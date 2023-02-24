North Surry drops playoff game to Monroe

February 23, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry senior Sarah Mauldin (10) picks up Monroe’s Saniya Wallace in a full-court press.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

North Surry's Sadie Badgett (5) pulls up for a elbow jumper and shoots over Monroe's Saniya Gingham.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

North Surry’s Sadie Badgett (5) pulls up for a elbow jumper and shoots over Monroe’s Saniya Gingham.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

North Surry's Reece Niston (2) and Sadie Badgett (5) attempt to trap Monroe's Dynastee Parker at halfcourt.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

North Surry’s Reece Niston (2) and Sadie Badgett (5) attempt to trap Monroe’s Dynastee Parker at halfcourt.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

Greyhound Callie Robertson (15) shoots a jump shot over Monroe's Saniya Gingham.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

Greyhound Callie Robertson (15) shoots a jump shot over Monroe’s Saniya Gingham.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

Reece Niston (2) begins the second quarter with a layup for North Surry.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

Reece Niston (2) begins the second quarter with a layup for North Surry.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

Monroe’s combination of size and speed proved too much for North Surry in its second-round playoff game.

The visiting Redhawks out-rebounded the Greyhounds 42-26 on Feb. 23, including 11-5 in the crucial fourth quarter.

Despite the stark contrast in rebounding numbers, No. 7 North Surry cut a double-digit lead to just three points with less than a minute to play in Thursday’s game.

Greyhound Sadie Badgett hit a 3-pointer with 6:21 left in the fourth to cut the Redhawks’ lead to 47-39. Monroe’s 6-foot center, Saniya Gingham, followed by putting back an offensive rebound, but then Badgett found Callie Robertson for an easy layup. North Surry (17-9) forced a turnover on defense, then Robertson repaid the favor by setting a screen that gave Badgett room to knock down another 3-pointer.

Gingham, who grabbed 16 rebounds in Thursday’s game, scored the next four points for Monroe. The Redhawks (19-7) kept up their lead and went ahead 56-48 with 1:57 to play.

Badgett grabbed one of her three fourth-quarter steals to score and cut the lead to six. Monroe’s Gingham and Dynastee Parker each grabbed offensive rebounds on the team’s next possession, but a block from Badgett led Peyton Utt hitting a 3-pointer on the other end.

North shot 1-of-14 from 3-point range through three quarters before making 3-of-5 attempts in the fourth.

Monroe’s rebounding was the difference down the stretch. Parker went to the free throw line in the bonus with 57 seconds to play and missed her first shot. The senior came away with her own rebound and passed to Saniya Wallace, who evaded being fouled until the clock read 33 seconds.

Wallace had two attempts from the charity stripe for the double bonus, but missed both and the ball went out of bounds last touched by North Surry following the second free throw. Parker was fouled again and missed both free throws, but Gingham grabbed the offensive board. The Redhawks again relied on Wallace to run around their side of the court to waste time, then Parker was sent to the line with seven seconds left to play.

Parker hit the first of two free throws to go up 57-53, then North Surry missed its final 3-point attempt as the buzzer sounded.

Foul trouble affected North Surry all night as Monroe looked to attack the basket on every possession. The Redhawks had the speed to attack the basket, both in a halfcourt offense as well as in transition, and even when they missed had a good chance to grab the rebound.

Of Monroe’s 42 total rebounds, 23 came off the offensive glass.

North Surry capitalized on Monroe turnovers to take a 20-12 lead with 4:13 remaining in the second quarter. Robertson was big for the Greyhounds during this stretch, guarding Gingham on defense while also grabbing four rebounds and recording two assists. North actually held the rebounding advantage in the quarter until Robertson went out with foul trouble.

Monroe turned things around and closed the half with a 13-4 run, then scored the first six points of the second half.

Monroe attempted 34 free throws in the game to North Surry’s six. The Hounds shot 5-of-6 from the line (83%), while the Redhawks made 17-of-34 attempts (50%). Parker alone shot 11-of-23 (48%) from the line.

Badgett led North Surry with 20 points, while also posting a team-high six assists, four steals and three blocks. Badgett was second on the team in rebounds with five.

Robertson had a double-double for the Hounds with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and also dished out three assists. North Surry’s lone senior, Sarah Mauldin, finished with 11 points, two assists and one rebound.

Parker was Monroe’s leading scorer with 25 and posted a double-double with 13 rebounds. Gingham also had a double-double as she finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds.

Monroe advances to the Sweet 16 and will travel to No. 2 Shelby (25-1) on Feb. 25.

Scoring

(10) Monroe – 8, 17, 20, 12 = 57

(7) North Surry – 10, 14, 12, 17 = 53

MR: Dynastee Parker 25, Saniya Gingham 18, Saniya Wallace 8, Summer Jones 6

NS: Sadie Badgett 20, Callie Robertson 12, Sarah Mauldin 11, Kalyn Collins 7, Peyton Utt 3

