experience. Despite this being his first year as Central’s head coach, Whitaker is no stranger to coaching and even previously served as the team’s assistant coach.

“I’m thankful to be working for Central and trying to help continue the tradition here,” Coach Whitaker said. “We’ve had some really good teams in the past, and I want to help bring Central back to that and have another team in the county that’s strong. We’ve been on the rise, and I want to keep it going.”

Surry Central is also led by six seniors and a trio of juniors, though most of the roster consists of underclassmen with five sophomores and seven freshman. Many of the younger players were also members of the 2022 team.

Four of the six seniors are four-year members of the program: Clay Whitaker, Max Lambert, Aiden Shropshire and Justin Reeves.

“Our returning seniors have done a great job, both as leaders for this year’s team and helping bridge the gap from last year,” Coach Whitaker said. “Then we’ve got a few seniors that haven’t played with us in a while that have been a big help.”

Also helping the Eagles this season has been the resurrected JV team. This is the first season Central fielded a JV team since the 2019-20 season, though that year’s team only played five games before the season was cancelled.

“We have several guys splitting time and playing a little of varsity and JV,” Coach Whitaker said. “It’s great because it gets the younger guys a lot of game experience. It’s also great having the young guys that played varsity last year and have stepped up. It really helps us out if they’re ready to take on the challenge, especially having a small junior class.”

The Golden Eagles currently sit at 7-6 overall and 4-0 in the Foothills 2A Conference. Central is the only FH2A team yet to lose a conference game, but Whitaker knows not to let that affect the team.

“We came out of the gate hot last year and started 11-3 then struggled at the end,” Coach Whitaker said. The 2022 Eagles finished the season 12-13 overall.

“Even though we made it to playoffs last year, it really hurt our seeding where we lost those games down the stretch. We lost two one-run games to North Surry, played West Wilkes close all three times but came up short and had a few more like that.

Central’s had a mix of lopsided and close wins this season; four victories were decided by nine or more runs, then the other three were decided by two runs or fewer.

The Eagles wanted to test themselves in the nonconference portion of the schedule, and Coach Whitaker believes that even the losses have helped the team mature. Central took part in two early-season tournaments to play the likes of Polk County, McMichael, Salisbury and North Iredell.

Surry Central has also played against three of the favorites for the Northwest 1A Conference Championship in North Stokes (13-2), Mount Airy (7-7) and South Stokes (6-5).

“We’ve had a good start, but know that the toughest part of our conference schedule is coming up,” Coach Whitaker said. “I’m happy where we are now, but the goal is continuing to progress. We’re going to do everything we can to have a strong performance in the conference and get back to playoffs.

“I think we could probably have a few more wins right now if the ball bounced our way on a few occasions, but the big thing is learning from the past and getting better every time we take the field.”

Learning from past mistakes, as well as continuing to improve at the plate, will be key to Surry Central’s success going forward Whitaker said.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports