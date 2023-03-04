Gentry’s home run propels Wildcats over Cards

March 4, 2023
By Robert Money Jr. The Stokes News

East Surry’s Lilly Brinkley (1) looks to dodge a tag from West Stokes’ Ashlynn Cox.

Michael Mullins | Special to the News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — West Stokes’ Bailey Gentry homered on the first pitch in the top of the ninth inning to lead her team to a 7-5 win over rival East Surry on Wednesday.

West Stokes was ahead 5-2 entering the bottom of the sixth inning when the Cardinals scored three runs. Emma-Kate Clement doubled to right field eventually scoring on Ella Simmons RBI single to center field. The other two runs scored when Elise Marion reached on a Wildcat error.

The Wildcats scored its’ first run in the top of the second when freshman Baylee Tilley was hit by a pitch, stole second, and moved to third on a ground out. She scored on a passed ball by the Cardinals catcher.

Sydney Holder earned the win for West Stokes surrendering no runs on no hits over three innings, striking out three. Riley Pennington took the loss for East Surry. She lasted seven and two thirds innings, allowing eight hits and seven runs while striking out 11.

Gentry and Camden Bowles had multiple hits in the game for West Stokes with Gentry collecting three hits in four at bats. East Surry’s Brinkley went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead her team.

The Wildcats improved to 1-0 on the young season, while the Cardinals dropped to 1-1. West Stokes is scheduled to travel to rival South Stokes on Monday, go to North Surry on Thursday, and host East Surry for a rematch on Friday. The Cardinals will travel to Elkin on Thursday and host South Stokes on Wednesday.

Scoring

Score by Innings

West Stokes……… 011 021 002 – 7 8 6

East Surry………. 001 103 000 – 5 7 1

Errors – Ashlynn Cox 2; Haley Yates 2; Bailee Tilley; Abbi Fulk; Addy Sechrist. Double Play – Wildcats 1. LOB – Wildcats 4; Cardinals 13. 2B – Emma Clement. 3B – Olivia Goforth. HR – Bailey Gentry. HBP – Bailee Tilley. SH – Olivia Goforth 2. SF – Bailee Tilley. SB – Bailee Tilley; Bailey Gentry. CS – Camden Bowles. Lilly Brinkley.

West Stokes Pitching

Olivia Goforth 6IP 7H 5R 1ER 6BB 6K; Sydney Holder 3IP 0H 0R 0ER 4BB

East Surry Pitching

Riley Pennington…. 7.2IP 7H 7R 6ER 2BB 11K; Elise Marion 1.1IP 1H 0R 0ER 2BB 2K

Win – Sydney Holder (1-0). Loss – Riley Pennington (1-1). WP – Olivia Goforth 3; Riley Pennington 4. HBP – by Riley Pennington (Baylee Tilley). PB – Addy Sechrist 3.