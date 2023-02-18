Wrestling Championship Update: Prices competing for gold, Surry Co. wins 11 medals

Mount Airy’s Alex Cox looks for an opening in the 1A 145-pound third-place match.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Will Brickell, top, takes down Surry Central’s Xavier Salazar in the fifth-place match of the 2A 120-pound bracket.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Eli Becker, right, scores a near fall in the 2A 182 third-place match.
East Surry’s Eli Becker, right, scores a near fall in the 2A 182 third-place match.
Cory Smith | The News
Elkin’s David Rojas, right, battles back in the third period of the 1A 113-pound third-place match.
Cory Smith | The News
Two Surry County wrestlers reached the gold medal match and will compete for an NCHSAA State Championship later this afternoon.
Surry Central’s Jacob Price and Jeremiah Price are set to defend their state titles, with the Parade of Champions scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Jacob won the 2A 145-pound championship in 2022, and Jeremiah is a three-time defending state champion. Jeremiah is one match away from becoming the 12th wrestler in North Carolina history to win four state titles.
Both Prices are guaranteed medals, bringing the county’s total up to 11 among 19 state qualifiers.
East Surry – Eli Becker fourth in 2A 182, Andrew Meadows fifth in 2A 160
Elkin – David Rojas fourth in 1A 113
Mount Airy – Alex Cox third in 1A 138, John Martin fourth in 1A 145
North Surry – Ty Gwyn fifth in 2A 285, Will Brickell sixth in 2A 120
Surry Central – Jeremiah Price first/second in 2A 152, Jacob Price first/second in 2A 160, Xavier Salazar fifth in 2A 120, Ayden Norman sixth in 2A 106
RESULTS PRIOR TO THE FINALS – SORTED BY SCHOOL
East Surry
2A 126
Michael Fischer (25-14) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 – Rayshun James (Reidsville) 36-2 won by fall over Michael Fischer (East Surry) 25-14 (Fall 1:09)
• Cons. Round 1 – Hayden Manning (North Pitt) 38-9 won by tech fall over Michael Fischer (East Surry) 25-14 (TF-1.5 2:18 (16-1))
2A 160
Andrew Meadows (39-9) placed 5th and scored 16.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 – Andrew Meadows (East Surry) 39-9 won by major decision over Dylan Polatty (Manteo) 52-10 (MD 16-2)
• Quarterfinal – Dominic Hittepole (Wheatmore) 43-7 won by fall over Andrew Meadows (East Surry) 39-9 (Fall 2:36)
• Cons. Round 2 – Andrew Meadows (East Surry) 39-9 won by fall over Tristian Kirkwood (TW Andrews) 15-9 (Fall 3:40)
• Cons. Round 3 – Andrew Meadows (East Surry) 39-9 won by fall over Donta Davis (Bunker Hill) 29-8 (Fall 3:23)
• Cons. Semi – Ian Moore (Bandys) 39-4 won by major decision over Andrew Meadows (East Surry) 39-9 (MD 8-0)
• 5th Place Match – Andrew Meadows (East Surry) 39-9 won by fall over Kyle Jamerson (Madison) 43-10 (Fall 0:39)
2A 182
Eli Becker (33-6) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 – Eli Becker (East Surry) 33-6 won by decision over Izreal Wrighton (Shelby) 24-10 (Dec 6-3)
• Quarterfinal – Eli Becker (East Surry) 33-6 won by decision over Gavin Hardister (Trinity) 39-11 (Dec 2-1)
• Semifinal – Mason Avery (West Lincoln) 43-2 won by decision over Eli Becker (East Surry) 33-6 (Dec 6-3)
• Cons. Semi – Eli Becker (East Surry) 33-6 won by fall over Jadyn Virgil (Polk County) 46-12 (Fall 2:10)
• 3rd Place Match – Jason Rodriguez Jr. (Southwest Onslow) 43-3 won by fall over Eli Becker (East Surry) 33-6 (Fall 4:36)
Elkin
1A 113
Manuel Salas (27-16) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal – Josue Gomez (Thomasville) 48-2 won by fall over Manuel Salas (Elkin) 27-16 (Fall 0:38)
• Cons. Round 1 – Kale Stephenson (Swain County) 42-16 won by fall over Manuel Salas (Elkin) 27-16 (Fall 1:17)
1A 120
David Rojas (36-10) placed 4th and scored 10.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal – Jayden Test (North East Carolina Prep School) 47-11 won by decision over David Rojas (Elkin) 36-10 (Dec 4-2)
• Cons. Round 1 – David Rojas (Elkin) 36-10 won by fall over Kreed Smith (Rosman) 32-15 (Fall 4:40)
• Cons. Semi – David Rojas (Elkin) 36-10 won by fall over Cooper Wingate (The North Carolina Leadership Academy) 35-9 (Fall 1:29)
• 3rd Place Match – Loxston Hooper (Robbinsville) 38-10 won by decision over David Rojas (Elkin) 36-10 (Dec 7-4)
Mount Airy
1A 138
Alex Cox (24-9) placed 3rd and scored 10.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal – Giovani Rivera (Rosewood) 41-9 won by fall over Alex Cox (Mt Airy) 24-9 (Fall 5:13)
• Cons. Round 1 – Alex Cox (Mt Airy) 24-9 won by decision over Staley Griffith (Avery County) 17-22 (Dec 5-2)
• Cons. Semi – Alex Cox (Mt Airy) 24-9 won by decision over Owen Craig (Swain County) 25-11 (Dec 11-10)
• 3rd Place Match – Alex Cox (Mt Airy) 24-9 won by major decision over Giovani Rivera (Rosewood) 41-9 (MD 10-2)
1A 145
John Martin (23-3) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal – John Martin (Mt Airy) 23-3 won by decision over Stephen Ribustello (Tarboro) 35-7 (Dec 2-0)
• Semifinal – Willie Riddle (Robbinsville) 35-17 won by decision over John Martin (Mt Airy) 23-3 (Dec 2-1)
• Cons. Semi – John Martin (Mt Airy) 23-3 won by fall over Roman Perna (Mountain Island Charter School) 30-20 (Fall 3:37)
• 3rd Place Match – Ranfere Garcia (South Stanly) 33-6 won by fall over John Martin (Mt Airy) 23-3 (Fall 1:53)
1A 170
Traven Thompson (14-10) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal – Grayson Roberts (Uwharrie Charter Academy) 50-4 won by fall over Traven Thompson (Mt Airy) 14-10 (Fall 4:35)
• Cons. Round 1 – Traven Thompson (Mt Airy) 14-10 won by decision over Lucas Sutton (Swain County) 32-15 (Dec 9-7)
• Cons. Semi – Kam Bolin (Cherryville) 38-12 won by decision over Traven Thompson (Mt Airy) 14-10 (Dec 9-4)
North Surry
2A 120
Will Brickell (35-12) placed 6th and scored 13.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 – Will Brickell (North Surry) 35-12 won by fall over Wyatt Reavis (South Lenoir) 22-15 (Fall 1:27)
• Quarterfinal – Carter Minton (West Wilkes) 49-2 won by decision over Will Brickell (North Surry) 35-12 (Dec 6-2)
• Cons. Round 2 – Will Brickell (North Surry) 35-12 won by fall over Christian Wylie (Maiden) 26-12 (Fall 0:27)
• Cons. Round 3 – Will Brickell (North Surry) 35-12 won by fall over Phoenix Michaud (Newton Conover) 47-11 (Fall 0:44)
• Cons. Semi – Layne Armstrong (Seaforth) 39-5 won by decision over Will Brickell (North Surry) 35-12 (Dec 11-8)
• 5th Place Match – Xavier Salazar (Surry Central) 35-10 won by decision over Will Brickell (North Surry) 35-12 (Dec 5-2)
2A 132
William France (34-11) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 – Chase Eller (North Wilkes) 33-9 won by tech fall over William France (North Surry) 34-11 (TF-1.5 5:23 (16-1))
• Cons. Round 1 – William France (North Surry) 34-11 won by fall over Kaelob Pearce (Randleman) 20-14 (Fall 1:36)
• Cons. Round 2 – Trey Swaney (Wheatmore) 42-13 won by fall over William France (North Surry) 34-11 (Fall 2:49)
2A 182
Garrett Shore (32-6) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 – Nathan Tucker (Burns) 28-8 won by fall over Garrett Shore (North Surry) 32-6 (Fall 4:24)
• Cons. Round 1 – Garrett Shore (North Surry) 32-6 won by fall over Jack Ewell (Ayden-Grifton) 35-20 (Fall 1:50)
• Cons. Round 2 – Jordin Moore (North Johnston) 32-11 won by major decision over Garrett Shore (North Surry) 32-6 (MD 12-3)
2A 195
Adam Slate (20-15) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 – Adam Slate (North Surry) 20-15 won by fall over Tanner Whitehead (Southwest Onslow) 26-3 (Fall 2:20)
• Quarterfinal – Alex Maximov (Hendersonville) 50-11 won by decision over Adam Slate (North Surry) 20-15 (Dec 14-8)
• Cons. Round 2 – Asher Eason (Heide Trask) 37-11 won by fall over Adam Slate (North Surry) 20-15 (Fall 4:56)
2A 285
Ty Gwyn (36-7) placed 5th and scored 15.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 – Ty Gwyn (North Surry) 36-7 won by fall over Mason Clubb (Madison) 25-9 (Fall 1:53)
• Quarterfinal – Ty Gwyn (North Surry) 36-7 won by fall over Nhycer Kelly (Reidsville) 7-4 (Fall 0:43)
• Semifinal – Dyllin Ellis (Bunn) 34-6 won by fall over Ty Gwyn (North Surry) 36-7 (Fall 1:56)
• Cons. Semi – Camden Sain (West Lincoln) 43-13 won by fall over Ty Gwyn (North Surry) 36-7 (Fall 1:35)
• 5th Place Match – Ty Gwyn (North Surry) 36-7 won by forfeit over Nick McClellan (East Gaston) 24-16 (For.)
Surry Central
2A 106
Ayden Norman (37-10) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 – Gabe Rogers (Seaforth) 37-1 won by decision over Ayden Norman (Surry Central) 37-10 (Dec 4-1)
• Cons. Round 1 – Ayden Norman (Surry Central) 37-10 won by forfeit over Christian Price (Washington) 31-13 (For.)
• Cons. Round 2 – Ayden Norman (Surry Central) 37-10 won by decision over Alexander May (Hendersonville) 49-3 (Dec 3-2)
• Cons. Round 3 – Ayden Norman (Surry Central) 37-10 won by fall over Alex Monks (Bunn) 37-7 (Fall 2:04)
• Cons. Semi – Jose Pina-Velasquez (Forbush) 42-6 won by decision over Ayden Norman (Surry Central) 37-10 (Dec 4-2)
• 5th Place Match – Sam Gosnell (Rutherfordton-Spindale) 47-13 won by decision over Ayden Norman (Surry Central) 37-10 (Dec 3-0)
2A 113
Jose Trejo (35-9) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 – Isaiah Pittman (Newton Conover) 52-5 won by fall over Jose Trejo (Surry Central) 35-9 (Fall 0:42)
• Cons. Round 1 – Jose Trejo (Surry Central) 35-9 won by fall over Keller Guthrie (Ayden-Grifton) 29-8 (Fall 2:13)
• Cons. Round 2 – Brandon Nolasco-Rayo (Louisburg) 28-14 won by fall over Jose Trejo (Surry Central) 35-9 (Fall 0:52)
2A 120
Xavier Salazar (35-10) placed 5th and scored 13.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 – Xavier Salazar (Surry Central) 35-10 won by fall over Levi Jaramillo (Heide Trask) 24-22 (Fall 2:39)
• Quarterfinal – Layne Armstrong (Seaforth) 39-5 won by fall over Xavier Salazar (Surry Central) 35-10 (Fall 6:22)
• Cons. Round 2 – Xavier Salazar (Surry Central) 35-10 won by fall over Bladen Ingle (West Lincoln) 34-20 (Fall 4:07)
• Cons. Round 3 – Xavier Salazar (Surry Central) 35-10 won in sudden victory – 1 over Braulio Nolasco-Rayo (Louisburg) 28-16 (SV-1 4-2)
• Cons. Semi – Carter Minton (West Wilkes) 49-2 won by fall over Xavier Salazar (Surry Central) 35-10 (Fall 1:38)
• 5th Place Match – Xavier Salazar (Surry Central) 35-10 won by decision over Will Brickle (North Surry) 35-12 (Dec 5-2)
2A 152
Jeremiah Price (42-2) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 – Jeremiah Price (Surry Central) 42-2 won by fall over Brayden Helms (Rutherfordton-Spindale) 35-22 (Fall 0:18)
• Quarterfinal – Jeremiah Price (Surry Central) 42-2 won by fall over Ethan Powel (South Granville) 41-18 (Fall 1:40)
• Semifinal – Jeremiah Price (Surry Central) 42-2 won by fall over Jason Brawley (Newton Conover) 55-5 (Fall 3:07)
2A 160
Jacob Price (18-1) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Price (Surry Central) 18-1 won by forfeit over Traquan Haywood (Washington) 19-6 (For.)
• Quarterfinal – Jacob Price (Surry Central) 18-1 won by decision over Donta Davis (Bunker Hill) 29-8 (Dec 4-3)
• Semifinal – Jacob Price (Surry Central) 18-1 won by decision over Dominic Hittepole (Wheatmore) 43-7 (Dec 7-4)
2A 195
Enoc Lopez (29-9) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 – Enoc Lopez (Surry Central) 29-9 won by fall over Gavin Pierce (Holmes) 26-10 (Fall 4:51)
• Quarterfinal – Xavier Roberts (Morehead) 39-9 won by decision over Enoc Lopez (Surry Central) 29-9 (Dec 3-1)
• Cons. Round 2 – Nick Brewster (Manteo) 46-19 won by decision over Enoc Lopez (Surry Central) 29-9 (Dec 10-6)
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports