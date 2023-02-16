Cardinal comeback falls short in FH2A semis

East Surry's Addyson Boaz (12) attempts a pair of bonus free throws with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's semifinal game.

Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News

The fourth time was the charm for North Wilkes against East Surry.

East Surry handed North Wilkes three of its five regular-season losses in 2022-23, with two coming in conference play and one as part of an in-season tournament. The Wilkes Vikings finally got their win in the series on Feb. 15 during the Foothills 2A Conference Tournament, upsetting the No. 2 Cardinals 57-52.

North Wilkes (21-5) created separation with a 21-point second quarter. The Vikings led by 16 in the fourth quarter before the Cardinals went on a 9-1 run in the final 1:51. The Cards’ comeback came up just short as the Viks held on to win by five.

North Wilkes sophomore Ralee Bare was led all players in four statistical categories as she posted her second triple-double of the season, finishing with 19 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals.

Large chunks of Wednesday’s game were spent on the free throw line beginning in the second quarter. The Cards and Vikings combined for just five team fouls in the first quarter, but then the teams were whistled for five more fouls in the first 1:12 of the second quarter.

The teams combined to shoot 49 free throws in the game. North made 19-of-29 attempts, and East made 13-of-20.

Prior to East Surry (19-5) being whistled for the fifth foul of the second quarter, which happened with 6:48 left on the clock, there had been eight lead changes and four ties. North Wilkes’ Kate Brown hit 1-of-2 free throws to tie the score at 16-16, then Olivia Rhodes made both her bonus free throws 24 seconds later to force the game’s ninth and final lead change.

Rhodes scored 11 points in the second quarter, including North Wilkes’ only two 3-pointers of the game.

North Wilkes led 33-21 in the second quarter before East scored the final four points of the first half.

Merry Parker Boaz, Addie Phipps and Izzy Cline combined for 21 of East Surry’s 25 points in the first half. Cardinals Khloe Bennett and Bella Hutchens then started the third quarter by scoring to cut the lead to 33-28, but the Vikings responded with a 10-2 run.

North Wilkes took its largest lead of the game at 56-40 after Bare hit two free throws with 1:57 to play. Six seconds later, Brooklyn Gammons found Phipps open for a 3-pointer. North Wilkes committed an offensive foul on its next possession, then Maggy Sechrist scored for East with 1:16 to play.

Boaz, who led East Surry with 16 points, fouled out with 1:13 to play. She joined Cline who fouled out earlier in the quarter. Bare hit 1-of-2 free throws in the double bonus to score North Wilkes’ only point of the final 1:56.

Phipps hit a quick 3-pointer on the other end to keep East’s chances alive. The Cards forced a turnover on defense, then Phipps hit another triple to make it 57-51 with 35 seconds left on the clock.

Bare, who made nine of her first 10 free throw attempts in the game, missed both of her foul shots with 29 seconds left. East’s Addyson Boaz was fouled not long after, hitting one of two shots to cut the North lead to five.

North Wilkes called a timeout with 14 seconds on the clock, then turned the ball over with eight seconds to play. East had made four of its past six 3-point attempts, but missed from deep as the clock winded down.

Merry Parker Boaz led East with 16 points and added four rebounds, an assist and a steal. Phipps wasn’t far behind in scoring with 14 points while leading the team with six assists and three steals. Bennett had the Cardinals’ only block.

North Wilkes advances to the FH2A Tournament Championship and will face No. 1 North Surry (16-7). The teams split their meetings during the regular season, with each defending home court.

North Surry won 61-53 on Dec. 2, then North Wilkes won 69-41 on Feb. 10.

Scoring

(3) North Wilkes – 12, 21, 12, 12 = 57

(2) East Surry – 13, 12, 8, 19 = 52

NW: Ralee Bare 19, Olivia Rhodes 15, Allie Farrington 12, Kate Brown 7, Natalie Mathis 2, Brook Settle 2

ES: Merry Parker Boaz 16, Addie Phipps 14, Izzy Cline 7, Maggy Sechrist 4, Bella Hutchens 4, Khloe Bennett 3, Brooklyn Gammons 3

