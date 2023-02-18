Wrestling Championship Update: Prices competing for gold, Surry Co. wins 11 medals

Surry County will be represented by 19 wrestlers at the NCHSAA Individual Wrestling State Championship on Feb. 16-18.

Wrestlers qualified for their respective state tournaments by finishing in the top four of the regional competition. East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central competed in the 2A Midwest Regional Championship, hosted by Walkertown High School, while Elkin and Mount Airy competed in the 1A West Regional Championship hosted by Mitchell High School.

All five county schools with wrestling teams had at least two state qualifiers, led by Surry Central with six. North Surry boasted its most state qualifiers, five, since the 2015 season.

East Surry and Mount Airy each had three wrestlers finish on the podium, and Elkin had two.

Ten of the 19 state qualifiers reached the championship match of their respective bracket, and four of those 10 captured Regional Championships: East Surry’s Eli Becker, Mount Airy’s Alex Cox, and Surry Central’s Jeremiah Price and Xavier Salazar.

Jeremiah Price was named Most Outstanding Wrestler at the meet.

Surry Central finished third in the 2A team standings, followed by North Surry in fourth and East Surry in sixth.

Mount Airy finished fourth in the 1A team standings, and Elkin finished ninth.

Results by school

*Individual records are listed in parentheses, and all records came from TrackWrestling.

East Surry

Medalists: Eli Becker 182-pound Regional Champion, Andrew Meadows 160 third place, Michael Fischer 126 fourth place

Becker, a senior who finished 2A 182 State Runner-up in 2022, is headed to his third state tournament after repeating as the 182 Midwest Champion.

He won his first two matches via fall in the first period, then topped Bandys’ Camden Mongene in a tight semifinal that ended via 10-9 decision.

Becker (30-4) then faced a familiar foe in the finals: North Surry’s Garrett Shore. The Cardinal entered the third period up 3-2, then an early near fall by Shore gave the Greyhound the lead. Becker responded with a reversal and near fall to go up 8-4. Shore scored an escape late in the match to make it 8-5.

Meadows, a freshman, earned a first-round bye at 160 then won his next match via second-period fall. Meadows then fell to the eventual regional champion, Bandys’ Ian Moore, via fall in the semifinals.

Meadows (35-7) won his next two matches via second fall in the first period to finish in third.

Like Meadows, Fischer (25-12) is a freshman that was knocked out of the championship bracket by the eventual champion. Fischer won his first match at 126 via fall, then made it nearly three rounds with Mount Pleasant’s Josh Hammac before being pinned.

Fischer won twice via fall in the consolation bracket, then advanced to the bronze medal match with a forfeit win. Bandys’ Trey Story pinned Fischer in the third-place match.

Elkin

Medalists: David Rojas 120 Runner-up, Manuel Salas 113 fourth place

Rojas returns to the state tournament for a second consecutive season, while Salas is set for his first appearance at states.

Rojas (34-8), a senior, went nearly three periods in his first-round match, but led 13-2 when he picked up the fall. He then outlasted Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy’s Dylan Sims 13-8 after scoring eight points in the third period.

Rojas then topped Alleghany’s Marcos Sagahon in the semifinals 11-7. He faced Avery County’s Benjamin Jordan in the championship match, but fell via first-period fall.

Salas (27-14), a senior, cruised to the semifinals of the 113 bracket by outscoring his opponents 23-0. Salas won with a 15-0 technical fall in the opening round, then went up 8-0 in the first period of the quarterfinals before pinning his opponent.

Salas ran into the eventual 113 champion, Robbinsville’s Alexis Panama, in the semifinals and lost via fall in the first period. Salas battled back to win his consolation semifinal match via 10-2 major decision, then fell to Bradford Prep’s Hayden Puskar in the consolation finals.

Mount Airy

Medalists: John Martin 145 Regional Champion, Alex Cox 138 Runner-up, Traven Thompson 170 fourth place

Martin (21-1), a sophomore, is set to make his first state tournament appearance after winning the 145 bracket. He did so by outscoring opponents 32-4 at regionals.

Martin won his opening match via fall in 1:06, then posted back-to-back major decisions, 12-1 and 13-3, in the quarterfinals and semifinals. Martin went up 5-0 in the championship match before pinning Hayesville’s Gage Michael.

Alex Cox (21-8), a senior, will make his third state championship appearance after taking second in the 138 bracket. Cox coasted through he first three rounds, winning via 15-0 tech fall, 8-4 decision and winning via second-period fall after leading 7-0.

Cox faced Alleghany’s Cameron Worrick in the regional championship. Neither side scored in the first period, then Worrick scored an escape in the second period. Worrick went up 3-0 in the third period before Cox scored a two-point reversal. A late reversal by Worrick gave the Trojan the 5-2 win.

Thompson (13-8), a senior, will make his first state tournament appearance. He won his first regional match via fall in the first period, then fell to Cherryville’s Kam Bolin via 6-2 decision in the quarterfinals.

Thompson battled back with three consolation wins to reach the bronze medal match. He won via first period fall in all three and outscored opponents 8-2 in the process. The bronze medal match put Thompson in a rematch against Bolin, which the Cherryville wrestler won via 9-1 major decision.

North Surry

Medalists: Will Brickell 120 Runner-up, Garrett Shore 182 Runner-up, William France 132 third place, Ty Gwyn 285 third place, Adam Slate 195 fourth place

Brickell, France, Gwyn and Slate all qualify for their first state meet, while Shore returns after qualifying in 2022.

Brickell (32-9), a senior, earned a first-round bye, then won via fall in 17 seconds and 1:17 in the quarterfinals and semifinals. The Greyhound faced a familiar foe, Surry Central’s Xavier Salazar, in the finals.

A two-point reversal in the second period gave Salazar the only points of the match as he won the regional championship.

Shore (31-4), a junior, won his first three matches of the 182 bracket via fall. He never trailed in the first round or semifinals, but was actually down 2-1 in the quarterfinals when he won via fall in the second period.

As mentioned previously, Shore took a 4-3 lead over East’s Becker in the third period of the championship match, but five points from Becker in the span of four seconds was too much for Shore to overcome.

France (33-9), a senior, earned a first-round bye, then took a 14-0 lead over East Surry’s Whitaker before winning via fall. France then fell to East Davidson’s Dylan Poole in the semifinals, but won a quick match in the consolation semis to compete for a bronze medal.

France and West Davidson’s Derek Freeman faced off for third place and were tied 2-2 through three periods. France secured third place with two points in the extra period.

Gwyn (33-5), a junior, earned a first-round bye at 285, then won a quick match via fall in the quarterfinals. Gwyn fell to Bandys’ Andrew McCrary via fall in the semifinals, though the competitors were tied 2-2 when the fall occurred.

Gwyn won his two consolation matches in 47 and 45 seconds, respectively, to finish third in the bracket.

Slate (19-13), a senior, went up 8-0 in the opening round of the 195 bracket before pinning his opponent in the second period. Slate fell to Surry Central’s Enoc Lopez in the quarterfinals, but won his next three matches to reach the consolation finals.

Slate won his first two consolation matches in 45 seconds and 1:39, respectively, then ran into East Surry’s Villasenor in the consolation semifinals. The pair were tied at 3-3 after three periods, then ended up in a tiebreaker where Villasenor scored first before Slate countered for the 5-4 win.

Slate led Surry Central’s Lopez 7-1 in the consolation finals before being pinned in the second period.

Surry Central

Medalists: Jeremiah Price 152 Regional Champion, Xavier Salazar 120 Regional Champion, Jacob Price 160 Runner-up, Jose Trejo 113 Runner-up, Ayden Norman 106 third place, Enoc Lopez 195 third place

Surry Central’s Jeremiah Price, Jacob Price, Salazar, Norman and Lopez have each qualified for the state tournament before, with Jacob making his third state appearance and Jeremiah his fourth.

Jeremiah is a three-time defending state champion looking to become just the 12th wrestler in North Carolina history to win four state titles. The senior (39-2) cruised to another regional championship in 2023, outscoring his opponents 30-8 in three matches and only wrestling for a combined 4:25 in the 152 bracket.

Jeremiah, an Appalachian State University signee, was named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the Regional Championship.

Salazar (31-8), a junior, didn’t give up a single point en route to the 120 championship. Following a first-round bye, Salazar won via first period fall after leading 8-0, won via 9-0 major decision in the semifinals then defeated North Surry’s Brickell 2-0 in the championship.

Jacob Price, a junior and the defending 2A 160 champion, came into the regional tournament with just 13 matches under his belt this season after undergoing surgery. He was still 13-0 on the season.

Jacob (15-1) had a first-round bye in the 160 bracket, then outscored opponents 12-3 in his first two matches while wrestling for less than four minutes. The junior ran into Bandys’ Ian Moore in the final, and even led 2-0 before Moore managed to win via fall.

Trejo (34-9), a freshman, will make his first state appearance after finishing second in the 113 bracket. He earned a first-round bye, then won via second-period fall in the quarterfinals after trailing 4-2. Trejo advanced to the championship match with a 9-0 major decision win in the semis.

Mount Pleasant’s Seth Almond won the 113 title via 14-0 major decision.

Norman (34-7), a sophomore, earned a first-round bye at 106 before winning a quick match in the quarterfinals. Norman fell to the eventual champion, Mount Pleasant’s Cameron Gue, via technical fall in the semifinals.

Norman went up 5-0 before winning via second-period fall in the consolation semifinals, then won via 12-4 major decision in the third-place match.

Lopez (28-7), a senior, earned a first-round BYE in the 195 bracket, then defeated North Surry’s Slate via fall late in the first period of the quarterfinals. Lopez dropped his only match of the tournament to the eventual 195 champ, Bandys’ Zack Evans’, via technical fall.

Lopez went up 2-0 in the consolation semifinals before winning via fall in the second period. He faced North Surry’s Slate in the third-place match, but this time went down 7-1. Lopez still pulled off the victory with a pin in the second period.