Bears open season with wins vs. Cards, Raiders

North Surry’s storybook season came to a close on Feb. 25 with an 85-82 overtime loss to Lincoln Charter.

The Greyhounds jumped out to a 35-12 lead in the first half, but there was a lot of basketball still to be played. Lincoln Charter’s Kelan Flowers scored 19 of his 26 points across the fourth quarter and overtime to tie the score at 72 at the end of regulation.

The Eagles started overtime by taking their first lead since the first, then held on to that lead through the entirety of the four-minute period. A 3-pointer from North’s Jackson Smith cut the lead the one with five seconds to play, but Flowers hit both his double-bonus free throws with 0.2 seconds on the clock to secure the win.

“There were eight teams left in the west, and we knew all eight were capable of making it to the state championship,” said North Surry coach Tyler Bentley. “With a pretty even level of talent across the board you have to bring your A-game every night and the ball has to bounce your way sometimes.

“We had a heck of a season and had times where the ball bounced our way. It just didn’t tonight, and we lost to a very well-rounded team that played a really good game.”

North Surry finishes the season 27-3 overall. No. 8 Lincoln handed No. 1 North its first loss to a 2A opponent since the 2A West Regional Championship in March 2022. Mount Tabor (26-3), who went on to earn the 2-seed in the 4A West, was previously the only team to defeat North Surry this season, doing so in the championship game of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic.

In the past two seasons, North Surry: won 50 games while only losing seven, won back-to-back regular season championships in the Foothills 2A Conference with an undefeated record, won back-to-back conference tournament championships, reached at least the Sweet 16 both years and finished 2A West Regional Runner-up in 2021-22.

“We talked about it in the locker room after the game that, yes, our goal was to be in the state championship game and win a title, but just because we didn’t make it that far doesn’t take away from all we accomplished,” Bentley said. “When the dust settles, I hope the guys can appreciate the incredible run we had. You just don’t see this type of success that often.”

Lincoln Charter (24-11) advances to the Elite Eight after winning its 17th consecutive game. The Eagles will travel to No. 4 East Gaston (25-2) on Feb. 28.

Down to the wire

The Eagles led 7-5 in the first quarter before the home Greyhounds scored 30 of the game’s next 35 points. Lincoln Charter began a steady comeback through the remainder of regulation, cutting the lead to eight by halftime and four by the end of the third quarter.

“I thought for the first half we really executed our game plan that we had prepared and jumped out to a good lead,” Bentley said. “When you’re in the playoffs, no one is going to lay down and just hand it to you. We knew they were going to fight back, especially given their experience in nonconference play.”

North Surry played 29 games through the third round of the playoffs. This was tied for the second-most in the 2A West behind only Lincoln Charter, who competed in its 35th game of the year when facing North – the most of any team in the NCHSAA.

“They played a lot of really talented private schools, including a lot of players going to Power 5 schools, during November while a lot of the schools around here were still playing football,” Bentley said. “Playing against those great teams definitely gave them resiliency and taught them stay composed through anything, so we knew it wasn’t going to be a sure thing even up that much.”

A 3-pointer from Joseph Bruce tied the score at 59 with 4:45 left in the fourth quarter, marking the game’s first tie since 7-7. Elijah Burnett, who recorded a 13-point, 11-assist double-double for the Eagles, assisted on Bruce’s triple.

The Greyhounds countered the 3-pointer with an 8-2 run. Kam McKnight hit a pair of free throws to begin the run, then James McCreary picked up a steal and finished on the other end. McCreary picked the Eagles’ pocket once again and found Kolby Watson in transition, then did the same with Jahreece Lynch with 3:19 to play.

McCreary, Watson and Lynch combined for 63 of North Surry’s points, while Crawford and Flowers combined for 53 of Lincoln Charter’s total.

“They had some of the quickest, most athletic guards we’ve faced this season,” Bentley said.

Down 67-61, Flowers scored the next five points for the Eagles to make it a one-possession game. Flowers scored 13 of his 26 in the fourth quarter, then added six in overtime.

“We did a good job defending him (Flowers), for the most part, through the first three quarters,” Bentley said. “He just went off in the fourth.”

Lynch attacked the basket to make it 71-66 Greyhounds.

The Eagles missed their chance to score and match Lynch’s drive, but a steal from Crawford set the senior up with an easy layup in transition. Watson missed for the Hounds on the other end, which allowed Burnett to find Flowers open in the lane and cut the lead to 71-70. North left the door open after Watson went 1-of-2 from the free throw line.

“It’s not that we made bad turnovers, just turnovers at bad times,” Bentley said. It was the same with our free throw shooting: we didn’t shoot terrible overall, but we just missed them at bad times.”

Crawford scored the game-tying layup with 4.5 seconds to play, after which North used its final timeout of regulation. Crawford stole the inbounds pass and heaved up a 3-point shot at the buzzer that landed off target.

Lincoln won the tip in overtime and held possession for nearly 90 seconds. Flowers scored a floater for the visitors, but McCreary went to the line for the double bonus 10 seconds later. McCreary missed his first foul shot, but a portion of fans in Ron King Gymnasium claimed a whistle was blown as McCreary shot. The senior missed his second attempt, and the group of fans once again complained of a whistle and pointed to one side of the bleachers.

Play continued and Flowers hit two more free throws to extend the lead to four. North’s Cam Taylor responded with a 3-pointer, then Crawford went 2-for-2 from the line.

McCreary returned to the free throw line down 78-75 with 1:06 to play. He made his first attempt, and this time the officials also heard the sound of a whistle coming from the stands. The game was briefly paused as an announcement was made in the gym. McCreary then missed his second free throw.

Bruce hit a jump shot to make it 80-76, then the Eagles turned a missed 3-pointer from the Hounds into two more points from the foul line after grabbing the defensive rebound.

Lincoln Charter finished plus-11 on the boards in Saturday’s game. North Surry had 10 rebounds in the first quarter, then combined for just 13 the rest of the game. This included just one rebound in the fourth quarter and two in overtime.

McKnight hit a 3-pointer to make it 82-79, then Burnett went 1-of-2 from the line. North turned the ball over with less than 30 seconds on the clock, but Flowers missed both his double bonus shots the next time down. Taylor rebounded for North Surry and set Smith up for a 3-pointer with five seconds to play.

North Surry made 3-of-4 3-point attempts in overtime after shooting 4-of-11 from deep during regulation.

The Eagles let the clock run down before inbounding to Flowers, who was fouled with 0.2 seconds left to play. The senior scored his 25th and 26th points to put the game on ice as North wouldn’t have time to get a shot up.

McCreary led North Surry in two categories by finishing with 25 points and four steals, also tacking on six assists and four rebounds. Taylor had nearly half of the Greyhounds’ rebounds with nine, while also leading the team in assists with nine and blocks with two. Watson and Lynch each added four assists, and McKnight had one.

The Hounds finished with more assists, 24, than rebounds, 23.

Crawford scored a game-high 27 points and led his team in steals with five. Cairo Morales led the Eagles with nine rebounds despite fouling out midway through the fourth quarter, followed by Flowers with eight boards and David Reed with six.

Burnett’s 11 assists tied his career high.

‘It’s been a great ride’

“The big thing we try to tell our kids is that it is hard to cherish moments while you’re in them,” Bentley said. “We tried to make a conscious effort to stress that during the season. We’re spoiled with the support we have, ranging from our fans, parents, students, administration and community. A lot of people don’t have that.

“These players brough some camaraderie to our community and brought people together. Of course people show up when you’re winning games, but our community came out every night and took an interest in these kids.

Bentley added that the Hounds served as role models in the community – whether they knew it or not.

“It’s so cool to see the stands packed every night, especially with kids from the youth leagues that really look up to our players,” Bentley said. “We hold kids camp during the summer and have had really good groups the past few years. Our current players serve as the coaches for camp, and that’s where these relationships started. Credit goes to these players for their actions and how they carry themselves on and off the floor.”

The Greyhounds were led by nine seniors, many of whom have been with the varsity program for three or more years.

“We kind of grew up together since many of these guys have been with me since my second year here,” Bentley said. “Most of them have played together forever. This is the end of an era for them, but I know they’re going to have success in everything they do – both in sports and in life.

“I’m really proud to have coached this group and been a part of this great ride.”

Two of North Surry’s seniors finish their high school careers ranked in the top five in school history for career points. Kevin Strickland tops the list with 2,031 points, followed by Lynch with 1,815, Mason Hawks with 1,512 and McCreary with 1,497.

“Just imagine what James, Jahreece and Kolby could’ve done had they played a full season as sophomores,” Bentley said of the 2020-21 Covid-shortened season.

McCreary averaged 19.6 points in 11 games as a sophomore, while Lynch averaged 19.3 in eight games that year. Both scored more than 600 points this season.

Watson finished just below the 1,000-point mark with 893. He averaged 10.5 in 11 games during the Covid season.

North Surry was much more than a three-man band, though.

“What made these guys so good was their unselfishness and how they played together as a team,” Bentley said. “Yeah, we had three primary scorers, but the guys’ ability to step up and do a job every night was amazing. [Starters] Jackson and Cam may not have eye-popping numbers every night, but they’re invaluable to our success. Defense, rebounding, passing, scoring when needed, leadership, you name it.

“There were even guys on our bench that would’ve started for most teams. Most of these guys have played together forever, so their chemistry was never an issue.”

Bentley said the seniors will be missed after their all-time great run for the program, and that he’s also looking forward to future teams continuing that tradition.

“It’s been a great ride,” Bentley said. “It’ll be a very different team next year, but the culture stays the same. We’ve got a lot of talented young players ready to step up.

“I’m optimistic for the future, but for now I just want to say thank you to these seniors for all they’ve done for this community and North Surry High School.”

Scoring

(8) Lincoln Charter – 9, 24, 17, 22, OT 13 = 85

(1) North Surry – 22, 19, 13, 18, OT 10 = 82

LC: Xavier Crawford 27, Kelan Flowers 26, Elijah Burnett 13, Joe Bruce 13, David Reed 4, Kasey Hudson 2

NS: James McCreary 25, Kolby Watson 19, Jahreece Lynch 19, Kam McKnight 10, Jackson Smith 5, Cam Taylor 4