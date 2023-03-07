Pennington signs with Presbyterian

Pennington
Riley Pennington’s coaches and teammates surround the Cardinal senior at her college signing.
Riley Pennington’s family looks on as the East Surry senior signs her NCAA National Letter of Intent with Presbyterian College.
East Surry’s Riley Pennington, right, hugs teammate Clara Willard as Pennington crosses home plate following a two-run home run in a 2021 playoff game.
East Surry senior Riley Pennington signed her NCAA National Letter of Intent and will continue her softball career at Presbyterian College (S.C.).
“It’s a dream come true,” Pennington said. “I’ve had this goal since I was 10, and it feels awesome to finally make this dream official.
“I always watched college softball on TV when I was younger, and I told myself that I wanted to be just like them.”
Pennington, a right-handed pitcher and infielder, is a four-year varsity player. She was recognized as an All-Conference Honorable Mention during her sophomore and junior seasons, while her freshman season ended after three games due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
East Surry won the Northwest 1A Conference Championship Pennington’s sophomore year in 2021.
“Riley has been a very valuable piece of the East Surry softball program over the last few years,” said Randy Marion, East Surry’s head softball coach from 2014-22. “Riley can play any position on the field at a high level. She has played every position on the field at some point or another during her career at East Surry other than catcher. That is a luxury that not many coaches get to have in their lineup.”
It was love at first sight for Riley when it came to softball. She was first exposed to the sport as a 2-year-old watching her parents play. Wanting in on the action herself, Pennington picked up a bat and started T-ball two years later.
“This is when I fell in love with the game and wanted to continue playing,” she said.
Her softball journey continued as she began playing travel ball for the Carolina Drillers at age 7. Riley stayed with the Drillers through age 13, then joined Carolina Cardinals Nationals – Jonas.
Pennington still competes with the Carolina Cardinals and will continue to do so until she departs for college.
Riley’s dream of playing collegiate softball became more of a reality when she started competing in showcases.
“Around two years ago I was at a showcase tournament in South Carolina and I was getting a lot of interest from different schools,” Pennington said. “This is when I realized that I could finally make my dream of playing collegiate softball come true.”
Pennington’s drive to continue her softball career in college made it an inevitable next step according to Marion.
“I realized from day one that Riley was going to play at the next level,” Marion said. “You could hear in her voice that she was not going to accept anything less, and it showed with her effort and determination on the field.
“Riley has always been a great individual player, but through the years she has made others around her better. She is one that leads by example and has an unmatched work ethic.”
Marion also cited Pennington’s ability to adapt from her mistakes – keeping her focus on the future instead of dwelling on the past – as one of her biggest strengths.
“She has developed a high level of confidence in her ability and never gets down on herself,” Marion said. “Riley has come to understand that softball is a game of failure and she is not going to be perfect. She believes and understands the next pitch mentality, which is ‘you can’t change what just happened and the next pitch is the most important.’”
With offers pouring in, Pennington said her decision to play Division-I softball at Presbyterian was an easy one. Her first experience at Presbyterian mirrored her first exposure to softball.
“When I stepped foot on Presbyterian’s campus I instantly fell in love,” Pennington said. “The coaches are amazing; they have the perfect pathway for my major and they are upgrading all the athletic facilities on campus which will be done by the time I am a freshman.”
She committed to the school before the start of her junior season, then signed with the Blue Hose ahead of her senior season.
Riley extended thanks to multiple people for helping her get to this point in her softball career: “I would like to thank my mom, my dad and my sisters for always supporting me no matter what. I’d also like to thank LB Bailey, Chase Bailey, Colt Boyd and Danny Sheaffer for always providing the best instruction and helping me become the player I am today.
“I want to thank Keith and Emily Cummings for sparking my interest in softball at an early age. I would like to give a special thanks to Harry Jonas and Mike Blackmon, my travel coaches, for always believing in me and helping me get where I am today.”
Pennington is one of the leaders on a young East Surry this season; the 2022-23 team has two seniors, two juniors, six sophomores and three freshmen. The Cardinals are 1-1 through their first two nonconference games.
Pennington has 19 strikeouts while allowing five hits in 11.2 innings pitched this season. At the plate, Riley has a .800 batting average with seven RBIs and two home runs.
