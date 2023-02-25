Davis celebrates 1,000th point, 3-point record

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry basketball coach Chad Motsinger presents senior Jordan Davis with the game ball after Davis scored his 1,000th career point.

Jordan Davis (14) pulls up for a jump shot at the free throw line in a game against Mount Airy.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

East Surry’s Jordan Davis capped off his senior basketball season with three milestone achievements.

In the past two months, Davis, who will continue his career at Geneva College (Pa.), set East Surry’s single-game record for made 3-pointers with 10, scored his 1,000th career point and set the school record for career 3-pointers with 136.

Jordan set the single-game 3-point record on Jan. 10, making 10-of-12 attempts as part of a 36-point performance against Forbush. Less than a month later, Davis scored his 1,000th point as part of a 26-point performance against West Wilkes.

“To score 1,000 points is a huge accomplishment for anyone, but especially for someone that had to play during a Covid year,” said East Surry coach Chad Motsinger. “They only played 14 games that year, so that’s a lot you’re missing out on and have to make up for.

“He also averages around 4.5 assists a game, which speaks to his abilities not only as a scorer but as a facilitator on our offense.”

He is the first Cardinal to score 1,000 points since Jefferson Boaz, East Surry’s all-time leading scorer, hit the mark in Jan. 2019.

Finally, Davis set East Surry’s career 3-point record during a first-round playoff win on Feb. 21. He knocked down six triples en route to a team-high 24 points, breaking a record set more than two decades ago by Andrew Burge at 160.

Davis graduates with 167 made 3-pointers.

No. 22 East Surry upset No. 11 Maiden 57-52 in the first round of the 2A State Playoff, but fell to No. 6 Salisbury in the second round. The Cardinals finish the year 13-13.

