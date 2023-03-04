Greyhound tops Trojans 15-4 in season opener

North Surry players look on during a March 1 victory over Alleghany.

Greyhound pitcher Cam Taylor threw eight strikeouts in three innings on the mound against Alleghany.

North Surry’s Myles Draughn awaits an Alleghany pitch during the Greyhounds’ season opener on March 1.

North Surry started baseball season with a big victory against Alleghany.

The Greyhounds scored 15 runs in five innings to defeat the Trojans 15-4. Alleghany scored three runs on two hits in the first inning, then combined for just one hit through the next four innings.

Cam Taylor started the game for the Hounds on the mound and threw eight strikeouts in three innings. The senior allowed four runs on four hits, walked one batter and had one error.

Trampus Atkins and Cade Atkins split pitching duties in the final two innings, with Trampus throwing three strikeouts and Cade one. Neither Atkins gave up a hit.

North Surry jumped on Alleghany (0-2) out of the gate and scored five runs in the first inning.

Jake Beamer started the game with a single, then advanced to second and third on wild pitches. North’s second batter, UNC-Asheville commit Kolby Watson, crushed a triple to score Beamer, then went home himself after the Trojan outfielder overthrew the cutoff man.

Watson led the team with four RBIs and was one of five Greyhounds with multiple hits.

Brodie Robertson got on base with a double, moved to third base on a ground out from Myles Draughn then scored on a wild pitch. Taylor followed the first out by being walked, then made his way around the bases after a single from Bradley Goins and two walks thrown by Alleghany.

Goins scored the fifth run of the inning after Macean Alvear hit a fielder’s choice.

Draughn hit a second-inning 2-run home run to add two to the scoreboard, scoring Robertson in the process, then Cade Atkins scored in the third after a groundout from Alvear.

North went on another crazy scoring run in the fourth inning. Draughn, Taylor and Goins all scored after a streak of base on balls were thrown, then Watson scored Trampus Atkins, Alvear and Beamer with his second triple of the night.

Watson crossed the plate for run No. 15 thanks to a single hit by Draughn.

Scoring

AL – 3, 0, 1, 0, 0, X, X = 4

NS – 5, 2, 1, 7, X, X, X = 15

