Four Eagles place at state championship

Golden Eagle sophomore Ayden Norman stands on the podium after finishing sixth in the 2A 106-pound bracket.
Cory Smith | The News
Golden Eagle coaches Josh Price, left, and Stephen Priddy look on during the 2A 160-pound championship match.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Xavier Salazar, far left, stands on the podium after finishing fifth in the 2A 120-pound bracket.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central led Surry County with six state qualifiers for the 2A Wrestling State Tournament, and four of those finished in the top six of their respective brackets.
Jacob and Jeremiah Price each won state titles, and a full article on the Price boys’ victories can be found in the Feb. 21 print edition of the News or online at mountairynews.com/sports.
Junior Xavier Salazar qualified for his second state tournament and placed for the first time, taking fifth in the 2A 120 bracket.
Salazar (35-10) won his opening match via fall in the second period after taking a 3-0 advantage, then wrestled close matches for the remainder of the tournament. This included two matches decided in sudden victory periods.
Salazar met Seaforth’s Layne Armstrong in the quarterfinals and went back and forth all match.
“Xavier for the most part was winning, but near the end gave up some back points,” said Central coach Stephen Priddy. “He made a mistake, and at that level it’s going to cost you.”
Armstrong, who went on to finish fourth in the bracket, scored a late takedown to tie the score at 7-7, then pinned Salazar in the sudden victory period.
Salazar won his first consolation match via fall after taking a 4-3 lead, then found himself in another sudden victory period against Louisburg’s Braulio Nolasco-Rayo. The pair were tied at 2-2 at the end of three periods, but this time is was Salazar that got the takedown to advance.
Salazar then faced two familiar opponents from the Foothills 2A Conference. Salazar fell to West Wilkes’ Carter Minton, who went on to finish third, via fall in the consolation semifinals, then defeated North Surry’s Will Brickell 5-2 in the fifth-place match.
“Xavier really picked things up about three weeks before regionals,” Priddy said. “He peaked at the right time and wrestled some of his best matches at regionals and states.”
Sophomore Ayden Norman (37-10) finished sixth at 106 in his first state championship appearance.
“Ayden decided early on that he was going to be the 106 for the year,” Priddy said. “He made that choice and really had to watch what he ate, and it was a full time job to maintain weight and keep himself in the best shape. He had an outstanding year, and I think all of his losses came against state qualifiers or placers.
“He definitely had the toughest draw of any of our guys at states.”
After dropping his first-round match to the eventual state runner-up, who came into the tournament 34-1, Norman picked up three consecutive wins. The first came via forfeit, the second was a 3-2 decision and the third was a win via fall.
Priddy called Norman’s 3-2 win over Hendersonville’s Alexander May, “the biggest match of the year for Norman.”
“The kid from Hendersonville came into states 48-1,” Priddy said. “His only losses at states came against the guy that got third and then Ayden.”
Norman eventually fell to Forbush’s Jose Pina-Velasquez via 4-2 decision in the consolation finals, then dropped a 3-0 decision to R-S Central’s Sam Gosnell, the 2A West Regional Champion, in the fifth-place match.
While Norman had the toughest overall draw for the Eagles, Priddy said Jose Trejo (35-9) had the most difficult first-round match by far against Newton-Conover’s Isaiah Pittman.
“Drawing Pittman was really bad luck for Trejo,” Priddy said. “That’s a really talented wrestler that came into states with 50 wins this season, and I hate Jose ran into him so early.”
Trejo fought back to win his first consolation match via fall, then dropped his second consolation match.
“Him reaching states a freshman is a really big deal,” Priddy said. “Yeah, it may not have ended like he wanted to, but he’s had a great year. He, Ayden and Xavier have really pushed each other all year and I think it made them all a lot better.”
Trejo is the fifth freshman to qualify for states during Priddy’s tenure as coach, joining: West Brown, Kaleb Dunn, Jeremiah Price and Jacob Price.
“All four of those guys went on to compete in a state championship, so statistically that bodes well for Trejo,” Priddy said. “Brown and both Prices won state titles, and Dunn finished second.”
Senior Enoc Lopez (29-9), competing in his second state tournament, won his first match in the 195 bracket. Lopez went up 13-4 before picking up the pin in the third period.
Lopez then went scoreless for two periods against Morehead’s Xavier Roberts in the quarterfinals. An escape and takedown from Roberts put him up 3-0, and an escape from Lopez wasn’t enough to come back. Lopez then dropped his first consolation match via 10-6 decision.
“That consolation match was a one-point match with like 15 seconds to go, but then the Manteo guy put up five late and Enoc only added one,” Priddy said.
The competitors that defeated Lopez at states went on to finish fifth and sixth in the bracket.
Lopez joins Jeremiah Price as Central’s two senior state qualifiers.
“Especially over the past two years, Enoc has covered every class from 195 to heavyweight,” Priddy said. “He’s been a key piece to our team during this great run the past few years. He’s contributed a lot to the success we’ve had as a team because we could count on him to wrestler anything. Ultimate team guy.”
