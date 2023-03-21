Lynch signs with Lenoir-Rhyne

Jahreece Lynch
North Surry football and basketball coaches join Jahreece Lynch and his family before the Greyhound senior signs to play college football for Lenoir-Rhyne University.
Cory Smith | The News
Greyhound football and basketball players surround Jahreece Lynch at his college signing.
Cory Smith | The News
Jahreece Lynch (3) make a touchdown reception for North Surry in a September 2022 game at East Surry. Lynch finished the game with 10 receptions for 218 yards and two receiving TDs.
JR Willoughby Photography
North Surry senior Jahreece Lynch signed his NCAA National Letter of Intent and will continue his football career at Lenoir-Rhyne University.
“We’re just so proud of him and all the hard work he’s put in over the years,” said Jahreece’s parents, Lenise Lynch and Bryan Webster. “We’re excited to see what the future holds at Lenoir-Rhyne.”
While some student-athletes struggle with where to play their sport of choice, Lynch had an added level of difficulty when deciding on his future plans in collegiate athletics: figuring out which sports he wanted to pursue at the next level.
Lynch graduates North Surry with his name in the record books for both football and basketball, and the Greyhound had offers to play both sports at various levels in college. That said, when the time came to make a decision the scales tipped in favor of football.
”Just the love for football that I have,” Lynch said when asked what ultimately led to him playing college football over basketball. “Ever since I was little, it’s what I wanted to do when I got older. So it’s great to be able to pursue my dream and play football at the next level.”
Jahreece began playing football with the Franklin Greyhounds, then became a standout at both the middle and high school levels. Lynch made his biggest impact as a wide receiver and defensive back, but his coaches will remember him best as a player that could succeed wherever he was needed.
“I think it’s kind of like having a Swiss Army knife; that’s really how I describe what he did for us this year,” said North Surry coach Jackson Smith. “A lot of times, we looked at ‘how can we get him the ball and let him do what he does to maximize his playmaking ability.’
“He did it on a weekly basis too, and in so many ways. From playing on the back end of the defense, to moving him inside the box to play inside linebacker, getting reps at outside wide receiver, then moving inside at the slot and also getting running back reps.”
Lynch also played on special teams, went under center as quarterback and even handled kicking duties during his time as a Greyhound.
As a receiver, Lynch graduates with 2,327 yards receiving and 29 touchdowns on 114 receptions. Jahreece’s career yards receiving are the second-most in school history (tied with 2020 graduate Nick Badgett) and fourth in Surry County history, while his 29 receiving touchdowns tie Badgett for the most in school history and the third-most in county history.
Lynch’s 114 receptions rank second in school history and No. 5 in county history.
He is also a three-time All-Conference selection on both offense and defense.
“He’s got a phenomenal work ethic, and that’s a credit to his family and how they’ve pushed him in the classroom, on the field and on the basketball court,” Smith said. “He’s definitely bought in to being held to a high standard by everyone around him. If he continues to meet the expectation of the people that love him, and the people that have a lot invested in him like this Lenoir-Rhyne football staff is going to, he’s going to be successful. I can’t wait to see what he does.”
On the basketball court, Lynch graduates as North Surry’s second all-time leading scorer with 1,815 points. The only player ahead of Lynch on that list is Kevin Strickland, who went on to play four years at Duke University, with 2,031 points.
Lynch only played eight games during the shortened Covid season in 2020-21, and the Greyhounds played at least 27 games in each of Jahreece’s other three seasons. If Jahreece maintained his season average of 19.3 points that year, he would’ve hypothetically passed Strickland if North played at least 20 games that season.
The Greyhounds finished with a 50-7 record during Lynch’s junior and senior seasons, winning back-to-back conference championships and conference tournament championships. As a senior, Jahreece averaged: 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.9 steals while shooting 50% from the field.
“Ever since day one I’ve just worked hard and everybody here made it feel like home,” Lynch said. “I think that everybody – coaches, teachers, principals – they all brought me in and made me feel like I was a part of something special. I just did my thing on the field and the court.
“I just want to thank everybody. My coaches, family, God…everybody.”
When selecting his college of choice, Lynch ultimately decided on Lenoir-Rhyne because he loved everything about the school.
“When I went on campus it just felt like home to me,” Lynch said. “I just love the atmosphere up there, the coaches, everything…and that’s what made me want to go.”
“Lenoir-Rhyne is getting an absolute steal,” Smith said. “They’re getting a very high-caliber athlete and an even a higher caliber kid with his character. It’s a very high level football program. I know they’re very excited, and we’re very excited too.
“I think he’s going to blossom there, and that he’s not even touched his true potential yet. Anything that he has ambition towards he has the means to do so there. Whether that be the NFL or getting a free college degree, or both, he’s going to have the opportunity to do so. I’m excited for him.”
Smith added that another benefit of Lenoir-Rhyne was that many of Lynch’s former high school opponents are already football players at the school.
“College football is a hard transition,” Smith said. “It’s hard to move away from your family – especially as close-knit of a family as he has – but to go into a program with a lot of familiar faces and well-established athletes from our area I think is going to benefit him.
“It’s pretty special. We’re blessed with a lot of great coaches in our area that have promoted and propelled kids to playing in the SAC (South Atlantic Conference), which is one of the best Division-II football conferences in America.”
Recent local graduates that are part of the Lenoir-Rhyne football program include West Stokes’ Kelin Parsons and Chris Brown, as well as East Surry’s Sam Whitt and Layton Allen.
