North Surry wins FH2A Tournament Championship

The North Surry boys basketball team is recognized as back-to-back champions in the Foothills 2A Conference. The Greyhounds repeated as both regular season and conference tournament champions.

<p>The Foothills 2A Conference Boys All-Tournament is honored following the championship game. Pictured, from left: North Surry’s James McCreary and Kolby Watson, West Wilkes’ Andin Ashford, North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch (tournament MVP), West Wilkes’ Harrison Holbrook, Surry Central’s Tripp McMillen and East Surry’s Luke Brown.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

<p>North Surry Principal Dr. Paige Badgett presents senior James McCreary with the Foothills 2A Conference Player of Year Award.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Tyler Bentley was named Foothills 2A Conference Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

<p>Jahreece Lynch throws down a powerful dunk to score North Surry’s first two of 99 points against West Wilkes.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

<p>A second-half layup from Kolby Watson (2) expands North Surry’s lead over West Wilkes.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

<p>Greyhound Keaton Leonard (10) draws contact as he goes up for a layup.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

North Surry defended its Foothills 2A Conference Tournament Championship with a 99-49 statement win over West Wilkes on Feb. 17.

The Hounds, now 25-1 on the season, led by as many as 22 points in the first quarter, then went up by 39 with 4:15 remaining in the second quarter. At one point, North Surry went on a 26-2 run in the first half.

The Greyhounds put a running clock into effect by taking a 41-point lead with 4:15 to play in the third quarter. The shot that gave North the running clock was a made 3-pointer from Jahreece Lynch, which was the most common sight of the night in Ron King Gymnasium.

Lynch scored a game-high 35 points to record his fourth game of at least 30 this season. The senior scored all of his points in the first three quarters: four in the first, 15 in the second and 16 in the third. He made 13 field goals in the game, and only two of those weren’t dunks or 3-pointers.

Jahreece came into Friday’s championship averaging 34% shooting from beyond the arc while attempting 6.3 3-pointers per game. He made each of his first six 3-pointers against West Wilkes, matching his career-high for a single game, then made three more to finish 9-of-15 (60%) from deep.

North Surry started the game 1-of-6 (17%) on 3-point attempts but finished the night 16-of-31 (52%). The Hounds scored 48 points on 3-pointers while the Blackhawks scored 49 total points.

Lynch finished the game with 35 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block. Lynch’s scoring total combined with that of either of the Greyhounds’ next two leading scorers, senior James McCreary with 20 and senior Kolby Watson with 17, surpassed West Wilkes’ entire team.

North assisted on 30 of its 38 total field goals. Sophomore Kam McKnight had a double-double off the bench and led the way with 10 assists, followed by Lynch with seven, Makiyon Woodbury with four, McCreary with three, Watson and Fisher Leftwich with two, and Cam Taylor, Keaton Leonard and Julius Brintle with one each.

The Blackhawks (13-13) relied heavily on 3-point shots during their recent run winning seven of their past eight games coming into the championship.

While North Surry tied its most made 3-pointers in recent memory, West Wilkes was held to just two made triples as North’s defense focused on eliminating open looks from the perimeter. West Wilkes made a combined 25 3-pointers in its first two conference tournament games, then was held to 2-of-15 shooting (13%) from deep against North Surry. This included 10 consecutive missed 3’s to start the game.

Season Honors

The Greyhounds swept the FH2A Conference’s top honors in 2023.

Coach Tyler Bentley repeated as Coach of the Year after leading the Greyhounds to another 12-0 conference season in which North won both the regular season and conference tournament championships.

McCreary was named FH2A Player of the Year after averaging 22.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.8 blocks in 12 conference games.

Lynch was named MVP of the Conference Tournament. He averaged 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 0.5 blocks during the tournament while shooting 13-of-22 (59%) from 3-point range and 20-of-33 (61%) from the field.

North Surry, who outscored tournament opponents 166-97 in two games, earned three selections for the FH2A All-Tournament Team: Lynch, McCreary and Watson.

West Wilkes had two All-Tournament selections, while East Surry and Surry Central each had one selection; Andin Ashford and Harrison Holbrook represented the Blackhawks, Luke Brown was selected from the Cardinals and Tripp McMillen was selected from the Golden Eagles.

The following players were named to the All-Conference team:

Scoring

(2) West Wilkes – 6, 18, 14, 11 = 49

(1) North Surry – 28, 28, 30, 13 = 99

WW: Andin Ashford 19, Jaheim McDougald 10, Daniel Lambert 8, Harrison Holbrook 8, Jayden Walker 4

NS: Jahreece Lynch 35, James McCreary 20, Kolby Watson 17, Kam McKnight 10, Keaton Leonard 6, Cam Taylor 4, Fisher Leftwich 2, Julius Brintle 2

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports