Greyhounds run away from Wilkes Eagles

March 31, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s Sarah Sutphin begins the third inning with a line drive to center field.

Abi Willard smiles at the Greyhound dugout after reaching second base on a passed ball.

Abi Willard smiles at the Greyhound dugout after reaching second base on a passed ball.

Lexie Allen threw three strikeouts and gave up just one hit in a 15-0 win North Surry win against Wilkes Central.

Lexie Allen threw three strikeouts and gave up just one hit in a 15-0 win North Surry win against Wilkes Central.

Sarah Mauldin ends Wednesday's game with a walk-off single for North Surry's 15th run.

Sarah Mauldin ends Wednesday’s game with a walk-off single for North Surry’s 15th run.

North Surry's Jaxie Draughn forces a ground out at first in the second inning.

North Surry’s Jaxie Draughn forces a ground out at first in the second inning.

Greyhound catcher Sadie Montgomery prepares a receives a pitch from Lexie Allen during the second inning.

Greyhound catcher Sadie Montgomery prepares a receives a pitch from Lexie Allen during the second inning.

North Surry softball picked up its second win of the season in dominant fashion.

The Greyhounds hosted Wilkes Central in Foothills 2A Conference competition on March 29 and made quick work of the visiting Eagles. North’s barrage of 14 hits helped the home team score nine runs in the first inning, and strong fielding paired with pitcher Lexie Allen’s three strikeouts gave North its first shutout of the season at 15-0.

Sarah Sutphin and Sarah Mauldin each recorded three hits in the three-inning game. Audrey Hiatt and Jaxie Draughn each added two hits, while four other Greyhounds each had one hit: Jordan Snow, Keelee Bradley, Abi Willard and Cassidy Simmons.

Draughn and Sutphin each hit one double.

Draughn and Snow finished the shortened game with three RBIs. Mauldin and Willard added two RBIs each, while Sutphin, Simmons and Sadie Montgomery each added one RBI.

Wilkes Central had two players get on base during the game; one was walked in the top of the first inning, and another singled in the third.

Each of North Surry’s first five batters got on base in the first inning. Sutphin led off with a single, then Mauldin earned a base on balls before Sutphin scored on a wild pitch. Hiatt singled on a line drive to left field, and Mauldin scored on a passed ball before Draughn was walked.

Fifth batter Snow reached first on an error that also brough Hiatt home for the game’s third run. Montgomery grounded out for the first out of the inning, but her hit brought Draughn home.

Gracie Bullins was walked to put runners on the corners, then both Snow and Bullins scored on a 2RBI single hit by Willard.

North went back to the top of the lineup after Central picked up its second out. Sutphin had her second of three hits with a double to center field, scoring Willard, then Mauldin brought Sutphin home with a hit of her own to center.

Hiatt joined Mauldin on base with a single before a Draughn single brought Mauldin home for run No. 9.

North’s only action of the second inning came when Bullins reached first on an error, but the Hounds made up for this with a 6-run third inning.

Sutphin and Mauldin each singled to start the third, then bases were loaded after Hiatt reached first on an error. A double from Draughn brough Sutphin and Mauldin in to increase the lead to 11-0, then Snow hit a 2RBI single to score Hiatt and Draughn.

Bradley entered the game and hit a single, then Jaylen Green was walked after Wilkes Central picked up its first out of the inning. Simmons scored Bradley with a single to center field to make it 14-0.

Wilkes Central picked up the second out of the inning before Sadie Moore was hit by a pitch. Mauldin then ended the game with a walk-off single to score Green.

Scoring

WC – 0, 0, 0, X, X, X, X = 0

NS – 9, 0, 6, X, X, X, X = 15

FH2A Softball Standings as of 3/30/23 (conference record listed first, then overall record)

1. West Wilkes 5-0, 9-0

T-2. East Surry 3-1, 5-5

T-2. Forbush 3-1, 6-5

4. North Wilkes 2-2, 4-5

T-5. North Surry 2-6, 1-3

T-5. Surry Central 1-3, 3-5

7. Wilkes Central 0-5, 0-10

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports