Phipps recognized for 1,000th point

March 7, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry’s Addie Phipps, middle, celebrates with teammates Merry Parker Boaz, left, and Bella Hutchens after the senior scored her 1,000th-career point.

Cardinal Athletics

<p>Addie Phipps (33) finishes with her left hand in a game against South Stokes.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

Addie Phipps (33) finishes with her left hand in a game against South Stokes.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

East Surry senior Addie Phipps closed her high school basketball career with a milestone scoring achievement and an all-star selection.

Phipps scored her 1,000th-career point during a second-round playoff game against East Burke. She is the 14th player in East Surry history to hit 1,000 career points and the fourth in the past five seasons, joining: Cadence Lawson (Class of ‘22), Dasia Lambert (Class of ‘21) and Elle Sutphin (Class of ‘19).

Hitting 1,000 points is an achievement on its own, but Phipps did so with an added level of difficulty as she only played two full seasons: her freshman and senior years. After scoring 402 points in 27 games her freshman year at Mount Airy, Phipps played 13 games as a sophomore during the Covid-shortened season and then four as a junior before suffering a torn ACL.

She averaged more than 16 points during both her sophomore and junior seasons, putting her on track to score 1,000 during her junior season if full seasons were played.

“We were very excited to see Addie get her 1,000 points,” said East Surry coach Jay Boaz. “She only got to play half of a normal season during the pandemic season, then missed nearly a full season with a knee injury. Overcoming those obstacles made the accomplishment even more impressive.”

Phipps came back from her knee injury and made an immediate impact, scoring in double figures her first four games back. She went on to score double-digits in 17-of-26 games, including a streak of at least 14 points in 10 of East Surry’s final 11 games this season.

Phipps finished second on the team in scoring with 12.3 points per game, while leading the Cardinals with 2.9 assists and 3.3 steals.

She has been a great addition to our team, our program and our basketball culture as a whole. She’s an incredible competitor but an even better teammate and person. It was an honor to coach her, and we know she has a bright future ahead of her!”

Addie’s successful senior season landed the Cardinal on the 14-person roster for the Triad All-Star Classic Game. She was also named to the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association’s All-District Third Team.

East Surry finished 20-6 on the year for its first 20-win season since 2019-20. All six of the Cardinals’ losses came against opponents that won at least one playoff game, including the 2A West Regional Runner-up, and all but two of those losses came against teams with at least 19 wins.