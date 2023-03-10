Golden Eagles off to 4-0 start

Surry Central’s Maddox Martin serves in the No. 2 doubles match against South Stokes.

Golden Eagle Josh Pardue serves during the No. 1 doubles match

The Eagles' Michael Tucker serves in the No. 1 doubles match.

Eduardo Romero-Rondin extends a rally during the No. 3 singles match.

Golden Eagle Isaac Eller hits a forehand in the No. 2 doubles match.

Surry Central's Chris Hall returns a serve during the No. 3 doubles match.

The Surry Central tennis team is off to a hot start as the team looks to build off its first conference championship in more than a decade.

Surry Central is off to a 4-0 start after finishing 14-2 in dual team competition last spring. This year, Central has won all four of its matches, including two against Foothills 2A Conference opponents, by a 9-0 margin.

The Eagles have not only won all 36 individual matches this season, but have also won all 48 sets in those matches. This includes a victory over West Wilkes in which Central only lost a combined three games: one in singles and two in doubles.

Surry Central received votes for the N.C. High School Tennis Coaches Association’s State Poll after Week One of competition, but ranked just outside the No. 10 spot. The top seven spots of the 2A State Poll are occupied by charter schools.

South Stokes gave Surry Central its biggest test of the young season on March 9. The Sauras won games in 8-of-9 individual matches, and nearly forced a tiebreaker in one of the doubles matches.

Golden Eagle senior Josh Pardue earned Central’s only double-bagel victory of the South Stokes match. Pardue, the 2022 FH2A Player of the Year, is 19-1 in singles since the beginning of the 2022 season. His only loss during that span came against the two-time singles state champion from Pine Lake Prep.

All six of the Eagles’ starters are undefeated in both singles and doubles play: Pardue, Michael Tucker, Maddox Martin, Isaac Eller, Eduardo Romero-Rondin and Chris Hall.

Results vs. South Stokes

Singles

1. Josh Pardue (SC) def. Cohen Boak 6-0, 6-0

2. Michael Tucker (SC) def. Ian Clark 6-0, 6-2

3. Maddox Martin (SC) def. Wyatt Simmons 6-2, 6-0

4. Isaac Eller (SC) def. Wyatt Kerr 6-2, 6-4

5. Eduardo Romero-Rondin (SC) def. Nick Leophard 6-1, 6-3

6. Chris Hall (SC) def. Noah Leophard 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

1. Pardue/Tucker (SC) def. Boak/Clark 8-1

2. Martin/Eller (SC) def. Simmons/Kerr 8-3

3. Romero-Rondin/Hall (SC) def. Leophard/Leophard 9-7

