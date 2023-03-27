Goins’ 79th-minute strike lifts East Surry over North Surry

North Surry’s Anna Escobar fires a shot from outside East Surry’s 18-yard box.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Morgan Bryant (3) leads the Cardinals on a run up the right sideline.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Sadie Badgett (10) clears the ball from Greyhound territory after an East Surry corner kick.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Maria Blakeney (6) clears the ball from East Surry’s defensive third before North Surry’s Dalila Martinez Garay (13) can make a run.
Cory Smith | The News
Kimberly Elias, seen here taking a free kick, scored North Surry’s lone goal in a March 24 match against East Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — A 79th-minute goal from Addison Goins helped East Surry defeat North Surry 2-1 on March 24.
The sophomore’s late penalty kick was originally blocked by North Surry goalkeeper Baley Hawks, but the left-footed Goins finished the rebound with her right to secure the victory.
East Surry improves to 5-1 overall with the win and 2-0 in the Foothills 2A Conference. The Cards’ 5-1 record is the team’s best start through six games in program history.
“It’s always good to come away with a win against a county and conference rival,” said East Surry coach William Hart. “I think North Surry’s team played incredibly hard and smart, and that’s a tribute to coach [Rachel] Escobar and coach [Trace] Simmons and everything they’ve done this year.”
Despite East staying on the attack most of the game it was North (1-5-1) that struck first. The teams went scoreless through 37 minutes of play before Greyhound junior Kimberly Elias scored off an assist from Xochitl Lara Bueno.
Hawks and the Greyhound defense kept the goal clean for North in the first half. Hawks finished the night with 21 saves, 13 of which came in the first half.
“We were persistent in our attack, and felt like we would’ve calmed down if we would have converted a couple early,” Hart said. “But, it seemed like every time that Hawks made a save their team got more and more confident while our team got more and more frustrated.”
The Cardinals remedied this by recording the equalizer two minutes into the second half. Morgan Bryant started a run in the midfield, then played to Jonna Eberstein who found Ember Midkiff open in the Hounds’ defensive third. Midkiff’s first shot attempt was knocked down by the defense, but Midkiff followed the rebound and scored the Cards’ opening goal.
East Surry followed its goal with near-constant pressure on North’s side of the field. Greyhounds Elias, Kassidy Riggs, Melanie Castillo Ochoa, Ashley Flores and Sadie Badgett battled on the back line to keep East from taking close shots, and Hawks was able to clean up anything that got past the defense.
The Cards thought they scored their second goal in the 53rd minute after Bryant found the back of the net, but the offside flag was raised by the assistant referee to nullify the goal.
“I felt like we held possession for a considerable amount of time in the second half, but it doesn’t matter if you don’t score,” Hart said. “Again, I think that’s a credit to Hawks. She really set the tone with strong play in the goal, and that translated to every other player on their side gaining confidence.
The Cardinals took 13 shots in the first 20 minutes of the half, but their offense slowed down in the final 20. East still pressed up and played with just three defenders on the back line, but most of the Cards’ shots weren’t getting past the back line of the Greyhounds.
Anna Escobar was able to push North into East territory more in the final 20 minutes. Escobar even sent Dalila Martinez Garay a through ball that made it behind the Cardinal defense, but the sophomore was whistled offside.
The Bueno-Elias connection nearly led to another Greyhound goal in the 77th minute. Bueno found Elias open on the left sideline with a throw in, and Elias fired from more than 30 yards. The potential game-winning shot was hauled in by East’s Katie Collins.
The clock ticked below two minutes when East’s Evelyn Ruedisueli sent a pass up to Joanna Parker, and Parker drew a foul inside North Surry’s 18-yard box to earn a penalty kick for the home team. Goins lined up for the PK with 1:42 left to play.
Goins’ first shot was blocked down by Hawks, but Goins didn’t give up on the play and finished with her non-dominant foot.
North Surry looked to make an immediate push into East territory with just 102 seconds to play, but the Cards’ Midkiff picked off a pass and dribbled toward the Hounds’ goal. East kept possession on North Surry’s half of the field for the remainder of the game.
East and North resume conference play on March 28; East Surry will host defending FH2A Champion Wilkes Central (2-3, 1-0 FH2A), and North Surry will host Forbush (3-3, 2-0 FH2A).
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports