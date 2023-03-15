Granite Bears on the right track

Granite Bear Rylan Venable dives head first into third base to beat a throw from center field.
Cash Hemric hits a line drive to bring in Mount Airy’s 12th and 13th runs against East Wilkes.
Landon Cox struck out five batters and gave up four walks in 4.0 innings on the mound for Mount Airy.
Landon Gallimore records Mount Airy’s first hit of the game against East Wilkes.
A passed ball from East Wilkes allows Mount Airy’s Brison George to dash to the plate.
Mount Airy and East Wilkes opened league play with a chilly encounter on March 14.
A one-run game through five innings was busted wide open after Mount Airy scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth, leading the Bears to the 13-5 victory.
All eight of East Wilkes’ hits and all five of its runs came in the first four innings, while Mount Airy had six runs on eight hits in the same time frame. The difference-maker in Tuesday’s Northwest 1A Conference clash was Mount Airy’s seven runs on four hits across the fifth and sixth innings.
Despite finishing with 13 runs on 12 hits, Mount Airy struggled to get hits through the first two innings. The Granite Bears (4-3, 1-0 NW1A) put the ball into play six times in the first two innings, which resulted in four flyouts, one single and one base via error.
“We’re not a fly ball team and we’re not a home run team,” said Bears coach Josh Wilson. “We’re fast as a group. If we can get on first we can manufacture runs.”
The Bears’ hitting troubles seemingly diminished in the third inning. Mount Airy’s first two batters hit a flyout and struck out, but then a single from Ian Gallimore got things going. Cameryn Wilson brought Ian home with an RBI double, followed by an RBI double from Rylan Venable then an RBI single from Brison George.
“They just focused and quit hitting the ball in the air,” Coach Wilson said.
East Wilkes responded with four runs in the top of the fourth to regain the lead 5-3.
Mount Airy picked up where East Wilkes’ hot bats left off in the fourth. Sam Martin stood on second with two outs when Venable hit a single to center field. Venable then baited East Wilkes by taking off for second with Ian Gallimore at the plate, and East Wilkes’ throw to second sailed into the outfield and allowed Martin to score.
Ian was then walked and didn’t spend much time on base. Cameryn Wilson scored Venable and Ian Gallimore with a 2RBI double, forcing the game’s final lead change. Brison George then added a run for Mount Airy in the seventh, scoring on a passed ball, to increase the home team’s lead to 7-5.
Martin and Venable got on base once again in the sixth inning and were standing on the corners with two outs. Cox was hit by a pitch to load the bases, then George was walked to bring Martin home.
Bases remained loaded until Ashton Gwyn hit a 2RBI single. Landon Gallimore was up next and hammered an RBI single to make it 11-5 and prompt a pitching change from the Cardinals. Cash Hemric welcomed the new pitcher with a 2RBI single to score runs No. 12 and 13.
The Cardinals, who drop to 2-4 overall, had bases loaded in both the first and seventh innings but failed to score both times after a player was picked off.
Venable, Cameryn Wilson and Landon Gallimore each had two hits for the Granite Bears. Cox, Martin, George, Gwyn, Hemric and Ian Gallimore each added a hit for Mount Airy.
Cameryn Wilson had three RBIs for the Bears in the form of two doubles. Gwyn and Hemric each had two RBIs, while George, Cox and Landon Gallimore each added one.
Seth Lambert and Hayden Durham each had a pair of hits for the Cardinals, and four of their teammates each had one hit: Brennan Arnder, Ledger Blackburn, Hank Porter and Jace Samples.
Durham had two RBIs for East Wilkes, while Arnder and Tyler Mash each had one.
Cox spent four innings on the mound for Mount Airy and finished with five strikeouts, four walks, one hit batter and five runs allowed on eight hits. Landon Gallimore threw the final three innings, striking out two batters and walking two without giving up a hit or run.
East Wilkes used three pitchers in its conference opener. Samples threw five innings and finished with three strikeouts, four walks and gave up seven runs on eight hits. Ethan Cass had one strikeout, one walk, one hit batter and allowed five runs on three hits in .2 innings.
Arnder came in for the final out of the game and gave up one hit.
Continuing the ascent
Tuesday’s conference opener was just Mount Airy’s second game this season against a 1A team.
The Bears’ first six nonconference games were against two 4A teams, one 3A team, two 2A teams and one 1A team. This included a game against 4A Watauga, which is ranked No. 3 in the 4A West and No. 8 in the NCHSAA overall (via MaxPreps 3/13 poll).
Mount Airy’s schedule isn’t expected to get any easier either. The Bears still have six nonconference games scheduled for this season: two against both East Surry and North Surry, one against Surry Central and one against West Wilkes.
“We didn’t want to play anyone that we knew we’d just get an easy win against. We wanted to test ourselves against these bigger schools,” Coach Wilson said. “Our goal isn’t just to win baseball games, it’s to win a conference championship and chase a state title – which is something that hasn’t been done in Mount Airy since before World War II.”
The coach’s statement wasn’t hyperbole. Mount Airy High School boasts three state titles in baseball: the 1931 Class B Championship, 1933 Class B Championship and 1939 Class B Championship.
“We laid the foundation last year and won 19 games, which hasn’t been done here since the team that won a state championship [in 1939].”
Despite returning seven starters, Wilson knows his team is far from a finished product. The Granite Bears are still relatively young with just one senior, 10 juniors, three sophomores and one freshman on the roster.
In addition to losing three seniors from last year’s team, including one currently pitching at Division-I Tennessee Tech, Mount Airy is without its 2022 first baseman Kamden Hawks due to an injury.
“We’re moving things around trying to figure out where everyone fits best,” Coach Wilson said. “We had a sophomore come in to pitch tonight and close things out, and a guy that had no innings on the mound at all last year started the game. So two guys that had maybe a combined five innings on the mound last year pitched a conference game and won.
“If we can figure things out we can be really good. I think we’re on the right track.”
Scoring
EW – 0, 1, 0, 4, 0, 0, 0 = 5
MA – 0, 0, 3, 3, 1, 6, X = 13
