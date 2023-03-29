Granite Bears come back to best Vikings

By Cory Smith

Chloe Potts takes off for home plate in a game against Walkertown.

Mount Airy's Jack Day, seen here pitching against Walkertown, threw seven strikeouts against North Stokes to help Mount Airy to a 6-3 win.

Mount Airy’s Jack Day, seen here pitching against Walkertown, threw seven strikeouts against North Stokes to help Mount Airy to a 6-3 win.

The Bears' Izzy Ratermann tags a Walkertown baserunner at second base.

The Bears’ Izzy Ratermann tags a Walkertown baserunner at second base.

Granite Bear McKenna Watson awaits a Walkertown pitch.

Granite Bear McKenna Watson awaits a Walkertown pitch.

Greer Tidd forces a flyout in center field in a March 23 game against Walkertown.

Greer Tidd forces a flyout in center field in a March 23 game against Walkertown.

Constance Rogers safely slides into second base against Walkertown.

Constance Rogers safely slides into second base against Walkertown.

DANBURY — Mount Airy won its first Northwest 1A Conference game of the season by defeating North Stokes 6-3 on March 24.

The Granite Bears went on the road and gave up three runs in the bottom of the first inning, but kept the Vikings scoreless through the next six innings. Mount Airy steadily chipped away at North’s lead and eventually took a one-run advantage in the top of the fifth inning.

The Bears added two runs for insurance in the top of the seventh.

Jack Day picked up the win on the mound after pitching all seven innings for Mount Airy. The junior threw seven strikeouts, didn’t walk any batters, and allowed three runs – two earned, one unearned – on 10 hits.

North Stokes recorded four of its hits in the first inning, then only had one other inning with multiple hits.

Mount Airy, meanwhile, recorded 15 hits, with freshmen McKenna Watson and Izzy Ratermann leading the charge with three hits each. Day, Chloe Potts and Isabella Beck each added two hits against the Vikings, while Audrey Brown, Sidney Kate Venable and Constance Melton each had one hit.

Melton, Watson and Venable each hit doubles in the NW1A victory.

Mount Airy went scoreless in the first inning, then North Stokes’ first five batters got on base; one via error and four off singles. The Bears left two runners on base after Day struck out three consecutive batters.

Watson singled in the top of the second for the Bears’ first hit. Ratermann followed with a single, then both runners advanced a base after stealing. Day brought Watson in with a hit to right field.

Venable started the third inning by being walked after Mount Airy left two North runners stranded in the bottom of the second. Venable stole both second and third bases, then was scored on a Potts single.

North Stokes only advanced past second once after the first inning. The Vikings put a runner on third with one out in the fourth inning, but she was left on base after the Bears forced a groundout and a flyout.

Mount Airy used a pair of fifth-inning runs to force the game’s only lead change, and both runs were scored with two outs on the board. Venable hit a double that was sandwiched between two strikeouts, then a single from Potts put Venable on third before Beck hit a single of her own to make it 3-3.

Watson picked up her second hit of the evening with a fly ball to left field. Potts scored on the hit, while Beck went to third and Watson reached second.

The Vikings recorded their only double of the game to start the bottom of the fifth, but the Bears kept the runner from reaching third by forcing a double play. North’s next two batters singled and were left on after a flyout.

Mount Airy left bases loaded in the top of the sixth inning, but made sure to capitalize in the seventh. Beck, Watson and Ratermann led the inning off with singles, but both Beck and Watson were called out trying to go home. Even still, bases were loaded after two more singles from Brown and Day.

A Melton hit to left field scored both Ratermann and Brown to make it 6-3.

North Stokes flied out for the first out of the bottom of the seventh, but then two Vikings got on base after a single and an error. North’s penultimate batter flied out, then an unassisted ground out ended the game.

Mount Airy improved to 3-6 overall and 1-3 in conference play with the win. Despite having such a young team – consisting of one senior, three juniors, five sophomores and five freshmen – the Bears are just one win shy of their win total from the 2022 season.

Mount Airy will resume conference play against Elkin on March 31.

Scoring

MA – 0, 1, 1, 0, 2, 0, 2 = 6

NS – 3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 = 3

