East, Central and Mount Airy compete in Surry circuit

Surry Central’s Mariana Arroyo (23) and Wendy Cantor (10) celebrate after Cantor scored a second-half goal against Mount AIry.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Morgan Bryant evens the score up at 2-2 with a penalty kick against Mount Airy.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Kate Deaton (18) navigates a crowded midfield by dribbling between East Surry’s Logan Hedrick (2) and Chloe Jennings (7).
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Lillian Orozco (17) uses her head to clear a Mount Airy corner kick.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Addison Goins (4) starts a second-half run for the Cardinals.
Cory Smith | The News
Local soccer teams kicked off their seasons with a trio of matches against Surry County opponents.
Mount Airy started its season on Feb 27 at Surry Central, then Central traveled to the Granite City on March 6. East Surry then faced Mount Airy in Wallace Shelton Stadium on March 7.
North Surry was scheduled to join in on the fun by hosting Mount Airy on March 3, but the game was postponed due to weather.
All three intra-county games came down to the wire, with two being decided by 3-2 margins and one ending in a 2-2 tie.
Mount Airy and Surry Central’s season-opening clash in Dobson was the first meeting between the teams since 2018. Surry Central took a 2-0 halftime lead after two goals from Karlie Robertson, one of which was assisted by Dafne Salgado-Perez. The Bears then battled back with three second-half goals, with Emilee Corn, Aliyah Flores and Kate Deaton each scoring one in the win.
“Our girls played very strong coming in with brand new coaches that started three days before the season started,” said Bears assistant coach Melissa Ogle. “We’ve played hard, and there’s been significant improvement across the board. They’ve been giving it their all in both practice and games.”
It was the Granite Bears’ turn to take an early lead in the rematch. Deaton finished off a penalty kick in the 18th minute, then Paola Ramirez added another goal four minutes into the second half.
“I honestly told them at halftime that if they (Mount Airy) were able to do it, we were able to do it as well,” Central coach Adan Garcia said in reference to a second-half comeback. “This is why I love the sport: you never know what’s going to happen. I told them at the end that if you’re willing to put up a fight anything can happen.”
It only took four minutes for Central to respond. A cross from Joricza Ramirez set Wendy Cantor up for a goal to cut the lead to one. Momentum began to shift to the Golden Eagles, then Mariana Arroyo scored the equalizer on a free kick in the 54th minute.
Each side had chances to score the decisive third goal, but neither could find the back of the net in the time remaining. Mount Airy held possession most of the final five minutes and even had a late corner kick.
“Last game it took us ‘till halftime to start strong, but this time they all came out strong wanting to win,” said Mount Airy coach Ava Taylor. This was a much better first half than last time we played against them.
“They realize when they need to rise up in tough situations, and they’ve even said ‘we let that go to our head when we were winning.’ So I think they’re really reflecting on some of the negatives to try and learn from them.”
Garcia applauded the fight his team showed in the tie, adding that close matches like this will help the Eagles in the long run.
“I want us to play tough opponents – regardless of the scoreline at the end – because I want a challenge,” Garcia said. “I don’t want them to think we’re unbeatable then have a rude awakening when we run into someone, but I also don’t want them to get in the mindset of even if you’re down it doesn’t mean you’re down for the game.
“Mount Airy is well-coached and has incredible athletes on their team, but my ladies wanted to fight tonight and I’m really proud of them for that. I’m glad we got to play Mount Airy twice, and I think both teams will benefit from it.”
Surry Central moves to 1-1-1 on the season. After falling to Mount Airy the first time, Central hosted East Wilkes and won 9-0. Robertson had a hat trick in the victory, Ashley Santamaria scored twice and four Eagles scored one goal: Cantor, Arroyo, Joricza Ramirez and Brittany Frausto.
Cantor and Ramirez each had an assist against East Wilkes, while Marla Hernandez added two.
Surry Central will host South Stokes on March 9.
Mount Airy hosted East Surry on March 7 in a battle of two unbeaten teams. East Surry won both its week one matchups, defeating West Stokes 4-1 and Statesville 4-0.
The Bears scored first, with the goal coming from Paola Ramirez, then East responded in the first half after Jonna Eberstein scored of an assist from Sophie Hutchens. Paola scored again in the first half to give Mount Airy the 2-0 lead 40 minutes in.
East Surry tied things up with 15 minutes left to play after Morgan Bryant scored a penalty kick. The teams went scoreless for the next 14 minutes, each putting shots on goal during that span, before Granite Bear Janet Ramirez scored with 38 seconds left in regulation.
“It was a hard-fought game between two county rivals,” said East Surry coach William Hart. “We hated to see it end that way, but you have to play all 80 minutes – that includes the 80th minute.
“We’re going to take what we learned from this game and look to continue improving every day.”
East Surry continues its Surry Co. tour by traveling to Elkin on March 9. Mount Airy will return to the pitch on March 22 by hosting West Stokes.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports