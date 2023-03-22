Cardinal tennis chasing history

March 22, 2023
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry’s Kade Talton puts a rally away with a slam in the No. 1 doubles match.

<p>East Surry’s Noah Hopkins serves during the No. 5 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry’s Noah Hopkins serves during the No. 5 singles match.

<p>Hayden Douglas returns a Forbush serve with a backhand in the No. 6 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Hayden Douglas returns a Forbush serve with a backhand in the No. 6 singles match.

<p>Cardinal No. 1 seed Levi Watson serves during the top-seeded doubles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Cardinal No. 1 seed Levi Watson serves during the top-seeded doubles match.

<p>East Surry’s Lupe Chavez lunges to return a hit at the net in the No. 4 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry’s Lupe Chavez lunges to return a hit at the net in the No. 4 singles match.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry’s 2022 tennis team more than doubled its single-season win total from any recent season, but the Cardinals aren’t satisfied just yet.

The 2022 team had a lot of firsts in program history: the Cardinals went into the final match of the season with a chance to win a team conference championship, perhaps the schools first ever but it’s been so long that no one at the school can recall a previous conference title; East Surry upset the No. 1 seed in the dual team state playoffs and fell a match short of a second-round upset; the Foothills 2A Conference Singles Championship was contested between two East Surry players; and 2022 graduate Cooper Motsinger won the 2A West Regional Singles Championship and reached the State Semifinals, earning All-State honors along the way.

“I am very proud of this team and what they have accomplished so far this season,” said Cardinal coach Hal Epperson. “I just want to build upon that success of last year, continue to play tough competition to get better, prove our worth and just put East Surry tennis on the map. These guys deserve it, and I’m honored to be their coach.”

East Surry is off to a 6-2 start overall, which includes a 9-0 win against 3A Ledford and a 6-3 win over 4A Reynolds. MaxPreps records for the past 10 seasons don’t have East Surry defeating a 3A or a 4A team during that span.

“That’s wild,” said Epperson upon learning of that fact. “The guys wanted to schedule those matches and I’m glad we did. What an amazing feat; just goes to show how hard they work and the time they put into their sport. I can’t say enough about them and the grit and determination that they have.

“They are true competitors. They continue to get better every day and with every match, are a joy to be around and fun to coach. The sky’s the limit for where this team can go, and I’m just glad to be along for the ride.”

The Cardinals pursuit of a conference title has the team off to a 3-0 start in league play. East won its first two FH2A matches 9-0 against North Wilkes and Wilkes Central, then topped Forbush 7-1 on March 20.

East Surry and Forbush finished second and third in the conference in 2022, respectively, with the Cards winning both matchups by scores of 5-4 and 6-3.

This season, East took the first meeting with Forbush and only dropped one set in singles.

Colsen Semones set the tone for the match on court No. 3, defeating his opponent 6-1, 6-0. No. 2 seed Kade Talton wasn’t far behind with a 6-2, 6-0 win.

East Surry No. 1 seed Levi Watson, who reached the FH2A Singles Championship in 2022 before falling to his teammate Motsinger, won his singles match 6-2, 6-1. Lupe Chavez added another win on court No. 4 with scores of 6-3, 6-3.

Cardinal No. 6 seed Hayden Douglas rallied to win the first set of his match 7-5, then cruised to a 6-1 win in the second set.

East’s Noah Hopkins dropped the first set of the No. 5 singles match 7-6 after falling 7-4 in a set tiebreaker. Hopkins then won the second set emphatically, defeating his opponent 6-1 to force a third-set tiebreaker.

Hopkins and Forbush’s Dodd Martin traded points as they fought to gain an advantage. The pair went beyond the 10-point mark until Hopkins finally gained a 2-point lead at 14-12.

East Surry picked up its seventh win of the night in No. 1 doubles, with Watson and Talton winning 8-3. Forbush recorded its only win of the match at No. 2 doubles as Lance Hutchens and Zeke Aguilar defeated Semones and Chavez.

With the match already decided and the two participants of the marathon No. 5 singles match still recovering, the No. 3 doubles match wasn’t played.

East Surry looks to improve to 4-0 with a home match against North Surry (0-3) on March 23. Should the Cardinals win, East would be undefeated in conference play when it faced defending FH2A Champs Surry Central (6-0) on March 27.

