Cards fly past Wilkes Eagles 15-0

East Surry player surround home plate and to celebrate a 2-run home run hit by Tegan Minor (11).

East Surry's Addy Sechrist connects for a third-inning single against Wilkes Central

East Surry’s Addy Sechrist connects for a third-inning single against Wilkes Central

Riley Pennington struck out seven of the 13 batters she faced in a 15-0 win against Wilkes Central.

Riley Pennington struck out seven of the 13 batters she faced in a 15-0 win against Wilkes Central.

Cardinal Celia Robertson sends a line drive to left field during the first inning.

Cardinal Celia Robertson sends a line drive to left field during the first inning.

East Surry third baseman Claire Hardy rifles a throw to first base after fielding a ground ball.

East Surry third baseman Claire Hardy rifles a throw to first base after fielding a ground ball.

East Surry's Kennedy Cooks looks to steal third base during the fourth inning against Wilkes Central.

East Surry’s Kennedy Cooks looks to steal third base during the fourth inning against Wilkes Central.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry moved to 2-1 in the Foothills 2A Conference with a lopsided victory against Wilkes Central.

East Surry recorded 14 hits in the 15-0 win. Another two Cardinal batters got on base after fielding errors, one was walked and three were hit by pitches.

With the victory over the Eagles on March 21, the Cardinals have now scored 23 runs in their past two games after posting a combined 20 in their first five games. The other eight runs in this period came from an 8-2 win over North Surry on March 16.

Presbyterian College-commit Riley Pennington pitched all four innings for East Surry. Pennington struck out seven of the 13 batters she faced while three flied out, one grounded out, one was walked and one reached first via error.

East’s offense was dominant from jump street in Tuesday’s game, scoring four runs through its first six batters. Tegan Minor scored Lilly Brinkley with an RBI single, then a 2RBI single from Celia Robertson brought Grace Leftwich and Minor back home. The Eagles struggled to get Robertson’s hit back to the infield, allowing the sophomore to round every base and reach the plate without stopping.

Madison Cook kept things going with a single, then an RBI single from Ella Simmons scored Cook. East’s final run of the inning came after a Brinkley hit to the outfield was dropped to allow Madison to cross the plate.

East Surry only scored once in the second inning thanks to a flyout and a pair of fielder’s choices. The lone run was scored by Leftwich after a single from Minor.

The Cards’ first batter of the third inning flied out, but the next three – Brinkley, Addy Sechrist and Leftwich – each hit singles to add two more runs and make it 9-0. Minor then crushed a 2-run home run out of right-center field to increase the lead to 11.

Robertson nearly rounded the bases again with a hit to right-center, but settled on third base before the inning ended with a flyout.

Kennedy Cook started things off in the fourth inning with a double, then Claire Hardy was hit by a pitch. A dropped fly ball hit by Brinkley scored Kennedy, and an RBI single from Leftwich scored Hardy.

The Cardinals scored runs No. 14 and 15 after a Pennington ground out and another single from Minor.

The young East team – which features two seniors, two juniors, six sophomores and three freshmen – improves to 3-4 overall with the victory.

Two of East Surry’s losses came by just two runs: 7-5 against West Stokes in nine innings, and 4-2 against Forbush. The Cards’ remaining losses were to undefeated South Stokes, the defending 1A West Regional Runner-up which is ranked No. 3 in the 1A West and No. 15 in the state among all classifications (via MaxPreps), and an Elkin team whose only division loss this season came against No. 5-ranked East Wilkes.

Scoring

WC – 0, 0, 0, 0, X, X, X = 0

MA – 6, 1, 4, 4, X, X, X = 15

