Bears beat Eagles behind sixth-inning surge

March 3, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s Rylan Venable celebrates on second base after hitting a double.

Surry Central’s Lucas Johnson (5) makes a throw from shortstop to Aiden Shropshire at first base.

Granite Bear Brison George threw nine strikeouts for Mount Airy in a 13-3 victory against Surry Central.

Surry Central’s Landon Johnson sends a ground ball to third base during the third inning.

Mount Airy’s Landon Gallimore (2) dives back to third base to beat the tag by Surry Central’s Justin Reeves.

Golden Eagle Max Lambert (4) rounds third base and scores Surry Central’s second run of Thursday’s game.

Mount Airy and Surry Central capped off week one of baseball season with a county clash on March 2.

The teams combined for five runs in the first inning, then settled in and scored one each through the next four innings. The Bears got on a roll in the bottom of the sixth inning and went off for nine runs, eight of those coming with two outs on the board.

The Granite Bears move to 2-1 on the season with the 13-3 victory, while the Eagles drop their first game of the season to move to 1-1.

The game, which started close to 7:30 after a lengthy JV battle, surpassed the 2-hour mark as 23 batters faced full count – 15 of which occurred in the first four innings.

Surry Central trailed 3-2 after the first inning but tied things up in the fourth. Ian Hooker led off by grounding out to second at the start of the inning, then Aiden Shropshire and Eric Branch were both walked and leadoff Clay Whitaker was hit by a pitch. A fielding error from the Bears put Max Lambert on first and scored Shropshire.

Mason Jewell, running for Branch, stole home on a wild pitch from Mount Airy’s Brison George, but Bears catcher Landon Cox chased it down and George made the tag at the plate. The bases were loaded again after George walked Landon Johnson, but the Granite Bear responded with a strikeout.

The Eagles kept the plate clean in the bottom of the inning as Lambert threw his sixth and seventh strikeouts of the game.

Whitaker took the mound in the bottom of the fifth and picked up a strikeout out of the gate. Rylan Venable hit a double to right field, but Central soon picked up the second out of the inning. Cox hit a hard grounder to short that was bobbled then thrown over the first baseman, allowing Venable to score the go-ahead run.

Branch was walked again in the top of the sixth by new pitcher Ian Gallimore, and Jewell once again ran for the freshman. Jewell advanced to second on a passed ball, then tagged up and went to third on a flyout from Whitaker. Lambert sat with a 3-0 count as Jewell looked to move home, but Ian Gallimore ended up with his second strikeout of the inning to leave Jewell stranded.

George led off in the bottom of the sixth with a double, then scored after a hit from Landon Gallimore was mishandled. Whitaker struck the next two batters out after Mount Airy went up 5-3.

Ian Gallimore was walked, then Venable hit a grounder to left field that scored Landon Gallimore. Cameryn Wilson was up next and hit a 2RBI single that made it 8-3.

Five of the final seven batters were walked, one reached base via error and one – George – hit a 2RBI double.

George, Cox, Wilson and Ashton Gwyn each had multiple RBIs for the Bears.

Central finished the game with four hits, two of which came in the first inning. Lambert hit a single that scored Whitaker, who reached second as the leadoff batter after a fly ball to right-center field was dropped, then Lambert himself scored on a single from Justin Reeves.

Johnson added a single in the third inning, then Lambert had Central’s final hit of the game in the fourth – the single that scored Shropshire.

George pitched four innings for Mount Airy and finished with nine strikeouts, five walks, and allowing one run on two hits while hitting one batter. Ian Gallimore didn’t allow any runs or hits while throwing a pair of strikeouts in the sixth inning, while Gwyn gave up two hits, two runs and had one walk in the first inning.

Lambert finished with seven strikeouts for Surry Central, throwing four innings and allowing two hits, three runs, six walks and hitting one batter. Whitaker pitched 1.2 innings, throwing four strikeouts and one walk while allowing six runs on four hits. Lucas Johnson closed the game and gave up four runs on one hit and five walks.

Scoring

SC – 2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, X = 3

MA – 3, 0, 0, 0, 1, 9, X = 13

