East’s Becker, Meadows place at states

East Surry’s Andrew Meadows, top, and his opponent in the 160-pound fifth-place match get tied in a pretzel.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry senior Eli Becker stands on the podium after finishing fourth in the 2A 182-pound bracket.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry freshman Andrew Meadows stands on the podium after finishing fifth in the 2A 160-pound bracket.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry sent three wrestlers to the 2A State Championship Tournament on Feb. 16-18, and two finished the final day on the podium.
Eli Becker, a senior, finished on the podium for the third consecutive season. He finished third in the 1A 182 bracket as a sophomore, second in the 2A 182 bracket as a junior and now fourth in the 2A 182 bracket as a senior.
“Eli’s had a phenomenal career and it seems like the past four years with him have just flown by,” said East Surry coach Darrin Haywood. “Win or lose he’s got the same attitude and comes ready to work every day. He strived to be the best every time he stepped on the mat, but just came up a little short this time.
“I’m really proud of him and totally enjoyed coaching him.”
Becker (33-6) won his opening match via 6-3 decision. He and Trinity’s Gavin Hardister went scoreless for two periods in the quarterfinals, then Becker scored two points early in the third period before holding on to win 2-1.
Becker went down 4-2 after the first period of the semifinals and had to fight his way back into the match. He ultimately fell 6-3 to West Lincoln’s Mason Avery.
“He caught Eli early with a 2-point takedown and got another two on a near fall, so now we’re fighting out of a hole,” Haywood said. “Eli came back at the end and made it close though. He lost 6-3, but that’s how semifinals go. Everybody’s good and a lot of those matches are close.”
Prior to the finals, Haywood said of Avery, “That kid’s a very good wrestler and will probably be the state champ.” Avery went on to win the 182 championship via 12-5 decision.
After a scoreless first period in the consolation semifinals, Becker picked up a quick takedown and pinned his opponent 10 seconds into the second period. He then took a 9-4 lead over Southwest Onslow’s Jason Rodriguez before Rodriguez caught him for a pin in the third period.
“Eli was definitely better for most of the match, he just got caught. He gave everything he had in that match, though, and that’s all I can ask for,” Haywood said.
Andrew Meadows (39-9) and Michael Fischer (25-14) are the first East Surry freshmen to qualify for the state tournament since Eddie Nunez did so in 2012. Meadows made history by becoming the first East Surry freshman to place at the state meet by finishing fifth in the 2A 160 bracket.
“To be a state placer as a freshman is a great accomplishment,” Haywood said. “Andrew fought through a tough bracket and maybe didn’t get some good breaks, but wrestled well. Looking for some exciting things out of him in the future.”
Meadows won his first match via 16-2 major decision. He and Wheatmore’s Dominic Hittepole were tied 2-2 in the quarterfinals before Hittepole picked up the win via fall in the second period. Hittepole went on to finish fourth in the bracket.
Meadows went up 10-4 in his first consolation match before picking up the pin, then won his consolation quarterfinal match via fall as well before falling to the eventual third-place winning, Bandys’ Ian Moore, in the consolation semifinals.
Meadows clinched his fifth-place finish by pinning Madison’s Kyle Jamerson in 39 seconds.
“Andrew is just not quite as strong as some of the kids in his class yet as he’s still developing his body, but I think we’re going to see a huge jump with him next year,” Haywood said. “He got beat this year, but fought back to place. The two kids that beat him finished third and fourth.”
Fischer had a tough draw by facing the eventual state champion, Reidsville’s Rayshun James, in the opening round. Fischer then drew North Pitt’s Hayden Manning and fell in the first round of the consolation bracket.
“Michael may not have had the success he wanted to in terms of victories, but to be a state qualifier as a freshman gives him a lot to build off of,” Haywood said. “I’m looking for him to compete for a spot on the podium next year and the years to come.
“He’s got a great work ethic and always finding somewhere to go work out to do mat work.”
Becker is East Surry’s only state qualifier graduating this year, and Haywood has high hopes for the returning Cardinals.
“It’s a joy to coach these guys,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of young kids, so I’m looking forward to coaching them and seeing their progress.”
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports