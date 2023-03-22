East, North Surry go down to the wire

A 12-strikeout performance from Folger Boaz helped East Surry to a 3-2 win over North Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry second baseman Jake Beamer (2) fields a ground ball and throws to teammate Myles Draughn (25) at first.
Cory Smith | The News
Greyhound James McCreary takes a lead off of first base after being walked in the top of the first inning.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Brett Clayton connects for a ground ball that brought in the Cards’ third run in a 3-2 win.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Cam Taylor hits an RBI single to score North’s second run against East Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — The first half of the regular season series between East Surry and North Surry went down to the final out on March 21.
Despite a few costly fielding errors and struggles at the plate in the middle innings, North Surry found itself in a prime spot for a comeback in the top of the seventh inning. The Greyhounds had bases loaded with just one out on the board down 3-2, but Cardinals pitcher Luke Brown struck out the No. 4 and No. 5 batters to secure the victory for East Surry.
“North is scrappy, they know how to play and they’re competitors in all sports across the board,” said East Surry coach Chad Freeman. “We know every time we step on the field against them it’s going to be a dogfight.”
East Surry has won its past 11 meetings against North Surry. Five of the past eight meetings between the teams have been decided by two runs or fewer, including two of the past three.
“That’s a very well-coached team, and I have so much respect for what Daryll [Johnson] and his guys do,” Freeman said. “They’re competitors, but at the end of the day they go through the line, shake hands, wish you well and then they’re going to get back to work and come right back at you. We have to be prepared every time we play them, and we’re going to be in for another big battle Friday night.”
The Greyhounds, now 5-3 on the season after dropping their Foothills 2A Conference opener, set the tone for the game by scoring twice in the top of the first inning. A double from Brodie Robertson scored Jake Beamer, then a single from Cam Taylor brought Robertson home.
East Surry pitcher Folger Boaz bounced back on the bump with a strikeout that left three North Surry runners on base in the first inning. After giving up two runs on two hits in the first inning, Boaz didn’t give up any hits or any runs in his next 4.2 innings pitched. The UNC-Chapel Hill-commit finished the night with 12 strikeouts.
Brown took over pitching duties in the sixth inning, giving up one hit and striking out four batters in his 1.1 innings. Sixteen of the 21 outs forced by East Surry were strikeouts.
East Surry also scored a pair of first-inning runs thanks to two hits and two walks. Caden Lasley led off with a single, then Boaz followed suit. Brown was walked by North’s Cam Taylor to load the bases, then Brett Clayton was walked to score Lasley’s courtesy runner Gabriel Harpe. A sacrifice fly from Jaxon Bottoms allowed Boaz to score the game-tying run.
The Cardinals (7-2) benefited from four Greyhound fielding errors in the game, with the fourth allowing East to score the deciding run. East Surry loaded the bases in the fourth inning after Stevie Keener singled, Lasley was walked and Boaz was intentionally walked. An infield fly gave North the second out of the inning, but a fielding error on a Clayton hit allowed Keener to score.
“That’s a really talented, really well-coached baseball team right there,” Johnson said of East Surry. “Our guys are working hard, and obviously no one is making mistakes intentionally, but we made four errors tonight and you cannot beat a team like East Surry making mistakes. They know that, and it’s a bad feeling. We were right there and had chances, but we gave them more chances.
“We believe in owning up to what we do. I have to do a better job as a coach in helping my players clean up this stuff that I keep talking about. But, my kids fight regardless of what the score is or the outcome of the game. That’s love for the game, and that’s how we operate in Toast.”
North Surry’s four errors all occurred during the first four innings, but only one led to East putting runs on the board. East Surry finished the night with five hits, but left six runners on base across the second, third and fourth innings.
“We had chances to get more than the one run that we did, and we have to do a better job with that, but you also have to give North credit too,” Freeman said. “They made plays when they needed to.”
An error from the Cardinals left the door open for the Greyhounds’ comeback. East had two outs in the top of the sixth when a fly ball hit by Bradley Goins was dropped in the outfield after a miscue. Brown struck out the next North Surry batter to keep the plate clean, but the extra batter impacted the game in a big way.
“That doesn’t seem big, but is a big difference when you start the seventh inning with North’s batting order at 9-1-2,” Freeman said. “They have such a formidable top of their lineup. Those first five or six guys in the lineup can all really hurt you, which I think is more of a testament to our pitchers that they were able to contain them other than that one inning.”
Sure enough, North Surry’s No. 1 batter – James McCreary – singled with one out in the top of the seventh, marking the Hounds’ first hit since the first inning. Beamer and UNC-Asheville-commit Kolby Watson were then walked to load the bases. Brown, however, was able to strike out the next two batters to save the victory for East.
“We don’t have quit in us, but still we’ve got to clean some stuff up,” Freeman said. “We have not played to the best of our ability so far this year. I know we’re sitting here at 7-2, but we’re still making too many little mistakes to let the other teams into games and giving them opportunities that we shouldn’t be giving up.”
The Cardinals finished the night with five hits, and all five were recorded against North’s Taylor. Taylor threw 6.0 innings, allowed three runs – two earned and one unearned – while throwing six strikeouts, walking four batters and hitting one. Cade Atkins threw the seventh inning and struck out one batter.
Both coaches stressed the need for their teams to clean some things up in order to reach their potential.
East Surry came into the North game six days removed from a 2-1 loss at Forbush, which broke East’s streak of 24-consecutive conference wins dating back to the 2020-21 season.
“I told our guys after the Forbush loss, ‘you can pout about it, or you can get back to work the next day,’” Freeman said. “We got back to work after that game, and we’re going to keep working to try and improve. Where you are in March is not important, it’s where you are come April and May when you roll around to conference tournament and playoff time.
“We’ve got a long way to go to be where we want to be. The potential’s there, but we’re not there yet.”
North Surry came into Tuesday’s game 3-0 in games decided by one run. Johnson said he’s proud of the way his team competed, but that winning these tight games means executing on all the little things and they did not do so against East Surry. The Greyhounds will get another shot against the Cardinals when the teams rematch in Toast on March 24.
“We’re going to see what we’re made of when we come to practice tomorrow and Thursday, then we get another opportunity against them on Friday,” Johnson said. “That’s what I tell my kids: every game and every practice is an opportunity. Let’s see if we can make the most of our opportunities.”
Scoring
North Surry – 2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 = 2
East Surry – 2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, X = 3
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports