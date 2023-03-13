Eagles compete in Cook’s Tournament

March 13, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central’s Clay Whitaker swings at a pitch thrown by North Iredell during the Cook’s Sporting Goods Tournament.

<p>Surry Central’s Jax Whitaker backpedals to the outfield to force a flyout.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Surry Central’s Justin Reeves finished with three strikeouts in two innings on the mound against North Iredell.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Golden Eagle Landon Johnson forces an out at first base after fielding a ground ball.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Lucas Johnson looks to build some momentum for Surry Central against North Iredell with a single in the fifth inning.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central went 1-for-3 in the Cook’s Sporting Goods Tournament, defeating Salisbury but falling to North Iredell and McMichael.

The Golden Eagles drop to 2-4 on the season following the tournament and are set to begin Foothills 2A Conference play against North Wilkes on March 14.

The early season tournament began on March 8, with Central taking on Salisbury at East Surry. A whopping 23 hits from the Eagles in just four innings meant the game was never in doubt.

Max Lambert led Surry Central with four hits and six RBIs, while Lucas Johnson added four hits and five RBIs. Both Eagles hit home runs in the game.

Clay Whitaker, Landon Johnson and Rylan Hunter each finished with three hits. Eric Branch added two, while Wyatt Lane, Mason Jewell, Eli Scott and Justin Reeves each added one hit.

Lambert and Aiden Shropshire split time on the mound for Surry Central. Lambert had five strikeouts, two walks, and allowed three runs on four hits in 2.1 innings pitched. Shropshire had two strikeouts and allowed one hit in 1.2 innings.

Scoring vs. Salisbury

SC – 5, 7, 1, 10, X, X, X = 23

SB – 1, 0, 2, 0, X, X, X = 3

The Eagles took advantage of North Iredell’s early pitching struggles to put two runs on the board in the bottom of the first inning on March 9.

Now playing on its home field, each of Central’s first three batters – Jewell, Whitaker and Lambert – were either hit by pitches or walked. North Iredell picked up two outs, then Scott was walked to score Jewell. Whitaker then crossed the plate after Reeves was hit by a pitch.

Central held its lead until the top of the third when the visiting Raiders scored six runs. North Iredell went on to score 13 runs on eight hits, while Central was held to two hits; both hits were singles from Whitaker and Johnson, and both came in the fifth inning.

Whitaker led the way pitching with six strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched, Reeves had three strikeouts in 2.0 innings and Shropshire had one strikeout in .2 innings.

Scoring vs. North Iredell

NI – 0, 0, 6, 1, 0, 6, X = 13

SC – 2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, X = 2

McMichael got off to a strong start against Central in the tournament finale for both teams. The game was held March 11 at East Surry.

Lucas Johnson and Ty Lloyd had the Eagles’ only two hits, while Whitaker recorded the team’s only RBI.

Lambert, Floyd and Shropshire each threw two innings for Central. Lambert finished with five strikeouts, Shropshire had three strikeouts and Lloyd added two.

Scoring vs. McMichael

MM – 4, 2, 3, 0, 1, 4, X = 14

SC – 0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0, X = 2 w

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports