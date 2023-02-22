Central falls short in playoff comeback

Surry Central’s Adam Hege (5) looks to finish a contested layup during the second half of Tuesday’s playoff game against West Stokes.
Surry Central’s Tripp McMillen (2) drives past a pair of West Stokes defenders to shoot a left-handed layup.
Golden Eagle Jacob Mitchell (30) defends West Stokes’ inbounds pass as part of Surry Central’s full-court press.
Josh Pardue (00) looks to score two points for Surry Central as he fades away on the low block.
A late 3-pointer from Ayden Wilmoth (1) brings Surry Central within two points of West Stokes.
DOBSON — West Stokes held off a fourth-quarter comeback from Surry Central to advance in the NCHSAA 2A State Playoffs.
The visiting Wildcats, the No. 17 seed in the 2A West, never trailed after the first quarter and led by as many as 14 points in the game. The No. 16 Golden Eagles cut that lead to two points with less than a minute to play, but the Cats scored seven of the game’s final 10 points to win 68-62.
West Stokes picks up its first playoff victory since the 2019-20 season and the first under coach Rhett Bonner. This is also West’s first win over Central this season as Central won the two regular season matchups.
The Wildcats improve to 15-10, while Surry Central’s season ends at 19-8.
Central finishes the year with its most wins in the MaxPreps era (2005-present). This season’s team surpassed the 2011-12 team’s record of 18-11, which was also the last Golden Eagle team to host a playoff game.
Junior Cam Edmonds led the Wildcats with 34 points, while senior Bryson Bowman added a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Edmonds scored 13 of West’s 20 fourth-quarter points, including five of the team’s six field goals in that span.
West Stokes’ height advantage helped limit Central’s interior presence with a zone defense. The Cats won the rebounding battle 28-17, with Bowman and Keyon Rawley combining for 19 boards. West also held Central to just 10 2-point field goals on Tuesday.
The Wildcats set the pace for the Feb. 21 victory with an efficient 21-point opening quarter which came after a bumpy start. Surry Central reacted to the zone by hitting shots from the perimeter to take an 8-2 lead; senior Adam Hege knocked down two of his first five 3-pointers on the night, and sophomore Tripp McMillen hit nothing but net on a long 2-point jumper.
Hege’s five 3-pointers and 15 total points were both career highs. According to his dad, Mark, the secret to Adam’s shooting success against West Stokes was his backward shorts.
West Stokes survived the initial onslaught from Central and responded with a 19-4 run. After turning the ball over on two of their first three possessions, the Wildcats only had one offensive possession that didn’t result in points for the remainder of the quarter.
The teams combined for just six rebounds in the first quarter, with West grabbing five of them, because West rarely missed and Central couldn’t get inside to get an offensive rebound.
The Wildcats’ lead grew to 14 in the second quarter after an 8-3 run. The Eagles’ defense stepped up to force turnovers and responded with a 9-2 run, then Edmonds scored his seventh, eighth and ninth points of the quarter on a 3-pointer just before time expired. This put West up 34-24 at the midpoint.
Hege’s sharpshooting helped Central cut into the lead as he hit three 3-pointers in the third. The lead was cut to six at 38-32, then Edmonds and Bowman scored the next seven points to extend the Wildcat advantage to 13. Hege hit his third triple of the quarter, then assisted on the next two field goals scored by Jacob Mitchell and Mason Jewell to make it a five-point game.
Central seemed to have momentum heading into the fourth quarter, but another late 3-pointer – this time from Tyler Moran – put West up 48-40 with eight minutes to play.
West Stokes led by double-digits for nearly five minutes in the fourth quarter. Then, an offensive rebound from Mitchell set Wilmoth up for a drive to the basket with 2:49 to play, cutting the lead to 57-48. McMillen then forced a turnover in Central’s full-court press that gave Wilmoth another easy drive to the basket.
Jewell forced a turnover on the Wildcats’ next possession, then McMillen converted a layup while being fouled. Edmonds put a stop to the 6-0 run with 1:57 to play, but Central kept going with a 5-0 run after Edmonds’ bucket to make it 59-57.
Edmonds and McMillen traded 2-point field goals as the clock ran below a minute. Edmonds scored a layup, was fouled and made the free throw to make a two-possession game with 47 seconds to play, then Central missed 3-point attempts on its next three possessions. West turned those misses into points by hitting free throws.
A 3-pointer from Jewell was too little too late as West Stokes booked its ticket to the second round.
Central finished the night 10-of-27 from beyond the arc (37%), with Hege leading the way by making his first five attempts. West Stokes had a similar shooting percentage from deep by making 6-of-16 attempts (38%). Central shot 9-of-12 (75%) from the free throw line, and West made 10-of-12 attempts (83%).
McMillen led the Eagles with 19 points and six rebounds while adding three assists and two steals. Hege was next in scoring with 15 points, followed by Wilmoth with 12.
Hege and Josh Pardue led Central in assists with four each, and Pardue had the Eagles’ only block. Jewell’s three steals were the most by a Golden Eagle.
Edmonds’ 34 matched the total of Central’s two leading scorers. The junior also finished with two rebounds, two assists and a team-high four steals.
Bowman was the Wildcats’ other double-digit scorer with 14 while leading the team with 11 rebounds and two blocks. Dillon Stanley led West with four assists, and Rawley and Bowman each had three assists. Rawley also added eight boards.
West Stokes advances to the Round of 32 and will face No. 1 North Surry (26-1) on Feb. 23.
North Surry, who defeated No. 32 Owen 83-48 in the opening round, won the only regular season meeting against West Stokes 79-71 on Dec. 28.
Scoring
(17) West Stokes – 21, 13, 14, 20 = 68
(16) Surry Central – 12, 12, 16, 22 = 62
WS: Cam Edmonds 34, Bryson Bowman 14, Tyler Moran 9, Keyon Rawley 5, Dillon Stanley 4, Derek Studer 2
SC: Tripp McMillen 19, Adam Hege 15, Ayden Wilmoth 12, Jacob Mitchell 6, Mason Jewell 6, Josh Pardue 4
