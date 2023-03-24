Granite Bears climb to No. 1 ranking

Granite Bear Carson Hill serves in the No. 2 single match against Starmount.
Cory Smith
Joe Hauser returns a Starmount serve for Mount Airy in the No. 3 doubles match.
Cory Smith
Mount Airy’s Kannon Strickland lunges to hit a forehand in the No. 3 singles match.
Cory Smith
Mount Airy’s Colin Hiatt charges the net in the No. 3 doubles match.
Cory Smith
A dominant 9-0 victory over Starmount gave Mount Airy tennis its eighth win of the 2023 season.
The defending Northwest 1A Conference Champions made quick work of the visiting Rams on March 23. Four Granite Bears earned double-bagel victories in singles, winning 6-0, 6-0, while two other Bears won their matches while only dropping a single game.
Even when Mount Airy altered its normal roster for doubles, taking out its traditional No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams and shifting everyone up, there wasn’t a cause for concern.
Mount Airy improved to 8-0 overall and 2-0 in the NW1A Conference with Thursday’s win.
Below are the results for Mount Airy’s March 23 match against Starmount:
Singles
1. Georgie Kriek (MA) def. Dylan Ball 6-0, 6-0
2. Carson Hill (MA) def. Ethan Wood 6-0, 6-1
3. Kannon Strickland (MA) def. Oscar Prey 6-0, 6-1
4. John Juno (MA) def. Anthony Aguilar 6-0, 6-0
5. Kieran Slate (MA) def. Cris Gonzalez 6-0, 6-0
6. Connor Sechrist (MA) def. Luis de la Fuente 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
1. Slate and Jared Pinto (MA) def. Ball and Wood 8-1
2. Chase Moore and Beau Brown (MA) def. Prey and Gonzalez 8-1
3. Joe Hauser and Colin Hiatt (MA) def. Aguilar and de la Fuente 8-3
The Pursuit of Greatness
Mount Airy’s impressive start to the 2023 season caught the attention of coaches statewide, as the Bears were voted the No. 1 team in the 1A division in the N.C. High School Tennis Coaches Association Week Three poll.
Expectations for this year’s team were high even before the season began according to coach Luke Graham. The Granite Bears are coming off a 15-5 season in which the team only lost once to a fellow 1A team, that coming in the regional semifinal round of the 1A State Playoffs.
Five of the team’s six starters from 2022 returned this season.
“I told them last summer that I didn’t necessarily know what the ceiling was for our team,” Graham said. “But, with the group we had returning and the senior leadership we have at the top of the lineup, I feel like we’re in the mix of teams to compete for a championship. That said, the potential for success was going to come down to what they were willing to do in the offseason and the quality of work they were going to put in at practice.
“I’m pleased with what I’ve seen so far, but there’s plenty of room for continued improvement and we’re still working on building chemistry.”
Mount Airy is anchored by a trio of seniors: Georgie Kriek, Carson Hill and Jared Pinto. All four have been part of the team for most of – if not all – their high school careers. Even though the three other returning singles starters are relatively young with two juniors and a sophomore, the team has plenty of experience playing tough competition: especially in northwest North Carolina.
Three of the four teams to reach the regional semifinals in the 1A West this past season were members of the NW1A Conference: Mount Airy, East Wilkes and the eventual 1A West Regional Runner-up Elkin. The remaining team in that final four was a member of the NW1A Conference just a season prior, that being the eventual 1A State Champion Bishop McGuinness.
“I was definitely proud to be a part of that last season, and I think it says a lot about how much work and preparation we all put into competing against each other in the conference,” Graham said. “Hopefully that drives what we’re able to accomplish outside the conference and at tournament time. The pressure to keep up with our conference rivals is certainly a huge motivating factor going forward to try and continuously improve and put ourselves in a position to be successful.”
The success of the four aforementioned teams wasn’t just a one-off. Mount Airy currently holds the No. 1 ranking in the division having overtaken the preseason No. 1 pick Bishop. Bishop McGuinness currently sits in the No. 2 spot with a 5-2 record, with its two losses coming against 4A Southwest Guilford and fellow private school Wesleyan Christian Academy.
Elkin occupies the No. 5 spot in the rankings at 6-0, and East Wilkes is No. 6 at 5-4. One of East Wilkes’ four losses came against 3A North Iredell, then the three remaining losses were against Mount Airy, Elkin and Bishop.
Knowing of the tough road ahead of them, Graham wanted the Granite Bears to face as tough a schedule as possible. Mount Airy’s first six matches were against teams from higher divisions: 4A Ronald Reagan; 3A Oak Grove, North Davidson and Ledford; 2A East Surry; and private school Statesville Christian.
Mount Airy’s one remaining nonconference match will come against Surry Central, the defending Foothills 2A Conference Champion that sits at 6-0 this season, on April 5.
“I’m a firm believer in playing quality competition to prepare yourself for tournament play,” Graham said. “We tried to reach out to multiple 2A, 3A, 4A and private schools to challenge ourselves in the nonconference portion of our schedule. We weren’t able to work things out with a couple of teams we wanted to play, but we’ve seen some different teams we haven’t played in years past. Yes, it’s nice to be undefeated at this point, but we know the most difficult part of our season still lies ahead.
“We’re just trying to maximize the level of play with the group we have, address individual flaws and create chemistry in doubles by tinkering with different combinations, trying to compete and push each other to improve collectively.”
