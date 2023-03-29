Late surge lifts East Surry over Mount Airy

March 29, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry’s Riley Pennington struck out seven batters and allowed one hit in a 13-0 win over Mount Airy.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

<p>Mount Airy’s Audrey Brown forces a flyout in center field.</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

Mount Airy’s Audrey Brown forces a flyout in center field.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

<p>Cardinal Elise Marion hits one of her two home runs against Mount Airy.</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

Cardinal Elise Marion hits one of her two home runs against Mount Airy.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

<p>Mount Airy’s Chloe Potts connects for a foul ball in the second inning against East Surry.</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

Mount Airy’s Chloe Potts connects for a foul ball in the second inning against East Surry.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

<p>East Surry’s Lilly Brinkley fields a ground ball at shortstop and throws to first base.</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

East Surry’s Lilly Brinkley fields a ground ball at shortstop and throws to first base.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

<p>Mount Airy shortstop Izzy Ratermann throws a laser to first base.</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

Mount Airy shortstop Izzy Ratermann throws a laser to first base.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

East Surry exploded for 11 runs across two innings to earn a nonconference win against Mount Airy.

The visiting Cardinals opened the game with a pair of runs in the top of the first, then neither side scored again until the fifth. East Surry’s bats came alive and the Cards scored five runs in the fifth, then kept their foot on the gas by adding six runs in the sixth.

East Surry’s Riley Pennington and Elise Marion each hit two home runs in the March 27 game. Both Cardinals had three hits in the win, with each adding a single to go with their two homers, and Claire Hardy joined in on the fun with a trio of singles.

Jack Day recorded Mount Airy’s only hit of the evening, a single in the second inning. Day also pitched all 6.0 innings and struck out one batter.

Pennington and Marion combined to throw 11 strikeouts. Pennington threw 4.0 innings, striking out seven batters, walking three and allowing one hit. Marion pitched 2.0 innings, striking out four batters and walking one.

The Cards’ only two runs of the first four innings came in the team’s first at-bat. Grace Leftwich tripled with one out on the board, then Pennington scored her teammate with a home run.

East Surry put a runner on base in each of the next three innings, but only made it past second base once. The Cards didn’t cycle through more than four batters in an inning again until the fifth.

Mount Airy made it to second base twice, but never past it; leadoff Greer Tidd was walked in the first and moved to second on a groundout, then Day singled in the second inning and stole second base.

The Cardinals opened the fifth inning with a pair of singles from Hardy and Lilly Brinkley. Leftwich reached on a fielder’s choice, then Brinkley and Leftwich were both scored on a Marion 3-run home run.

Pennington followed Marion’s home run with a single and Addy Sechrist was walked. Mount Airy picked up the second out of the inning on a flyout, then a single from Kennedy Cook scored her two teammates to make it 7-0.

Hardy led off in the sixth inning with another single, Brinkley was walked and then Marion hit another 3-run home run. Pennington followed Marion’s homer with one of her own to increase the Cardinals lead to 11-0.

Sechrist then singled before Tegan Minor was walked. Sechrist scored on a single hit by Madison Cook, then a groundout from Celia Robertson scored Minor for run No. 13.

East improved to 4-5 with the victory, then moved to .500 overall with a 12-0 win over North Wilkes on March 28. The Cardinals are undefeated against Wilkes County teams this season, but face their tallest task on March 31 by traveling to West Wilkes (8-0). West Wilkes is ranked No. 6 in the state among all four public school classifications (via MaxPreps).

Mount Airy, now 3-7 on the season, will travel to Elkin (5-4) on March 31.

Scoring

ES – 2, 0, 0, 0, 5, 6, X = 13

MA – 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, X = 0

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports