Price makes history at State Championship

February 18, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central senior Jeremiah Price, left, celebrates with his father Josh after becoming the 12th wrestler in state history to win four state titles in wrestling.

<p>Jeremiah Price throws up four fingers after winning his fourth individual state championship.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Jeremiah Price throws up four fingers after winning his fourth individual state championship.

<p>Surry Central’s Jeremiah and Jacob Price both repeated as state champions on Feb. 18. Pictured, from left: coach Stephen Priddy, Jeremiah Price, Jacob Price and Josh Price.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central’s Jeremiah and Jacob Price both repeated as state champions on Feb. 18. Pictured, from left: coach Stephen Priddy, Jeremiah Price, Jacob Price and Josh Price.

Surry Central’s Jacob Price and Jeremiah Price captured individual state championships at Saturday’s NCHSAA Championship Meet and made history in the process.

Jeremiah put his name in the state’s record book by becoming the 12th person in North Carolina history to win four wrestling state championships. The senior won the 2A 145-pound Championship in 2020 and 2021, then won the 2A 152-pound Championship in 2022 and now 2023.

The full list of N.C. Four-Time State Champions is featured at the bottom of this article.

Jeremiah was named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the 2A Division for the second consecutive season. He won all four of his matches via fall, the first of which only lasted 18 seconds, and wrestled for less than nine minutes in the three-day tournament.

He outscored tournament opponents 61-17.

Jacob captured his second consecutive championship by winning the 2A 160-pound title, previously winning the 2A 145-pound title in 2022. The junior is the second multi-time State Champion in Surry Central history, and is just the sixth multi-time state champion in Surry Co. history.

Jacob joins: Mount Airy’s Cameron Pack, Jacob Hogue and Connor Medvar, North Surry’s Justin Jones, and of course his brother Jeremiah from Surry Central.

Jacob won his first match via forfeit, then won the next three via decision: 4-3, 7-4 and 12-7.

North Carolina Four-Time State Champions

1) Mike Kendall, Albemarle, 1988-91 (103, 112, 119, 130 – All in combined 1A/2A)

2) JohnMark Bentley, Avery County 1994-97 (119, 125, 135, 140 – All in combined 1A/2A)

3) Drew Forshey, St. Stephens 2000-03 (103, 112, 119, 125 – All in 3A)

4) Dusty McKinney, East Gaston 2001-04 (4A 103, 3A 112, 3A 119, 3A 125)

5) Chris Bullins, McMichael 2004-07 (160, 160, 170, 160 – All in combined 1A/2A)

6) Justin Sparrow, East Gaston 2004-07 (3A 119, 3A 140, 4A 145, 4A 160)

7) Corey Mock, Chapel Hill 2006-09 (103, 112, 125, 135 – All in 4A)

8) Jacob Creed, Ragsdale 2006-09 (103, 119, 130, 135 – All in 3A)

9) Landon Foor, Fred T. Foard, 2018-21 (170, 182, 182, 182 – All in 2A)

10) Levi Andrews, Avery County 2019-22 (220, 220, 285, 285 – All in 1A)

11) Kyle Montaperto, Central Academy 2019-22 (2A 106, 2A 120, 2A 120, 3A 126)

12) Jeremiah Price, Surry Central 2020-23 (145, 145, 152, 152 – All in 2A)