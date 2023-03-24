East Surry tops Mount Airy 12-2

Mount Airy’s Landon Gallimore throws one of hits eight strikeouts against East Surry.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Cardinal pitcher Jaxon Bottoms winds up for a throw in the bottom of the first inning.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
The Granite Bears’ Rylan Venable makes contact on a fifth-inning pitch, but his hit flies into foul territory.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
East Surry’s Folger Boaz watches his second-inning 3-run home run sail over the outfield fence.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Mount Airy’s Sam Martin scores the Bears’ two runs against East Surry with a 2RBI double in the second inning.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
East Surry extended its win streak against Mount Airy with a 12-2 victory in the Granite City on March 23.
The Cardinals rattled off 12 hits while allowing just two in the five-inning game. Thursday’s nonconference victory gives East its seventh win in its past eight games this season.
East Surry (8-2) has now won 23-consecutive meetings against Mount Airy dating back to 2013.
East’s Caden Lasley and Folger Boaz each recorded three hits in the victory; Lasley had a pair of doubles and a single, while Boaz hit a 3-run home run and two singles. Matthew Keener added a pair of singles, Jaxon Bottoms recorded a double and three Cards hit one single each: Luke Brown, Will Jones and Stevie Keener.
Cameryn Wilson and Sam Martin recorded the Granite Bears’ two hits. Wilson had Mount Airy’s first hit, a double in the second inning, then Wilson scored his teammate with an RBI double.
Bottoms pitched 4.0 innings for East Surry, finishing with two strikeouts, three walks, one hit batter, and allowed two runs on two hits. Matthew Keener pitched the final inning and walked two batters while allowing no runs on no hits.
Mount Airy (5-6) had the same split with its pitchers, with Landon Gallimore throwing the first 4.0 innings and Gwyn the final 1.0. Landon struck out eight batters, hit two batters, walked two, and allowed 12 runs – 10 earned and two unearned – on 12 hits.
Gwyn finished with one strikeout and allowed no runs on no hits.
East Surry opened the game with a trio of singles from Lasley, Matthew Keener and Boaz. Boaz’s single to right field scored the first run, then a Mount Airy error fielding Boaz’s hit scored the second run and put Boaz on third.
Brett Clayton was walked to put runners on the corners. Clayton took off for second base, then Boaz made a dash for the plate when the Bears tried to catch Clayton stealing. Both runners reached their destinations safely, with Boaz scoring the visitors’ third run.
Mount Airy returned to defense after the Bears’ first three batters combined for two flyouts and a groundout in the bottom of the first.
East’s Vince Pannutti was hit by a pitch in the top of the second to get things started, then Stevie Keener joined Pannutti on base after a Bears fielding error. Lasley scored Pannutti with a double, then Lasley and Stevie were both scored on a Boaz home run.
The Granite Bears got on the board in the bottom of the second inning. Mount Airy’s first batter grounded out, then Gwyn hit a double and Ian Gallimore was walked. The Cardinals picked up the second out of the inning, but a 2RBI double from Martin scored Gwyn and Ian before East could record out No. 3.
Both teams went three up, three down in the third. Landon Gallimore struck out three Cardinals in the top of the inning, then the Bears flied out and fell victim to a double play in the bottom.
East rounded out its 12 runs in the top of the fourth. Stevie Keener singled to begin the inning, then Matthew Keener and Boaz followed suit. Stevie went to third on Matthew’s hit, then Matthew took Stevie’s spot on third after Boaz’s hit scored the sophomore Keener.
Brown then increased the lead to 10-2 with a 2RBI single to score Matthew and Boaz.
Brown was picked off at first by Landon Gallimore with Clayton at the plate, but Clayton soon filled that spot on first after being walked. A Bottoms line drive to left-center field scored Clayton, then Bottoms himself scored on a single from Jones.
The Bears looked to respond in the bottom of the fourth after Gwyn was walked with one out. The junior was walked, but was called out at second after a fielder’s choice hit by Ian Gallimore. The Cards looked to turn a double play on Ian’s hit, but an error on the throw to first allowed Gallimore to round the base and make it to second.
Landon Gallimore joined Ian on base after being walked with two outs, but Bottoms threw his second strikeout to leave both runners on.
Lasley picked up his second double of the night to start the fifth inning, then East used four pinch hitters: Gabriel Harpe, Zach Edwards, Luke Bruner and Nickolas O’Neal. Edwards reached first after a grounder that was overthrown at first.
Matthew Keener then walked two batters in the bottom of the fifth, but Bottoms fielded a grounder at short, tagged second base and fired to Brown at first to force a double play. The game ended with a flyout from the Bears.
East Surry improves to 5-1 in nonconference play, while Mount Airy drops to 3-5. Only one of the Bears’ nonconference games came against a fellow 1A team.
Both teams return to league play following the March 23 game, Mount Airy in the Northwest 1A Conference and East Surry in the Foothills 2A Conference. The pair will face off again on April 14 in Pilot Mountain.
Scoring
East Surry – 3, 4, 0, 5, 0, X, X = 12
Mount Airy – 0, 2, 0, 0, 0, X, X = 2
