Greyhounds fall to Vikings in FH2A Championship

February 20, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s girls basketball team is recognized as the Foothills 2A Conference Regular Season Champions.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>The Foothills 2A Conference Boys All-Tournament is honored following the championship game. Pictured, from left: North Wilkes’ Kate Brown and Olivia Rhodes, North Surry’s Josie Tompkins, North Wilkes’ Ralee Bare (Tournament MVP), North Surry’s Sadie Badgett, East Surry’s Addie Phipps and Forbush’s Mallory Chapman.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

The Foothills 2A Conference Boys All-Tournament is honored following the championship game. Pictured, from left: North Wilkes’ Kate Brown and Olivia Rhodes, North Surry’s Josie Tompkins, North Wilkes’ Ralee Bare (Tournament MVP), North Surry’s Sadie Badgett, East Surry’s Addie Phipps and Forbush’s Mallory Chapman.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>North Surry’s Sadie Badgett (5) attempts to spearhead a Greyhound comeback in the third quarter.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

North Surry’s Sadie Badgett (5) attempts to spearhead a Greyhound comeback in the third quarter.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>North Surry’s Sarah Mauldin (10) switches to her left hand to shoot around a North Wilkes defender.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

North Surry’s Sarah Mauldin (10) switches to her left hand to shoot around a North Wilkes defender.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>Greyhound Kalyn Collins (22) releases a reverse layup for North Surry.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

Greyhound Kalyn Collins (22) releases a reverse layup for North Surry.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>North Surry’s Shane Slate, pictured here during a home game against Surry Central, was named Foothills 2A Conference Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry’s Shane Slate, pictured here during a home game against Surry Central, was named Foothills 2A Conference Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Cory Smith | The News

A game that started as a defensive standoff soon turned into a one-sided affair as North Wilkes defeated North Surry 61-30.

The teams combined for just three points for nearly four minutes to start the game, then North Wilkes (22-5) went up 13-0 before North Surry’s Kalyn Collins hit a pair of free throws late in the quarter.

The Vikings’ alternated between a 1-3-1 and 2-1-2 zone, using their height and length advantage to make attacking the basket harder for the Hounds (16-8). The Greyhounds found success shooting the three as the season progressed, even posting three games of at least nine triples in the final weeks of the regular season, but struggled to replicate that success in the title game.

North finished 5-of-28 (18%) from deep. Three of those 3-pointers game in the second quarter. North Surry’s defense once again was able to slow the visitors from Wilkes County down at times, and when the threes were falling the lead was cut to 24-14.

The Hounds kept the Vikings from scoring for nearly 2:30 of game time, but failed to score themselves after a Reece Niston 3-pointer with 2:42 left in the half.

Each team scored five points in the first four minutes of the second half; North Surry’s Collins put back an offensive rebound followed by a Sadie Badgett 3-pointer from NBA range, and North Wilkes made five free throws. The Vikings then built on a 32-19 lead with a 10-2 run. The Hounds did manage to go on a 6-2 run to close the third quarter and make it 44-27.

North Surry turnovers opened the door for North Wilkes to go on a 6-0 run at the start of the fourth quarter, resulting in a platoon swap for North Surry. Peyton Utt had North Surry’s only three points of the fourth quarter, hitting a 3-pointer off an assist from Westyn McCraw.

Badgett led North Surry with 11 points in eight rebounds, and tied Callie Robertson with two assists. Collins and Sarah Mauldin led the way and steals, while Robertson and Zarah Love each had blocks.

Season Honors

North Surry’s Shane Slate repeated as FH2A Conference Coach of the Year after leading the Greyhounds to a 10-2 conference record and the FH2A Title game.

North Wilkes’ Bare was named FH2A Player of the Year after averaging 16.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.9 steals in 12 conference games.

Bare was named MVP of the Conference Tournament, during which she averaged 23.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 5.0 steals. This included 32 points in the title game.

North Wilkes, who outscored tournament opponents 184-109, earned three selections for the FH2A All-Tournament Team: Bare, Kate Brown and Olivia Rhodes.

North Surry’ had two All-Tournament selections, while East Surry and Forbush each had one selection; Badgett and Tompkins represented the Greyhounds, Addie Phipps was selected from the Cardinals and Mallory Chapman was selected from the Falcons.

Scoring

(3) North Wilkes – 13, 14, 17, 17 = 61

(1) North Surry – 2, 12, 13, 3 = 30

NW: Ralee Bare 32, Kate Brown 15, Olivia Rhodes 7, Allie Farrington 5, Brook Settle 2

NS: Sadie Badgett 11, Reece Niston 6, Josie Tompkins 5, Kalyn Collins 4, Peyton Utt 3, Sarah Mauldin 2

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports