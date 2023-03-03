Cards begin season with ‘signature’ win

March 3, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry sophomore Addison Goins (4) scored a pair of hat tricks during the first week of the season to help the Cardinals start 2-0.

<p>East Surry’s Morgan Bryant takes a first-half corner kick for the Cardinals against Statesville.</p>

<p>Cardinal goalkeeper Katie Collins punts after making a save during the second half against Statesville.</p>

<p>East Surry’s Ember Midkiff (12) takes on a Statesville midfielder.</p>

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry started the 2022-23 soccer season with a pair of victories, including a first-ever win for the team against one of its nonconference rivals.

East opened the season at West Stokes on Feb. 28, which the visiting Cardinals won 4-1. This marks East Surry’s first win over West Stokes in program history. The Wildcats were previously 20-0 against the Cards.

“It was a definitely a confidence builder for this year’s team,” said Cardinal coach William Hart. “Even though they’re not a conference rival they’re a regional rival being the closest school to us. We always enjoy playing them, and I feel like Kelsey Perrell is one of the best coaches in the state. She always has her team prepared, as was the case on Tuesday.

East Surry’s four goals in the win were more than every previous East team had scored against West in 20 meetings. The Cardinals scored twice on West before this year’s meeting, then doubled that in the 2023 season opener.

Addison Goins scored each of East Surry’s first three goals. The sophomore scored her first goal off a corner kick from Morgan Bryant, the second off an assist from Jonna Eberstein and the third unassisted.

Goins then assisted on an Ember Midkiff goal in the second half. West scored its only goal on a penalty kick in the second half.

“We came out excited to play them, “Hart said. “We jumped onto the pretty quick and held on till the end. It was a signature win for our program. That also says a lot about their program, because they’ve been extremely talented for a long time.

“We hope to springboard off that win and continue to get better through nonconference play.”

East made its home debut the following night by hosting Statesville. Goins again had a hat trick as East won 4-0, scoring all four goals in the first half.

Midkiff assisted Goins’ first goal 12 minutes in, then Goins scored seven minutes later from an Emory Anderson assist and once again in the 25th minute from a Brooklyn Gammons throw in.

Cardinal Emory Taylor scored on a penalty kick in the 31st minute to cap off East’s four goals.

“We’re definitely excited to pick up a win, but we know that we’re still trying to get in shape and get our game legs under us,” Hart said. “You can see that with some missed touches and some inaccurate passes, among other things.

Hart applauded the efforts of keeper Katie Collins for keeping a clean sheet against Statesville. The keeper had no hesitation leaving her line to cut off the visiting Greyhounds, and did so all night.

“She’s been a stalwart in the goal for four years and has shown a lot of leadership, both vocally and with her actions on the field,” Hart said. “She had a great game and helped keep us competitive.”

The Cardinals will face another rival in their third game by traveling to Mount Airy (1-0) on March 7.

“It’s always great to start off 2-0, but we know we have a lot of work to do in order to get where we want to be,” Hart said. “I’m glad that we have six days before Mount Airy so we can continue to work some things out.

“Our main focus right now is trying to get to spring break healthy and get a lot of girls a lot of playing time.”

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports