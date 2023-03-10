Greyhounds split opening softball games

March 10, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith

Greyhound pitcher Jordan Snow threw 10 strikeouts and allowed one run on one hit in a 17-2 win against Mount Airy.

<p>Mount Airy’s Audrey Brown looks to dash toward third base as soon as contact is made.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Jaxie Draughn records one of her two hits in a 17-2 win against Mount Airy.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Jack Day pitches during the second inning against North Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Audrey Hiatt takes a lead off third base against Mount Airy.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry went 1-1 in its opening week of softball.

The Greyhounds made their 2022-23 debut with a pair of home games after their season-opener was postponed due to weather. North Surry defeated Mount Airy 17-2 on March 7, then dropped a close 10-8 game vs. West Stokes on March 9.

A 3-run first inning set the tone for the Hounds’ big win over Mount Airy, and North Surry never really slowed down after that.

Nine North Surry players recorded hits as the team finished with 18 total: Sarah Mauldin, Sarah Sutphin and Audrey Hiatt each had three hits; Jordan Snow, Sadie Montgomery and Jaxie Draughn each had two hits; and Lexie Allen, Cassidy Simmons and Gracie Bullins each had one hit.

Montgomery led the way with five RBIs for the Hounds.

Snow threw 10 strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched for North Surry, allowing just one run on one hit while walking two batters. Allen threw the final 0.2 innings, allowing one run on one hit and walking one batter.

Chloe Potts and Izzy Ratermann each had one hit for the Bears, while Potts and Sidney Kate Venable each had an RBI.

Scoring vs. Mount Airy

MA: 0, 0, 0, 2, X, X, X – 2

NS: 3, 4, 4, 6, X, X, X – 17

North Surry fell behind against West, but nearly pulled off a comeback after trailing 9-5.

The teams went stride for stride through the first four innings. Neither side scored in the first two innings, both scored three in the third and then both added a run in the fourth.

The visiting Wildcats went off for five runs off five hits in the fifth inning. Snow managed to get to third in the bottom of the inning, but was left on base.

West went scoreless in the top of the sixth, so North began to fight from behind. Bullins and Mauldin were walked with one out on the board, then West picked up the second out of the inning. Hiatt singled to score both runners and made it all the way to third after errors.

Hiatt herself scored on a single from Snow, cutting the lead to 9-7. Montgomery singled as the Hounds continued their comeback, but a strikeout ended the inning.

West added a run in the top of the seventh to make it 10-7. The Hounds’ first batter flied out, then Jaylen Green was walked. Bullins doubled to put Green on third, then Draughn singled to score Green and put Bullins on third.

North Surry had the game-tying run on base when the game ended with a ground out.

Snow had four hits for North Surry, followed by Hiatt with three and Draughn, Montgomery and Bullins with two hits each.

Draughn pitched five innings for North Surry, finishing with three strikeouts, three walks, and nine runs allowed on eight hits. Snow pitched two innings, finishing with three strikeouts, three walks, and one run allowed on two hits.

Scoring vs. West Stokes

WS: 0, 0, 3, 1, 5, 0, 1 – 10

NS: 0, 0, 3, 1, 0, 3, 1 – 8

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports