Bears open season with wins vs. Cards, Raiders

February 22, 2023
Eight teams from four local schools each made the state playoffs for basketball.
Six of those teams, three girls teams and three boys teams, won their opening matchups and advanced to the Round of 32.
East Surry girls vs. Community School of Davidson
East Surry bounced back from a close loss in the Foothills 2A Conference by winning 70-22 in the opening round of the 2A State Playoffs.
The No. 5 Cardinals jumped ahead by double digits in the first quarter against Community School of Davidson, then never looked back. Tuesday’s victory was East’s third game of at least 70 points this season.
Senior Addie Phipps led East Surry with 19 points on 88% shooting. East Surry shot 51% from the field as a team and 60% from 3-point range.
Phipps and Merry Parker Boaz each had five assists, and Boaz led the team in steals with five. Bella Hutchens came close to a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds, while Khloe Bennett added eight rebounds and the Cards’ only block.
No. 12 East Surry (20-5) will travel to No. 5 East Burke (24-2) in the second round.
Scoring
(21) CS Davidson – 5, 5, 4, 6 = 22
(12) East Surry – 17, 22, 18, 13 = 70
CSD: not available on MaxPreps
ES: Addie Phipps 19, Merry Parker Boaz 13, Izzy Cline 9, Bella Hutchens 9, Maggy Sechrist 8, Emory Anderson 4, Khloe Bennett 4, Addyson Boaz 4
East Surry boys at Maiden
No. 22 East Surry got back above .500 with upset win over Maiden, 57-52.
East’s road win not only gave No. 11 Maiden (22-5) just its second home loss of the season, but it was tied for the third biggest upset in the 2A boys bracket by seeding. The largest upset in the 2A West saw No. 23 Walkertown beat No. 10 Monroe, and the largest upset in the 2A East saw No. 26 North Lenoir beat No. 7 East Bladen.
Despite the win being labeled an upset, East led at the end of each quarter. The Cards went up by double figures at the end of the first quarter and led 36-10 at halftime. East Surry’s two leading scorers, Jordan Davis with 24 and Luke Brown with 15, combined to outscore Maiden 26-20 in the first half.
The Cardinals held on to win despite Maiden outscoring East 32-21 in the second half.
Davis hit six 3-pointers in the game and now holds the East Surry school record for career 3-pointers with 163. He sets the record despite only playing two full varsity seasons.
East Surry (13-12) travels to No. 6 Salisbury (20-5) in the second round.
(22) East Surry – 18, 18, 9, 12 = 57
(11) Maiden – 8, 12, 16, 16= 52
ES: Jordan Davis 24, Luke Brown 15, Daniel Creech 10, Folger Boaz 5, Braxton Davis 3
MD: Chris Culliver 19, Jalen Robinson 14, Landon Teague 8, Raheim Misher 7, Ben Gibbs 2, Parker Pait 2
Mount Airy girls at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
The Granite Bears went on the road and upset the No. 14 seed in a close 44-40 game. Neither side outscored the other by more than four points in a single quarter.
Mount Airy senior Morgan Mayfield scored seven points through the first three quarters, then added eight in the fourth as the Bears held on to advance.
Thomas Jefferson freshman Samara Jones scored 12 points in the first half, but went scoreless in the third before adding six in the fourth quarter.
Mount Airy improves to 16-10, and Thomas Jefferson’s season ends at 14-11. Mount Airy advances to the second round to play No. 3 Cherokee (24-3).
Scoring
(19) Mount Airy – 14, 8, 8, 14 = 44
(14) TJC Academy – 15, 6, 4, 15 = 40
MA: Morgan Mayfield 15, Addie Marshall 11, Alissa Clabo 8, Niya Smith 4, McKenna Watson 4, Da’nya Mills 2
TJ: Samara Jones 18, Breasia Ussery 6, Sara Hargro 6, Sydney Jones 5, Jazzelle Martinez 3, Julissa Bell 2
Mount Airy boys vs. Hayesville
The No. 15 Bears hosted No. 18 Hayesville and came away with the 62-45 win.
Mario Revels led Mount Airy with 29 points, including five 3-pointers. The junior scored 12 as part of a 20-point first quarter. Logan Fonville added 12 points, with all 12 coming in the second half.
Mount Airy improves to 12-13, and Hayesville’s season ends at 14-12.
Mount Airy advances to the second round to play No. 2 South Stokes (23-4). South Stokes won both meetings against Mount Airy this season.
Scoring
(18) Hayesville – 8, 20, 9, 8 = 45
(15) Mount Airy – 20, 13, 14, 15 = 62
HV: Logan Caldwell 16, Ethan Hooper 11, Seth Hedden 6, Taylor McClure 4, Slade Crouch 3, Kyle Lunsford 2, Cade Denton 2, Isaac Chandler 1
MA: Mario Revels 29, Logan Fonville 12, Caleb Reid 8, Tyler Mason 4, Carson Hill 4, Jourdain Hill 4, Nassir Lemon 1
North Surry girls vs. Owen
2022-23 Foothills 2A Conference Champion North Surry began its playoff journey with a 7-point victory over No. 26 Owen.
The No. 7 Greyhounds spread the love as eight players scored in the victory. No North Surry player scored in all four quarters, but whenever someone had an off quarter the Hounds were there to make up for it. Kalyn Collins led the way with 15 points, but never had more than six a quarter.
Four other North Surry players had a least six points: Reece Niston, Sadie Badgett and Josie Tompkins each had eight, and Jaxie Draughn had six.
North Surry is now 15-1 when scoring at least 46 points.
No. 26 Owen finishes its season at 10-16.
North Surry improves to 17-8 and will host No. 10 Monroe (18-7) in the second round.
Scoring
(26) Owen – 12, 9, 11, 13 = 45
(7) North Surry – 17, 10, 14, 11 = 52
ON: Carly Hancock 16, Maesyn Gardner 12, Ellie Martin 8, Savannah Hollingsworth 5, Mia McMurry 4
NS: Kalyn Collins 15, Sadie Badgett 8, Reece Niston 8, Josie Tompkins 8, Callie Robertson 4, Zarah Love 2, Sarah Mauldin 1
North Surry boys vs. Owen
The second part of the North Surry-Owen double header saw the home Greyhounds win 83-48.
Similar to the girls game, the No. 1 Greyhounds (26-1) saw contributions across the board as 11 players scored. James McCreary led four double-digit scorers with 20 points, followed by Kam McKnight with 14, and Jahreece Lynch and Kolby Watson with 11 each. McCreary scored all his points in two quarters, while Lynch and Watson did all their scoring in three.
North Surry broke free of a 14-14 tie at the end of the first quarter by outscoring No. 32 Owen 31-4 in the second quarter. Eight Hounds scored in the second to bring the halftime lead to 45-18.
North Surry hit 10 3-pointers in the win.
Owen finishes the year 12-15.
North Surry will host No. 17 West Stokes (15-10) in the second round. North Surry defeated West Stokes 79-71 earlier this season.
Scoring
(32) Owen – 14, 4, 11, 19 = 45
(1) North Surry – 14, 31, 19, 19 = 83
ON: Eli Lewkowicz 12, Jacob King 7, Asante Martin 7, Jaheem O’hara 5, Caleb Mooney 4, Aidan Warnock 4, Hunter Inabinett 4, Jack Wesley 2
NS: James McCreary 20, Kam McKnight 14, Jahreece Lynch 11, Kolby Watson 11, Makiyon Woodbury 6, Isaac Johnson 6, Jackson Smith 4, Fisher Leftwich 4, Cam Taylor 4, Keaton Leonard 2, Brady Bennett 1
Surry Central girls at Monroe
Surry Central’s young core led the team to the 2A State Playoffs, although a first-round date with No. 10 Monroe was less than ideal for the Golden Eagles.
The Redhawks, now 18-7 on the season, won 13-of-14 games heading into the state playoffs and only have one loss against a 2A opponent all year. Monroe jumped out to a double-digit lead in the opening quarter and maintained in through all four quarters.
No. 23 Central had to reload after losing all five starters from the 2021-22 team, but coach Mandy Holt is very optimistic for the future. Underclassmen scored 26 of Central’s 34 points against Monroe, while Monroe upperclassmen scored 49-of-62 points.
The Golden Eagles finish the season 12-13.
Monroe advances to take on No. 7 North Surry (17-8).
Scoring
(23) Surry Central – 3, 5, 17, 9 = 34
(10) Monroe – 20, 14, 16, 12 = 62
SC: Ragan Hall 10, Layla Wall 7, Ashley Santamaria 6, Presley Smith 4, Jenna Cave 3, Ally Crotts 2, Mallie Southern 2
MR: Saniya Gingham 16, Dynastee Parker 15, Saniya Wallace 15, Summer Jones 11, Taleah Hallman 3, Angel Mckay 2
Surry Central boys vs. West Stokes
Surry Central’s historic season came to an end following a 68-62 loss to West Stokes.
The No. 16 Golden Eagles finish the year 19-8, marking the team’s most wins since at least 2005-06.
The No. 17 Wildcats controlled the boards and used their height advantage to make attacking the basket difficult for the Eagles. West led by as many as 14 in the game behind Cam Edmonds’ 34 points.
West Stokes led by 11 with three minutes to play before Central used an 11-2 run to cut the lead to 59-57. It was a 2-point game with less than a minute to play, but Central was unable to hit shots down the stretch. West scored seven of the game’s final 10 points.
Tripp McMillen led Surry Central with 19 points, followed by Adam Hege 15 on 5-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc. Hege and Josh Pardue led Central in assists with four each, and Pardue had the Eagles’ only block. Mason Jewell’s three steals were the most by a Golden Eagle.
West Stokes (15-10) advances to the Round of 32 and will face No. 1 North Surry (26-1). North Surry defeated West Stokes 79-71 earlier this season.
Scoring
(17) West Stokes – 21, 13, 14, 20 = 68
(16) Surry Central – 12, 12, 16, 22 = 62
WS: Cam Edmonds 34, Bryson Bowman 14, Tyler Moran 9, Keyon Rawley 5, Dillon Stanley 4, Derek Studer 2
SC: Tripp McMillen 19, Adam Hege 15, Ayden Wilmoth 12, Jacob Mitchell 6, Mason Jewell 6, Josh Pardue 4
