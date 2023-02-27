Sauras complete playoff comeback vs. Granite Bears

By Robert Money Jr. rmoney@thestokesnews.com

Mount Airy’s Caleb Reid (24) boxes out a South Stokes player after a Saura free throw.

Granite Bear senior Carson Hill (30) sets a screen on Saura Isiah Lash to allow some breathing room for Logan Fonville (12).

Mount Airy’s Logan Fonville (12) contends a shot taken by South Stokes’ Ethan Moran.

WALNUT COVE – After sweeping Mount Airy in convincing fashion during the regular season, No. 2-ranked South Stokes had its hands full against MAHS during the second round of the NCHSAA State 1A Playoffs.

After trailing by two at halftime, the Sauras overcome the Bears 61-47 by outscoring the visitors 32-16 in the second half.

“We struggled to score in the second half,” said Bears coach Bryan Hayes. “Their pressure is tough and we were down a couple of guys who are big parts of who we are, but [we] struggled to get shots off, struggled making shots when we got them off, and we missed a lot in the paint and some open jumpers.

“But I am so proud of my guys. To be undermanned, and only have eight guys to compete against a really, really good South Stokes team, I’m proud of them.”

Mount Airy (12-14) started quick and outscored South Stokes 13-8 in the first quarter behind Caleb Reid’s inside presence.

Reid added five more points in the second quarter helping the visitors to a 31-29 half time lead. The Bears defense held Barry Hairston Jr. scoreless in the first quarter, but the junior added eight in the second to help his team to a 21-point quarter that closed the gap on Mount Airy’s lead.

Hairston continued his hot hand in the third quarter with 10 more points and helped his team take a 48-41 advantage heading into the last quarter of play.

South Stokes extended its lead in the fourth by outscoring Mount Airy 13-6. The Sauras defense only allowed 16 second half points against the Bears.

Hairston led the Sauras with 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Teammates Ethan Moran and Isiah Lash scored 14 and 11 points in the effort, respectively.

Reid and Mario Revels each scored 12 for the Granite Bears. Reid led Mount Airy in rebounds with eight.

“Our guys have believed in us, they trusted the system, and have done everything we’ve asked them to do,” said Hayes. “We definitely have played some good basketball over the last few weeks of the season. I’m proud of them and the growth the guys have made though the season.”

South Stokes followed its win over Mount Airy by winning its 18th consecutive game, taking down No. 7 Bessemer City 70-62. The Sauras (25-4) will host No. 3 Eastern Randolph in the fourth round on Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Scoring

(15) Mount Airy – 13, 18, 10, 6 = 47

(2) South Stokes – 8, 21, 19, 13 = 61

MA: Mario Revels 12, Caleb Reid 12, Carson Hill 8, Logan Fonville 7, Jourdain Hill 4, Taeshon Martin 2, Ethan Clabo 2,

SS: Barry Hairston Jr. 22, Ethan Moran 14, Isiah Lash 11, Jonah Fie 4, Brendon Bradford 4, Larsen Gallimore 3, Carson White 3

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193