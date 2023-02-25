Player of the Year Mayfield scores 1000th point

February 25, 2023
By Cory Smith

Mount Airy senior Morgan Mayfield (12) leads the Granite Bears on a fast break against Surry Central.

Cory Smith | The News

Morgan Mayfield poses with the Northwest 1A Conference Player of the Year trophy.

Granite Bear Athletics

Morgan Mayfield is presented the game ball by her coach/mother Angela Mayfield after the senior scored her 1,000th career point.

Granite Bear Athletics

Mount Airy senior Morgan Mayfield went out with a bang during her senior season of basketball.

On Feb. 15 Morgan became the latest Granite Bear to score 1,000 career points, doing so during a semifinal game in the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament. The senior is the first Mount Airy girl to hit 1,000 points since Shaunae Sawyers did so in 2019.

Morgan hit 1,000 points in her 83rd high school game and graduates with 1,037 points.

“Morgan has worked really hard to be a leader for our team this season,” said Bears coach Angela Mayfield. “She has done a little of everything for us. We are very proud of her, and we are happy to see her reach that milestone.”

Morgan was named Northwest 1A Conference Player of the Year two days after recording her 1,000th point.

A four-year varsity starter, Morgan took on a new role as the team’s primary scorer for the 2022-23 season. She was the team’s second-leading scorer as a freshman and sophomore, then led the team in points per game as a junior while being second in total points.

As a senior, Mayfield more than doubled her scoring total from any of her previous seasons by scoring 473 points in 27 games (17.5 average). This helped her make up for the games lost during the shortened 2020-21 Covid season, during which Mount Airy only played 13 games.

Morgan averaged career highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks this season, and led the team in three of those categories: points, assists and steals.

Mount Airy earned the No. 19 seed in the 1A State Playoffs. The Bears upset No. 14 Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy in the first round, then lost to No. 3 Cherokee in the second round.

Mount Airy finished the season 16-11.

